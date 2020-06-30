Cliff fall turns into fight for survival

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/07/2020    07:26 GMT+7

For many people, chances of survival are slim after a fall off a cliff. But something extraordinary happened to a man named Đ.B.B., hailing from northern Quang Ninh Province.

Đ.B.B, hailing from northern Quang Ninh Province, is now in a stable health condition after falling off a cliff. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn

The 28-year-old man reportedly lost control of his motorbike and fell off a cliff after crashing into three motorbikes which were parked on the highway on June 16. The motorbike was seriously damaged and B suffered multiple injuries in the accident.

As the incident occurred early in the morning, no one responded despite the man’s calls for help.

As his mobile phone was unusable after getting wet, he waited for help. There were many times he wanted to give up, but then with extraordinary efforts, B climbed to the top of the cliff on his own to get help.

It took B two hours to do so because after climbing a few metres he had to rest. The 30-metre distance was a long and tiring climb. After reaching the top, he was rushed to Binh Lieu District’s Health Centre for emergency treatment before being transported to the provincial General Hospital for treatment the next day.

Pham Viet Hung, a doctor who conducted the surgery for B, said the patient suffered serious injuries to his chest and his left leg was broken. However, he overcame the pain and climbed up the cliff on his own, seeking help from pedestrians.

 

He is now in a stable health condition and his internal injuries have healed.

“It was a miracle,” he said.

Under such extreme weather conditions, it is easy for people to suffer shock and dehydration.

Even B was surprised at his extraordinary experience after regaining consciousness.  VNS

