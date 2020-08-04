Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Congested, dangerous HCM City street to be widened

05/08/2020    09:45 GMT+7

HCM City plans to widen a section of Nguyen Duy Trinh Street in District 9, one of the city’s accident hotspots, to 30m at a cost of more than VND800 billion (US$34.5 million).

Nguyen Duy Trinh Street, an accident hotspot in HCM City’s District 9, is set to be widened to 30m to reduce the severe congestion and make it safer for users. — Photo www.baogiaothong.vn

The Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment announced that the work on the street, which goes up to Phu Huu Port, would begin in the fourth quarter of next year.

The section to be widened lies between Ring Road No 2 and Phu Huu Port, and will have four lanes for automobiles and two for motorbikes when the work is completed.

It is now just 7m wide, has two lanes and is regularly clogged during peak hours.

In the first nine months of last year eight people died in accidents on the street.

 

The cost will include nearly VND508 billion ($21.9 million) for acquiring land and relocating infrastructure affected by the construction.

The District 9 People’s Committee is hastening land acquisition to ensure the work begins in time.  VNS

Two people were killed and another injured at around 5am on Thursday (April 18) after a truck collided with a crane truck on Vo Tran Chi Street in HCM City’s Binh Chanh District, according to district police.

The Ministry of Transport instructed concerned organisations to make 185 hotspots for traffic accidents safer in the first half of this year.

 
 

SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Two young Vietnamese entrepreneurs have developed a unique way to make sneakers, and they hope their idea be a wake-up call for the training shoe industry.

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 4 sentenced Voong A Sui and five accomplices to a total of 25 years in prison for organising illegal immigration.

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has issued work permits to 5,370 foreigners, including over 2,400 new ones, since the beginning of this year.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

 Deputy PM: pandemic fight should concentrate on high-risk areas

SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Ngai has reopened its General Hospital after a week under lockdown, the provincial heath department said on Monday.

SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has completely halted the use of Hydroxychloroquine, the controversial antimalaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump, in its treatment of COVID-19 patients and instead opted for plasma from recovered cases.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Prosecutors in Hanoi have prosecuted four people for selling sub-standard counterfeit medical suits.

FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Young Vietnamese at home and abroad are striving to contribute to the country’s fight against COVID-19 in their own way, believing that everyone has a role to play for the sake of their homeland.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority’s advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,

SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

During a two-day stay in HCMC, a Japanese business executive who had been confirmed positive for the new coronavirus by the Japanese authorities while returning to Tokyo from Vietnam’s Lam Dong Province on July 31 interacted with 28 people

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi City People’s Court on August 3 handed down jail sentences to a Vietnamese and a Scot on charges of trafficking drugs.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Storm Sinlaku, the second of its kind to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year, has caused two deaths, according to reports from the provinces at a meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports 8th COVID-19-related death

SOCIETYicon  04/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Director General of the Secondary Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about changes for term times in the 2020-21 school year.

SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

A schoolgirl inspired by Mother Teresa has formed a charity group to help unfortunate children.

SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

A doctor from Da Nang C Hospital, Dang Van Tri, was working in the lockdown zone in Da Nang City as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the community.

SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Victims of human trafficking who are uninsured will be granted health insurance cards free of charge.

SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Personal registration plates could soon be seen on motorbikes and cars nationwide, as a new law is being drawn up to allow people to buy exclusive numbers.

SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

 Health condition of 13 COVID-19 patients getting worse

SOCIETYicon  03/08/2020 

Border guards operating in Tay Ninh province announced on August 2 they have apprehended a Nigerian national attempting to illegally transport drugs into Vietnam from Cambodia.

