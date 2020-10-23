Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/10/2020 23:30:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey

24/10/2020    21:17 GMT+7

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

The first train of metro line Bến Thành-Suối Tiên in HCM City arrived at the Long Bình Depot on October 13.

JICA conducted the survey about three urban railway lines including Line 1 and Line 2 in Hà Nội and Line 1 in HCM City between March 2019 and last month, with the results released on Friday in Hà Nội.

A dominant proportion of respondents in HCM City (81 per cent) said yes to the question “Will you use the Bến Thành-Suối Tiên metro when it is operated?”

About 66 per cent of respondents in Hà Nội were willing to use the Line 1 metro (Ngọc Hồi-Yên Viên) while 30 per cent of those interviewed were willing to take the Line 2 metro (Nam Thăng Long-Trần Hưng Đạo)

The rate of Line 2 in Hà Nội was lower than Line 1 because all services and railway infrastructures of Line 1 are ready so people are more willing to use it, meanwhile, there is almost no service in the Line 2, said Ken Kumazawa, team leader of the JICA study team.

The most common reasons mentioned by commuters not willing to use the trains in both cities were inconvenient routes and their preference for private vehicles such as cars and motorbikes, according to the survey.

“The urban railway networks will be able to benefit local people by mitigating traffic congestion, air pollution and climate change," said Kumazawa.

The transport sector contributes a considerable amount to CO2 emissions in both Japan and Việt Nam. About 19 per cent of CO2 emissions in Japan come from the transport sector while the figure is 23 per cent in Việt Nam, he said.

Tokyo, Hà Nội and HCM City are all rapidly growing urban areas. More commuters in Tokyo use the railway for daily travel and Japan has less traffic congestion than megacities like Manila, Mumbai, New Delhi, Jakarta and Bangkok. Meanwhile, Hà Nội and HCM City have a majority of people (60 to 80 per cent) using motorbikes and also a high level of traffic congestion and air pollution, the Japanese expert said.

 

Trần Ánh Dương, head of Environment Department of the Việt Nam's Ministry of Transport, said the ministry had committed to building dense urban railway networks in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Hà Nội plans to build eight metro lines covering a total length of 318.9km while HCM City hopes to construct six urban railway routes on 174km. 

The Hà Nội routes and Line 1 in HCM City are under construction with JICA’s support.

Kumazawa said urban railways had become a daily part of Japanese life. In Việt Nam where most people use motorbikes, getting them to change to urban railways would not be easy. In the future, ensuring service quality and showing the environmental positive impacts of the urban railways will surely increase the ridership.

From Japan’s experience, he said a modal shift from motorbikes and cars to the metro was very important. It is estimated that cars discharge 90gCO2 per passenger on each km, motorbikes release 45gCO2 and metro only 20.

“Urban transport can reduce CO2 emissions by way of modal shift, reduction in traffic volume and distance, technology innovation and alternative fuel,” he said.

Murooka Naomichi, senior representative of JICA Vietnam Office said the urban railway systems to be developed in Hà Nội and HCMC will not only meet public demand of transportation but also contribute to the national target of 9 per cent greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2030 committed in the updated Nationally Determined Contribution of Việt Nam, which has been recently submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

PM approves over $23mil. to support flood-hit localities

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city concluded on October 22 after three days of sitting, with the issuance of a resolution targeting the comprehensive development of the city over the next five years.

Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon
Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Soldiers of Military Zone 4 found the bodies of two workers buried in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien District, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on Friday.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 23
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 23
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

HCM City aims to reduce traffic accident hotspots

Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital
Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago, the registered capital has also increased by over US$3.5 billion.

Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of charity groups have come to the central province of Quang Binh to assist flood-hit victims with necessities.

HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The "main pillars" of a planned innovative urban area in the eastern part of HCM City are ready to be connected to form a new administrative unit.

Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of floating shelters have been used to shelter many households in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Binh.

Digital technology in the health service
Digital technology in the health service
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Professor Tran Quy Tuong, director general of the Agency of Information Technology at the Ministry of Health, talks about the use of electronic health records.

HCM City sets up public rental sites for bicycles
HCM City sets up public rental sites for bicycles
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to offer about 500 bicycles for rent at 50 sites in downtown areas by the end of this year.

Franconomics kicks off in Hanoi
Franconomics kicks off in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The international Franconomics forum, a multidisciplinary dialogue on important socio-economic topics of countries in the French-speaking community, kicked off on Thursday in Hanoi under the theme ‘From Start-up to Smart-up’.

Deputy PM orders completion of Sapa airport project’s pre-FS
Deputy PM orders completion of Sapa airport project’s pre-FS
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the government of the northern upland province of Lao Cai to complete the pre-feasibility study of the Sapa airport project following feedback from the ministries.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 22
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 22
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam an effective ASEAN leader: ASEAN Post

Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many candidates have been excluded from the list of scientists for professorship title this year because they have had a high numbers of scientific articles published. One candidate published 40-50 articles within half a year.

Close-up of first train of Hanoi’s second metro line put on rails
Close-up of first train of Hanoi’s second metro line put on rails
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

This is the first of a batch of four trains being produced for the line out of a total rolling stock of ten of Hanoi’s second metro line.

Storm Saudel heads toward Vietnam, heavy rain expected
Storm Saudel heads toward Vietnam, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Storm Saudel, which has gained strength overnight October 22, is heading toward central Vietnam and is expected to bring heavy rain to the region this weekend.

VN, Japan agree on quarantine-free procedures for short-term entries
VN, Japan agree on quarantine-free procedures for short-term entries
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam and Japan have mutually agreed to implement an expedited arrival procedure which will allow certain groups from one country to enter another without undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine on short-term visits.

Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released the draft circular regulating career guidance, job counseling and start-up support in educational establishments.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 