Convenience stores become ideal heat shelters for Hanoi young people

Convenience stores in Hanoi have become ideal heat shelters for many young people amid the blazing hot weather.

Nguyen Hoang, a staff member from Circle K shop on Phan Van Truong Street in Cau Giay District, said that these days the shop is often crowded from 10 am to 3 pm. Many people even stayed for 4-8 hours there. In some cases, the shop had to refuse to serve people due to overcrowding.





A convenience store in Hanoi is crowded

Tram Anh, a first-year student from the Institute of Policies and Development, said that her room did not have an air conditioner, so the store was better for her to study. It was also convenient for her to order food.



Gia Minh from National University, Hanoi, said that convenience stores were quite affordable for students. He could stay for hours comfortably with just a cup of tea.



The stores on streets such as Dao Tan, Khuat Duy Tien and Ho Tung Mau are attracting a large number of customers.



According to real estate management and consultancy company CBRE Vietnam, Vietnam’s retail market has seen strong competition between foreign and local investors in developing their convenience store chains.



Many northern localities of Vietnam, including Hanoi, are experiencing scorching hot days with temperatures of up to 40-41 degrees centigrade.



The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that this year would be among the hottest years on record. Dtinews