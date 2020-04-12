Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/04/2020 23:30:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An

 
 
12/04/2020    22:21 GMT+7

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

    The passport ofLeyson Smith Santamaria Orjuelafrom Columbia. He has escaped from an isolation site for COVID-19 in Hội An. Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Police Department

    Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela, 22, left the quarantine site on 7pm on Saturday, and local authorities have been co-operating with neighbouring provinces to track him down.

    His visa expired on February 22.

    The committee said he had not completed his isolation period, and had not been tested for SARS-CoV-2.

     

    The province has isolated 6,116 people at health centres, hotels and households, of whom 2,603 have completed their quarantine periods. Out of  2,608 samples taken, 2,588 (including 707 foreigners) have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.  

    A photo ofLeyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela. Quảng Nam is trying to track him down after he fled from an isolation area onApril 11. Photo of courtesy Quảng Nam Police Department

    Three COVID-19 patients (No 31, 33 and 57) found in the province have already been released from hospital after treatment and isolation.

    An American woman in Đà Nẵng also fled from a hospital on March 30. She was then captured by local police. She later tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. — VNS

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
    Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
    SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

    When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.

    Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 12
    Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 12
    SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

     Health Ministry issues emergency notice on Ha Loi Village

    Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
    Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
    SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

    The reasons for the disparity are complex, mainly related to health and inequality, and disinformation too.

    Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
    Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    The United States now has more than 20,000 deaths and more than half a million cases.

    Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
    Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
    SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

    Over the past five years, thousands of fishing boats in central Vietnam have returned to shore safe and sound thanks to weather updates broadcast live from a small radio station.

    Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
    Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
    SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

    Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.

    Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
    Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
    SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

    New York City paramedic Anthony Almojera details 24 hours in the world's coronavirus hotspot.

    List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
    List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
    SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

    A list of all foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam is being collated so the authorities can help organise their transport home.

    Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
    Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
    SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

    Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Le Van Dinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quang Tri.

    Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
    Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
    SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

    The Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIT) has proposed the Prime Minister consider support for businesses involved in information – communications and press activities.

    Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
    Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
    SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

    India has decided to extend a strict nationwide lockdown imposed last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top official says.

    Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
    Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
    SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

    America now has half a million confirmed coronavirus cases but the outbreak may soon begin to level off.

    Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown
    Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown
    SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

    The sudden imposition of a 21-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of the coronavirus has thrown the lives of millions of children into chaos.

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 11
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 11
    SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

    On April 10 evening, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam, raising the total in the country to 257, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Organic rice zone emerged in central Vietnam
    Organic rice zone emerged in central Vietnam
    SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

    Farmers and businesses in rural communes of Dien Ban Town in the central province of Quang Nam have been working to develop low-yield rice fields as the first ever sustainable source of organic rice in central Vietnam since 2017.

    Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat
    Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat
    PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

    National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.

    Electronic technology will help improve fisheries management in VN
    Electronic technology will help improve fisheries management in VN
    SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

    While using technology to supervise fishing vessel operations has proven an effective way to manage fisheries in Vietnam, several localities are struggling to use the technology, experts have said.

    It’s not time to let our guards down yet
    It’s not time to let our guards down yet
    SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

    We’re only entering the tenth day of a two-week nationwide social distancing order in this tough fight against microbial enemies, which are totally new and unpredictable.

    Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop
    Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop
    PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

    Despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion, the Mekong Delta harvested a record output of about 7.3 million tons of rice in the Winter-Spring crop 2019-2020.

    Making a dream come true, leading surgeon grafts a hand
    Making a dream come true, leading surgeon grafts a hand
    SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

    Dr Nguyen The Hoang, Deputy Director of Surgery at Central Military Hospital 108, led a team of four top surgeons to successfully graft a left forearm for a man, who lost his hand in an accident at work four years ago.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     