26/04/2020 08:18:20 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Close to 5 million local workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
26/04/2020    08:14 GMT+7

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused approximately 5 million workers to either lose their jobs or stop work until further notice, therefore bringing the number of employed people during Q1 to a ten-year record low.

close to 5 million local workers affected by covid-19 pandemic hinh 0

Information regarding employment figures was released during a recent press conference to announce data relating to the nation’s current labour and employment situation in the year’s first quarter.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) stated that the rate of employed workers in the first quarter of the year has hit a decade-long low, with the figure accounting for roughly 75.4% of the population aged 15 and above, up to 1.3% lower than the previous quarter and the same period seen in other years.

The opening three months of the year saw close to 1 million workers affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19. Most notably, approximately 523,000 people have been suspended from work, over 403,000 workers have been left underemployed, whilst more than 47,000 people are on a break after being laid off or their firm has chosen to halt production.

As of mid-April, the number of affected labourers has risen to nearly 5 million, with the processing and manufacturing industries being the worst affected with 1.2 million unemployed, followed by wholesale and retail with 1.1 million staff out of work, and accommodation and catering services with 740,000 labourers now jobless.

 

Of these people, 59% haven chosen to take a temporary break from work, 28% were either job vacancies relating to people in rotation for a break from work, whilst 13% were out of work.

As a result, the nation’s unemployment rate endured a surge, coupled with the underemployment rate of workers aged 15 and above hitting a record five-year high. According to the GSO, the unemployment rate during the first quarter stood at 2.22%, representing a rise of 0.07% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 0.05% over the corresponding period last year.

According to a survey conducted by the GSO, roughly 85% of enterprises stated that they have faced difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. Of these, large and medium-sized enterprises were the most vulnerable with 90% stating that they had faced severe difficulties during the first four months of the year. VOV  

Coronavirus: Stories of unemployment, fear and hope in the US

Over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment - and there's a human story behind each claim.

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

 
 

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The sombre milestone is reached with 2.8 million infections, Johns Hopkins University figures say.

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska lift some restrictions despite warnings that it may be too soon.

Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Le Truc Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, is expected to start on May 15.

E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

E-learning models are expected to boom amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the Government searches for new education methods, experts said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 25
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Doctors from the central Hue hospital removed a fish bone fragment that was stuck in a man’s lung on Wednesday.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Hanoi's People’s Procuracy has approved launching legal proceedings against a man for allegedly selling thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits.

Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

All taxis and ride-hailing vehicles with fewer than nine seats have been allowed to resume normal operations in HCM City after a three-week suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

How does "new normal" practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

Youth volunteers join community work
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Youth volunteers in HCM City have been lending a hand to support vulnerable elders in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

