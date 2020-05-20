Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:18:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Convenience stores become ideal heat shelters for Hanoi young people

 
 
21/05/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Convenience stores in Hanoi have become ideal heat shelters for many young people amid the blazing hot weather.

Nguyen Hoang, a staff member from Circle K shop on Phan Van Truong Street in Cau Giay District, said that these days the shop is often crowded from 10 am to 3 pm. Many people even stayed for 4-8 hours there. In some cases, the shop had to refuse to serve people due to overcrowding.

 

 

  A convenience store in Hanoi is crowded

Tram Anh, a first-year student from the Institute of Policies and Development, said that her room did not have an air conditioner, so the store was better for her to study. It was also convenient for her to order food.

Gia Minh from National University, Hanoi, said that convenience stores were quite affordable for students. He could stay for hours comfortably with just a cup of tea.

The stores on streets such as Dao Tan, Khuat Duy Tien and Ho Tung Mau are attracting a large number of customers.

According to real estate management and consultancy company CBRE Vietnam, Vietnam’s retail market has seen strong competition between foreign and local investors in developing their convenience store chains.

Many northern localities of Vietnam, including Hanoi, are experiencing scorching hot days with temperatures of up to 40-41 degrees centigrade.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that this year would be among the hottest years on record. Dtinews

Prolonged heat wave expected

Prolonged heat wave expected

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

 
 

Other News

.
12 suspects involved in BIDV violations to be prosecuted
12 suspects involved in BIDV violations to be prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The Supreme People’s Court has decided to prosecute 12 people involved in banking operation violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (VABIOTECH) under the Ministry of Health will conduct a second test of Covid-19 vaccine on mice next month.

Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined
Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The central city of Quang Ngai will receive and quarantine over 1,000 foreign specialists coming to work at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Hoa Phat Steel Company.

Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions
Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The northern and northern central regions of Vietnam would face downpours from this evening, May 21, following scorching hot days.

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant
Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The country's 91st COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, will be transferred to the intensive care centre in HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital to have a lung transplant when the patient is healthy enough for the procedure.

Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case
Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 upheld the verdict handed down at the first-instance trial in a case involving the “manufacturing and trading of counterfeit medicine”.

Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The healthcare system in the Mekong Delta has been steadily expanding and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the large number of choices available now is helping reduce overcrowding at HCM City hospitals.

Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The police of the southern province of Dong Nai on May 20 decided to start legal proceedings against the deadly wall collapse case at the Giang Dien Industrial Park.

Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The People’s Committee of Da Nang has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month.

Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

A new draft law by the Ministry of Transport is aiming to shed some light on Vietnam's traffic problem.

Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.

Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi’s outlying Thanh Oai district, 

Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

The trams have been an inseparable part of the city’s landscape for more than two thirds of a century.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant

Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) ranked first in the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2019 with 95.4 out of 100 points.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Natural disasters had claimed 15 lives and caused economic losses of more than 3.2 trillion VND (over 1.38 billion USD) this year to May 8, it was reported at a conference on May 19.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

The second computed tomography (CT) scan of the critically-ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, showed positive improvements, said Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 