Compulsory health declaration for passengers on domestic flights

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory health declarations from all passengers on domestic flights in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health declaration counters at Nội Bài Airport, Hà Nội.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways have announced the new regulations for all their passengers.

Passengers can fill in online health declaration forms at tokhaiyte.vn or on the app ‘Vietnam Health Declaration’ which is now available on iOS and Android.

QR codes for online health declaration links will be put at check-in counters.

Passengers are advised to declare their health status 24 hours before their departure to shorten check-in procedures.

Vietnam Airlines ground staff will assist their passengers if there is any difficulty in making the health declarations.

According to Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways, passengers must show they have completed health declarations to be allowed to board the aircraft.

Vietnam Airlines is checking passengers’ body temperature on all domestic flights. All passengers must wear face masks on board. Otherwise, they will be denied check-in.

According to the Ministry of Transport, starting from March 23, Vietnamese citizens who want to return to Việt Nam must consult with Vietnamese diplomatic agencies in the countries they are staying.

The transport ministry asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam to work with Vietnamese diplomatic agencies to collect the number of Vietnamese who want to return to arrange airports to welcome them home.

In a related move, all passengers taking trains and trans-provincial coaches also have to fill in health declaration forms starting Monday . — VNS