Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/07/2020 16:15:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project

06/07/2020    15:10 GMT+7

A group of 23 Chinese experts have started work on the long-delayed Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi after successfully undergoing a 14-day quarantine period

as part of the entry procedures into the country due to measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

chinese experts resume work on hanoi metro project hinh 0

The long-delayed Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line, the first of its kind in Hanoi, is scheduled to be put into operation this year

The experts originally arrived in Vietnam over two weeks ago where they were immediately placed into quarantine at the project’s depot in Ha Dong district. They have since tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and meet the necessary standards to return to work, according to a representative of the Project Management Board.  

The first task of the specialists will be to carry out all incomplete work and deal with relevant paperwork ahead of the metro line running on a trial basis, said the representative.

“However, nobody knows exactly when the test-run will be conducted as we have to wait for all Chinese experts and French consultants to come here and examine the project,” the representative outlined.

“We do not know either when exactly they will come because the COVID-19 pandemic is currently evolving in a complex manner in a number of countries. We do hope however that they will return to Vietnam this month.”

 

The Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line was first granted approval by the Ministry of Transport back in October, 2008, and received a total capitalisation of more than VND12.86 trillion, equivalent to US$552 million. The line runs more than 13km from Cat Linh Station in Dong Da district to Yen Nghia Station southwest of Ha Dong district.

The project initially got off the ground in October, 2011, and was initially scheduled for completion in 2013. Construction has been delayed several times due to loan disbursement issues and adjustments. The project saw its investment cost overrun to VND18,000 trillion, equivalent to US$868 million, including US$669.6 million in official development assistance loan from China.

Last month Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that the Ministry of Transport, the Hanoi municipal administration, and general contractors strive to speed up progress on the line to ensure the project, with 99% of its workload complete, will be put into commercial operation this year. VOV

Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers to come to Vietnam this month

Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers to come to Vietnam this month

The Chinese workers will be quarantined for 14 days as required by Vietnam's Ministry of Health.

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

 
 

Other News

.
Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern and central regions will experience a new long heat wave with a highest temperature of over 40 degrees starting from July 6.

Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A fire broke out at a wood workshop in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s Vung Tau City early Monday morning, destroying 300 square metres of the workshop.

Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/NĐ-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.  

Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Duc, a professor from Vietnam National University, speaks about the implementation of the Vietnamese Qualifications Framework and the difficulties training institutes will face when applying the new framework.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 6
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days

Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A case of a rare brain-eating amoeba has been confirmed in Florida, according to health officials in the US state.

China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The head of the US drugs regulator has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's prediction that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready this year.

Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has asked Central Highlands provinces to take urgent preventive measures against diphtheria after 34 people have tested positive and three have died of the disease there.

Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

After days of stand-off the passengers, who include children, will be taken into quarantine in Sicily.

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Iranian officials say cyber sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.

Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The border between Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), is to close after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  8 giờ trước 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The UK government has moved to exempt arriving passengers from undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation from 59 countries and territories, including Vietnam, when entering Britain as of July 10.

Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Two fishermen in the southern central province of Binh Dinh have been fined a total VND1.8 billion (USD78,260) for illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People’s Committee of Ly Son island district recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication (GI) during a ceremony on July 5.

Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

In a typical Dao Do (Red Dao) family, daughters are named May. 

Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Some 30.8 million employees aged over 15 in Vietnam had been left reeling from the coronavirus pandemic by June, with roughly eight million being laid off or having their working hours reduced and 17.6 million given salary cuts.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 