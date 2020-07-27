Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/07/2020 19:24:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam

27/07/2020    18:12 GMT+7

Students in Australia are coerced into faking their own kidnappings in the extortion scheme.

Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam

Pictures of the staged kidnappings were provided to police

Image copyrightNSW POLICE


Chinese students in Sydney are being targeted in a kidnapping scam forcing them to pay massive ransoms to fraudsters, Australian police say.

In many cases, blackmailed students were forced to stage their own kidnapping and send video proof to relatives in China to obtain funds.

Eight "virtual kidnappings" have been reported this year, including one where a A$2m (£1.1m;$1.43m) ransom was paid.

Victims had believed they or their loved ones were in danger, police said.

New South Wales (NSW) Police said the scheme had "really increased in frequency throughout 2020" and was operating on an "industrial scale". 

They have urged students to immediately report any threatening calls they receive.

How does the scam work?

Authorities said the "call centre-type" scam was being operated offshore, which made it difficult to track.

It typically involves a fraudster pretending to be from the Chinese embassy or another authority, ringing victims and informing them that they have been implicated in a crime in China or are facing some other threat.

The scammers, who usually speak Mandarin, then demand the student pay ongoing fees in order to avoid arrest or deportation.

In some cases, the students are also convinced to cease contact with their family and friends, rent a hotel room and fake a hostage situation to obtain funds from their relatives overseas.

In one case, a father had already paid more than A$2m (£1.1m; $1.43m) in ransom payments, before receiving a video of his daughter gagged and bound in an unknown location.

He then contacted police in Sydney who, after an hour's search, found the woman safe and well at a hotel room in the city.

 

In other cases reported to police this year, payments ranged from A$20,000 to A$300,000.

"On some occasions, [families] have basically paid every cent they've got," said Detective Chief Superintendent Darren Bennett.

In many of the cases, when police were contacted they typically found the victim safe the next day. Often the victims felt too embarrassed or ashamed to report the crime.

"The victims of virtual kidnappings we have engaged are traumatised by what has occurred, believing they have placed themselves, and their loved ones, in real danger," said NSW Police.

Why are people falling for it?

Police said the scam was operating on a mass scale, and appeared to involve a blitz of automated phone calls sent to anyone with a Chinese surname in the phone book.

"They cast their net very widely and they're getting a few people who fall for it, which is very lucrative for them," said Mr Bennett.

He noted that there had been a sharp increase in the past few months, where "pretty much every weekend we've had a victim fall for one of these scams."

Advocates for international students in Australia say they have been more vulnerable amid the pandemic due to their reliance on casual work, and their exclusion from government welfare.

Police said "cultural factors", as well as the isolation of some international students, made them a vulnerable target.

Victims could then be manipulated into extremes such as faking a kidnap because they had fallen under the scammer's "psychological control", Mr Bennett said.

"Students can do two important things to protect themselves against these types of crimes - firstly, be aware they exist and secondly, ask for help early if they think it might be happening to them or someone they know," said NSW Police.

There have also been reports of such frauds occurring in New Zealand and the United States. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The suspected patient crawled through a drain then swam to North Korea, the South says.

Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Tall buildings in Hanoi shook as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Son La Province at around 12.14pm local time on Monday.

Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The Government has issued e-visa to citizens from 80 countries since July 1 this year, according to its latest Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP.

Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Wise investment in health care is one of the factors leading to Vietnam’s spectacularly effective COVID-19 response, said an article published on the Japan Times on July 26.

Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

It is estimated that there are roughly 80,000 passengers traveling to and from the central city of Da Nang, 

Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Hundreds of volunteers have come to a hospital in the central province of Quang Binh to donate blood to save victims of a tragic traffic accident.

HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

As the site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project has fallen behind schedule, districts covered under the project such as Tan Binh, 10 and 12 have now begun accelerating the process.

Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Following the prime minister’s directive over the need to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms,

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine for locals, including repatriated people.

Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

A Chinese national was arrested in Da Nang City as he brought foreigners to Viet Nam illegally, confirmed Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Municipal Police Department.

How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Dickson Yeo, a PhD student-turned-agent, targeted Americans that had access to private information.

Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

 Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 