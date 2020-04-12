Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

The passport ofLeyson Smith Santamaria Orjuelafrom Columbia. He has escaped from an isolation site for COVID-19 in Hội An. Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Police Department

Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela, 22, left the quarantine site on 7pm on Saturday, and local authorities have been co-operating with neighbouring provinces to track him down.

His visa expired on February 22.

The committee said he had not completed his isolation period, and had not been tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The province has isolated 6,116 people at health centres, hotels and households, of whom 2,603 have completed their quarantine periods. Out of 2,608 samples taken, 2,588 (including 707 foreigners) have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A photo ofLeyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela. Quảng Nam is trying to track him down after he fled from an isolation area onApril 11. Photo of courtesy Quảng Nam Police Department

Three COVID-19 patients (No 31, 33 and 57) found in the province have already been released from hospital after treatment and isolation.

An American woman in Đà Nẵng also fled from a hospital on March 30. She was then captured by local police. She later tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. — VNS