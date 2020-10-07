Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation

08/10/2020    11:40 GMT+7

Sixteen-month-old conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were discharged from hospital on October 7, 84 days after their 12-hour separation surgery.

Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation hinh anh 1

The twins, their parents and doctors pose for a photo on October 7, the day they are discharged from hospital (Photo: VNA)

In hospital since birth, they are now well enough to return home and begin a normal life.

The twins are able to sit up and can stand with help from their parents.

 

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital Truong Quang Dinh said their organs are largely functioning as they should.

Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were born on July 6, 2019, in HCM City and were joined at the pelvis.

Some 100 doctors and nurses from the Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospitals 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital, and others in the city took part in the July 15 separation surgery./.VNA

 
 

.
Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many teachers say they have to ‘struggle’ with the curriculum for first graders, and feel worried about students in upland and disadvantaged areas.

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.

1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German development agency, in cooperation with Vietnam’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and departments of Labour invalids and Social Affairs in eight cities

Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The International University-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has decided to pay doctoral students VND10 million (US$430) for monthly living expenses and waive tuition fees of up to 100 per cent in the 2020-21 academic year.

Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A fundraising app for victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin was launched by the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) during a ceremony on October 6.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 7
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

152 F1 contacts linked to possible Japanese COVID-19 case

Universities require higher benchmarks for admission
Universities require higher benchmarks for admission
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Higher required scores for university admission this year were foreseeable, but students are still surprised at the level needed for acceptance.

Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, has filed an appeal against the judgments which were announced at the first instance trial.

Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed great challenges to the Government, but the Government’s proactiveness was key to helping Vietnam devise effective solutions in the fight against the pandemic,

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.

University admission scores increase sharply
University admission scores increase sharply
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

University admission scores this year increased compared to 2019, with information technology, computer science, international economics and marketing attracting a large number of candidates.

Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

A hotel in Hai Phong City has been locked down since October 5 after a Japanese man who stayed there tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Doctors from the Hung Vuong General Hospital in the northern province of Phu Tho have removed a teeth tumour from a 12-year-old patient.

Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Cases of dengue fever hit majority of districts in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever hit majority of districts in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The dengue fever season is starting to peak, with cases being detected in 29 out of 30 districts across the capital, according to information released by the Hanoi Department of Health,

Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Five people were killed after a car hit a motorbike in the central province of Nghe An on Sunday evening.

Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Vietnam is facing a brain drain: elite intellectuals trained abroad do not return, while some in Vietnam seek opportunities to work abroad.

Disabled workers creating miracles
Disabled workers creating miracles
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.

