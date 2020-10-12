Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/10/2020 17:13:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Citizen chip-mounted identity cards must use advanced technology

13/10/2020    14:57 GMT+7

The Minister of Public Security will decide the form and material for citizen chip-mounted identity cards. Under a request from the Prime Minister, the cards will use advanced technology to ensure security and safety.

The Government Office on October 7 sent a document to Minister of Public Security, conveying the Prime Minister’s instructions on the form of citizen chip-mounted identity cards to be used in Vietnam.

Citizen chip-mounted identity cards must use advanced technology

The Ministry of Public Security will issue 50 million identity cards prior to July 1, 2021.

The Prime Minister stressed that the technology to be utilized for new identity cards must be advanced technology which allows electronic transactions and saves costs for everyone. This also helps speed up the national digital transformation process, striving for a digital government, economy and
society.

Ministries, branches and provincial/municipal people’s committees have been asked to to cooperate with the Ministry of Public Security in deploying chip-mounted identity cards, using information on the cards and building platforms to be integrated into cards before granting cards to citizens.

The project on producing, granting and managing citizen identity cards, capitalized at VND2.696 trillion, was approved by the Prime Minister on September 3, 2020.

The plan aims to improve state management efficiency, create favorable conditions for citizens when following administration procedures and conducting civil transactions, and serve the fight against criminals.

 

Under the project, to be implemented in 2020-2022, a unified citizen identity system will be built and put under control by the Ministry of Public Security, which comprises hardware (biometric identification system, server, workstations, peripherals, storage devices, security devices), software (commercial software, applied software), training service and infrastructure setting.

The representative of the Ministry of Public Security at an online conference held on September 9 discussing the card and reviewing the 6-month implementation of the project on national population database said that the ministry would report to the government it would activate the two systems and put them into trial operation by February 2021 before official operation in July 2021.

The salient point of the identity card project is the change in the collecting of fingerprints. It is expected that on November 1, 2020, the Ministry of Public Security will begin collecting fingerprints nationwide.

Answering questions from people on the ministry’s information portal, the ministry has affirmed the advantages of the chip-mounted identity card, including the high security level and large storage capacity.

It integrates many associated apps, including digital signature, biometric apps and one-time password apps, which can be used for public services. People will not have to bring many documents with them when conducting transactions. 

Vu Ha

VND2.6 trillion project on citizen identity system approved

VND2.6 trillion project on citizen identity system approved

A project on producing, granting and managing citizen identity which aims to build a national citizen identity database is expected to be carried out from 2020 to 2022.

Each citizen to get unique health identity code

Each citizen to get unique health identity code

The Ministry of Health has issued Decision 2153/QD-BYT on regulations on issuance, usage, and management of health identification.

 
 

Other News

.
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Ongoing heavy rains and flooding has killed 20 people in central provinces, and 14 more have been reported missing in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.

Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Typhoon Nangka, the seventh arising in the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 20km over the next 24 hours and is likely to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

Shopping online has a high price-tag
Shopping online has a high price-tag
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The restrictions that resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 saw keen online shopper Hoang Lan Phuong, a 32-year-old official in Hanoi, buy even more than usual with just a few taps on her phone.

East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Two consecutive storms are forecast to emerge from the East Sea later this week, with the current tropical depression likely to strengthen into typhoon No. 7, 

Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Tran Quoc Bao, head of the Non-communicable Diseases Control Division under the Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine, talks to local media on the health risks of eating too much salt.

Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

In the northern province of Ninh Binh, there is a special home for children suffering from cerebral palsy where they receive intensive care and assistance to fight the disease and integrate into the community.

Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The current water level on the upstream rivers in the Mekong Delta is very low at present, affecting the livelihood of local residents.

VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The construction of billion-USD dollar infrastructure projects will spur growth on the two sides of the Red River, promising to create a miracle for Hanoi’s real estate market in the coming time.

University's high standards cause a shock
University's high standards cause a shock
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Universities across the country on Sunday afternoon began publishing their benchmark score from high school exams for new entrants.

Hanoi now and then through photos
Hanoi now and then through photos
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Hanoi has changed remarkably, comprehensively through ups and downs and developed in all aspects. The capital has become the largest economic and cultural hub of the country.

Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Going back in time to October 10, 1954, thousands of local residents flocked to Hanoi’s streets with flags and flowers to welcome and congratulate Vietnamese soldiers for taking over the capital from French troops.

HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Foreign managers, investors and highly skilled workers coming to work in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tien Giang will be taken there for quarantine when they land at HCM City airport.

Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,109, as today marks the 39th day without locally acquired infections.

1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

A ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi was held at the Ly Thai To Garden in downtown Hanoi on October 10 evening.

Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 