Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam

A Chinese national was arrested in Da Nang City as he brought foreigners to Viet Nam illegally, confirmed Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Municipal Police Department.

Gao Liang Gu. Photo: Public Security Newspaper

Gao Liang Gu was captured by police forces of Da Nang and Quang Nam while he was staying at a hotel in Ngu Hanh Son District early this morning, Vien added.

The Major General said Gao is one of the leaders of a ring that has tried to organize illegal entry into Da Nang and Quang Nam over the past time.

Earlier on July 21, Da Nang police also arrested two Vietnamese and one Chinese who had involved in illegally bringing foreigners into Viet Nam.

On July 1, the city’s police inspected a residential area at No. 93 Duong Tu Giang Road, Khue My Ward, Ngu Hanh Son District and detected four illegal Chinese immigrants.

On July 16, the police inspected East Sea hotel at No. 55-57 in An Hai Bac District, Son Tra District and found 27 Chinese who snuck into Viet Nam illegally.

All of the illegal immigrants were taken to a centralized quarantine camp and got their samples tested for Covid-19.

In Quang Nam Province, competent authorities also found a group of 21 Chinese nationals staying there illegally and taken them to a centralized quarantine facility as currently regulated. They are linked to a ring led by Gao Liang Gu. VGP