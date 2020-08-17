Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death

19/08/2020    10:50 GMT+7

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

The remaining 469 patients are currently being treated in more than 20 medical facilities, said Dr. Cao Hung Thai, Deputy Director of the Administration of Medical Examination and Treatment under the Ministry of Health during a 2-hour consultation between health experts and hospitals where treat coronavirus patients in Vietnam.

7 bệnh nhân Covid-19 nguy cơ tử vong cao, 13 ca khác rất nặng

Covid-19 patients at the Hue Central Hospital.

There are 20 very serious cases as the patients carry several underlying diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, marrow failure, kidney failure. Seven of them are in critical conditions and can die at any time.

Severe patients are being treated at 5 medical facilities, including: Hue Central Hospital (facility 2), Da Nang Lung Hospital, Hoa Vang Medical Center, Quang Nam Central General Hospital and Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

At the Hoa Vang Medical Center, Ass. Prof, Dr. Do Ngoc Son, Deputy Head of the Emergency Department of the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, who are here for assisting Covid-19 treatment, said that 10 patients are undergoing resuscitation treatment, including 5 who must use ventilators.

The Center has asked Bach Mai Hospital to send good nutritionists to support the treatment of patients suffering from exhaustion due to long-term hospital stay. Local doctors also consult with experts on the treatment for patient number 761, who is 83 years old.

The Da Nang Lung Hospital is treating 3 serious cases, with two patients 416 and 742 under ECMO intervention. The other case, patient 416 has a very high risk of fungal lung infections. Experts found that this patient's condition was quite similar to patient 91- the British pilot.

At Hue Central Hospital, facility 2, there are 2 patients 427 and 438 who have to use ventilators. Patient 438, 56 years old, has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease based on oral cancer for more than 10 years.

 

The Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, facility 2, is treating 3 critical cases. The worst is patient 812, a pizza delivery staff in Hanoi.

During more than 2 hours of consultation, experts scrutinized each case of serious illness and recommend hospitals to clear the rooms and working rooms of medical staff, to focus on controlling hospital infections, pay attention to drug combination for patients with comorbidities.

Experts also emphasized that the nutritional issue for severe Covid-19 patients to helps patients improve their health and quickly recover.

Since July 25, the country has recorded 30 medical staff infected with Covid-19, so experts recommended that all hospitals across the country need to pay special attention to infection control and sterilizing hospital surfaces, stairs, hospital beds ...

Thuy Hanh

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures

Hanoi's authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

 
 

