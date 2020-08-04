Congested, dangerous HCM City street to be widened

HCM City plans to widen a section of Nguyen Duy Trinh Street in District 9, one of the city’s accident hotspots, to 30m at a cost of more than VND800 billion (US$34.5 million).

Nguyen Duy Trinh Street, an accident hotspot in HCM City’s District 9, is set to be widened to 30m to reduce the severe congestion and make it safer for users. — Photo www.baogiaothong.vn

The Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment announced that the work on the street, which goes up to Phu Huu Port, would begin in the fourth quarter of next year.

The section to be widened lies between Ring Road No 2 and Phu Huu Port, and will have four lanes for automobiles and two for motorbikes when the work is completed.

It is now just 7m wide, has two lanes and is regularly clogged during peak hours.

In the first nine months of last year eight people died in accidents on the street.

The cost will include nearly VND508 billion ($21.9 million) for acquiring land and relocating infrastructure affected by the construction.

The District 9 People’s Committee is hastening land acquisition to ensure the work begins in time. VNS

