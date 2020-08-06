Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Commercializing research works: the gaps that need to be filled

10/08/2020    21:35 GMT+7

While many universities around the world consider research activities as an important part of their operation, Vietnam’s universities mostly focus on training.

However, in Vietnam, universities have begun paying higher attention to scientific research and allocating bigger budgets for the activities.

Analysts said the changes have been created by new policies.

As the government and the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) have given more autonomy to universities, the schools have created and provided good products and services to the market with their own resources.

The products and services that can be commercialized include packaged long-term training programs; regular short-term skills training programs; and training programs tailored to business needs.

Universities can also commercialize the results of their research and development (R&D), give consultancy services to businesses (mostly production management consultancy, not business administration consultancy), and leasing material facilities and equipment for research.

The commercialization of research results by universities in Vietnam remains ineffective because lecturers just carry out research on issues they find interesting, and don’t listen to enterprises to find out what the latter need.

Some lecturers don’t want to conduct research for fear of issues related to intellectual property (IP) protection. Their research may be stolen, and the enforcement of the laws remains weak.

Some lecturers don’t want to conduct research for fear of issues related to intellectual property  (IP) protection. Their research may be stolen, and the enforcement of the laws remains weak.

 


In other cases, researchers are not satisfied about the profit sharing mechanism. 

The low demand from Vietnam’s enterprises for technological solutions is also a big problem. As 90 percent of Vietnam’s enterprises are small, they don’t want to spend money on technology renovation, while large corporations only buy foreign technologies because they don’t have confidence in Vietnam’s technologies.

Many inventions cannot be commercialized and they are 'put in mothballs'. They cannot reach the market, though businesses need technological solutions to improve productivity.


Experts believe that these problems can be settled with support from the state. The gaps are expected to be filled by intermediary units – organizations that commercialize universities’ research results.

There are three gaps that need to be filled, including one in technology discovery (two-way information), commercialization (pricing mechanism and technology cooperation and transfer) and the establishment of creative startups (intellectual property and communications).

In HCM City, commercialization has improved, but only at some prestigious schools, including the HCM City University of Science and Technology, HCM City Agriculture and Forestry University and HCM City Industry University.

Le Ha

Despite just a few years of schooling and with little in the way of formal training in mechanical engineering, Nguyen Thanh Hung from Hong Ngu District in Dong Thap is nonetheless famed locally

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

 
 

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A tropical depression currently located in the East Sea is likely to strengthen into a storm, therefore triggering torrential rain, possible landslides, and flashfloods throughout northern mountainous provinces.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Police in Quang Nam province said on August 9 they are completing procedures to deport 21 Chinese citizens who have illegally entered the locality in recent times, reported VOV.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Tri has reported eight more diphtheria cases, comprised of children aged between 1 and 12.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Foreign experts have praised Vietnam’s response to the current COVID-19 outbreak that has caused the country’s first fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Some 867,000 high school students across Vietnam sat the national graduation exam on Sunday amid the complex developments of the coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

HCM City has decided to convert some 20,000 square metres of public land into residential land to resettle nearly 200 households in the Thu Thiem new urban area whose lands it wrongfully took over.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The attack happened in a region which draws visitors to the last giraffe herds in West Africa.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

An outbreak in Victoria has seen over 100 deaths in the past week, but new infections may be slowing.

SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has asked authorities in all districts to take measures to control the spread of disease in rental apartments and lodging facilities.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

An online photo display and a conference took place on August 9, focusing on the Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin disaster in Vietnam and efforts to ease its consequences.

SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

More than 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Sunday on a repatriation flight run by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered relevant ministries, authorities and heads of the provincial and centrally-run cities to exert efforts so as to ensure traffic safety in face of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Hanoi is racing against time to conduct contact tracing and complete the ongoing extensive testing campaign after several COVID-19 patients were detected in the capital.

SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnam has confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases and another fatality of the disease, all closely tied to Da Nang outbreak, the Ministry of Health said in its August 9 update at 18.00hrs.

SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Pham Xuan Van, 88, a retired lecturer of the Animal Health Department under Vietnam National University of Agriculture, has run a charity clinic to examine and treat thousands of pets for free for more than seven years.

SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

PM orders localities to prepare sufficient materials for COVID-19 tests

SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Nearly 867,000 12th graders in Vietnam began graduation exams on August 9 in the context of the latest coronavirus outbreak spreading across three regions of the country.

SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Blanketing 110 hectares of one of the longest and most beautiful stretches of coastline in central Vietnam, the Sa Huynh salt fields

SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnamese citizens quarantined after their repatriations flight back home have only three words to say: “Thank you soldiers.”

SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Money raised by saving 1,000 dong each day by Tran Quang Khai High School’s students has helped build houses, roads and power lines in Khoai Chau District, the northern province of Hung Yen since 2015.

