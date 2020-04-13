Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 15:39:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An

 
 
13/04/2020    15:36 GMT+7

A Colombian man who fled from a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, on April 11, was found and returned to the facility on April 13.

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An hinh anh 1

The passport of Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela from Colombia. He has escaped from a quarantine site for COVID-19 in Hoi An city (Photo courtesy of Quang Nam Police Department)

Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela, 22, came to Hoi An in late March 2020 after travelling through many localities in Vietnam. The man, whose visa already expired on February 22, was taken to a quarantine facility in Hoi An.

After he tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 for the first time, he was moved to another quarantine facility at a resort in the city on April 10, according to the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

However, Orjuela left the resort without approval at around 19:00 on April 11.

He was found again by authorities in Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh district early on April 13 and returned to the same resort for quarantining as regulated by the health ministry.

The provincial Department for Foreign Service is contacting relevant agencies of Colombia to implement citizen protection.

 

Quang Nam has so far quarantined 6,116 people at health centres, hotels and homes, of whom 2,603 have completed their quarantine periods. Out of the 2,608 samples taken, 2,591 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Three COVID-19 patients (No 31, 33 and 57) found in the province have already been released from hospital after treatment and quarantine.

Earlier, an American woman also fled from a hospital in the central city of Da Nang on March 30. She was then captured by local police and later tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed

Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed

When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.  

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed on April 13 morning

British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance
British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Kevin Nevard and his wife Hayley Nevard, a British could who tested positive for COVID-19, have expressed their sincere thanks to medical staff and the authorities of Thua Thien-Hue province

Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Living without electricity in a remote area isn't easy, but it's part of the job for some soldiers.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A simple act of kindness can provide light and hope for those in need. This is exactly what local people in Da Nang have been doing to support those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A Mong ethnic minority student living in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has built a shack on the side of a mountain and connected to 4G so he could take online lessons organised by the National Academy of Public Administration.

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message
Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Pope Francis reads a virtual Easter message instead of addressing crowds amid the virus lockdown.

Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 12
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 12
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

 Health Ministry issues emergency notice on Ha Loi Village

Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The reasons for the disparity are complex, mainly related to health and inequality, and disinformation too.

Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The United States now has more than 20,000 deaths and more than half a million cases.

Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

Over the past five years, thousands of fishing boats in central Vietnam have returned to shore safe and sound thanks to weather updates broadcast live from a small radio station.

Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.

Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

New York City paramedic Anthony Almojera details 24 hours in the world's coronavirus hotspot.

List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

A list of all foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam is being collated so the authorities can help organise their transport home.

Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Le Van Dinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIT) has proposed the Prime Minister consider support for businesses involved in information – communications and press activities.

Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

India has decided to extend a strict nationwide lockdown imposed last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top official says.

Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

America now has half a million confirmed coronavirus cases but the outbreak may soon begin to level off.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 