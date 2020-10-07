Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation

Sixteen-month-old conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were discharged from hospital on October 7, 84 days after their 12-hour separation surgery.

The twins, their parents and doctors pose for a photo on October 7, the day they are discharged from hospital (Photo: VNA)

In hospital since birth, they are now well enough to return home and begin a normal life.

The twins are able to sit up and can stand with help from their parents.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital Truong Quang Dinh said their organs are largely functioning as they should.

Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were born on July 6, 2019, in HCM City and were joined at the pelvis.

Some 100 doctors and nurses from the Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospitals 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital, and others in the city took part in the July 15 separation surgery./.VNA