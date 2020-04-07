Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 17:44:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?

 
 
07/04/2020    17:38 GMT+7

Some world leaders are keen on chloroquine anti-malarial drugs to treat Covid-19 - what's the evidence?

There has been a global surge in demand for drugs normally used against malaria to tackle the coronavirus, as governments urgently seek out treatments for the new disease.

Chloroquine, and a related derivative, hydroxychloroquine, have gained attention - despite the World Health Organization (WHO) saying there is no definitive evidence they work.

So what is the current evidence of their effectiveness as a treatment for the coronavirus, and who is using them?

What do we know about these drugs?

President Trump has frequently referred to the potential of hydroxychloroquine in White House briefings. At a recent press conference, he referred to it and said: "What do you have to lose? Take it."

In a video removed by Facebook for breaching its misinformation guidelines, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed "hydroxychloroquine is working in all places".

Tablets containing chloroquine have long been used in the treatment of malaria to reduce fever and inflammation, and the hope is that they can also inhibit the virus that causes Covid-19.

"Chloroquine seems to block the coronavirus in lab studies. There's some anecdotal evidence from doctors saying it has appeared to help," says James Gallagher, BBC health correspondent.

There is insufficient evidence at the moment from current trials as to their effective use in treatment of patients with Covid-19, and the results from one early French study suggest it is not effective at all.

There are also risks of serious side effects, including renal and liver damage.

"We need larger, high-quality randomised clinical trials in order to better evaluate their effectiveness," says University of Oxford 's Kome Gbinigie, author of a report on anti-malarial testing for Covid-19.

More than 20 trials are being carried out, including in the US, UK, Spain and China.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says the UK is "conducting rapid clinical trials on anti-malarials" to assess if they are able to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on those affected.

In the US, various trials are under way for a combination of drugs including chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic called Zithromax, for treating Covid-19 patients.

Which countries have authorised their use?

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the body in charge of licensing medicines in America, has granted "emergency use" authorisation for these drugs in the treatment of Covid-19 for a limited number of hospitalised cases.

That does not mean the FDA is saying they definitely work. But it does mean that in specific circumstances, hospitals can request and use the medicines from government stockpiles for use in Covid-19 treatment.

The US government has said that 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine have been donated to the national stockpile by a German-based pharmaceutical company.

Other countries are also deploying these anti-malarial drugs to varying degrees.

 

France has authorised doctors to prescribe them for patients with Covid-19, but the country's medical watchdog has warned of side effects.

India's health ministry has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for healthcare workers, as well as households in contact with confirmed cases if they have a prescription from a doctor.

However, India's government research body has warned against the unrestricted usage of the anti-malarial drug and said it was "experimental" and only for emergency situations.

Several Middle Eastern countries have authorised its use or are conducting trials. This includes Bahrain (which claims it was one of the first countries to use hydroxychloroquine on coronavirus patients), Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

Is there enough chloroquine available?

As interest in these drugs has grown as a potential treatment for Covid-19, many countries have seen high demand and shortages.

Chloroquine and its derivatives have long been widely available in pharmacies, particularly in developing countries, for the treatment of malaria.

This is despite their declining efficacy against malaria, as the disease has become increasingly resistant.

Jordan has banned the sale of hydroxychloroquine in pharmacies to prevent stockpiling. Similarly, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry decided to withdraw all medicines containing the drugs from private pharmacies and limit them to hospitals and health centres.

Kenya has banned over-the-counter sales of chloroquine, so it is now only available on prescription.

India is a major producer of these antimalarial drugs, and has imposed a ban on exports.

President Trump has made a personal plea to India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for access to the drugs for use in the United States. It has been reported that India is considering this request.

Unregulated use can be unsafe

In Nigeria, households still regularly use tablets containing chloroquine for treating malaria, even though it was banned in 2005 for first-line use because of its declining effectiveness.

News of a February study in China about the use of chloroquine for the coronavirus had already sparked lively debate in Lagos, so people began stocking up.

Following Mr Trump's reference to it as a coronavirus treatment, this ramped up, and shops and chemists sold out of the drug very quickly.

But the Nigerian Centres for Disease Control has told people to stop taking it. "The WHO has NOT approved the use of chloroquine for #COVID19 management."

Officials in Lagos state say there have been a number of people poisoned from overdoses of chloroquine.BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: A visual guide to the world in lockdown
Coronavirus: A visual guide to the world in lockdown
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

With more than a million coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, an analysis of the world in lockdown.

Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search
Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland last week.

Repairs of Thang Long Bridge must be completed by September: ministry
Repairs of Thang Long Bridge must be completed by September: ministry
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant offices to complete surface damage repairs of Hanoi's Thang Long Bridge by September.

Coronavirus wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods
Coronavirus wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Black Chicagoans account for 70% of coronavirus deaths, despite making up 30% of the population.

Vocational school tries e-learning during COVID-19 crisis
Vocational school tries e-learning during COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Principle of Hanoi College for Electromechanics, Dong Van Ngoc, spoke about the e-learning programme the college has employed during its closure because of COVID-19.

Removing all landmines and unexploded ordnance in Vietnam by 2030, can it be done?
Removing all landmines and unexploded ordnance in Vietnam by 2030, can it be done?
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

While it has been decades since Vietnam has experienced war, the country is still suffering from a legacy of landmines and unexploded ordnance found in many villages throughout the country. 

Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts
Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A total of more than 126 billion VND (over 5.35 million USD) had been raised via a texting campaign for Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 as at 11am on April 5, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245
Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health confirmed four more people positive for SARS-CoV-2 on late April 6, adding up to 245 cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam so far.

Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19
Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Several parishes in Ha Tinh Province held public masses last weekend despite the Government’s ban on large gatherings and travel restrictions to contain COVID-19.

HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th floor
HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th floor
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A lecturer of Banking University of HCM City has died after reportedly falling from 14th floor of an apartment building in HCM City.

Over 277,700 signatures collected in Hanoi supporting elimination of nuclear weapons
Over 277,700 signatures collected in Hanoi supporting elimination of nuclear weapons
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Over 277,700 signatures have been collected in Hanoi in the first phase of a campaign called “Appeal of the Hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors)”, which calls for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 with the number of new cases and fatalities surging, ASEAN countries have been taking measures to mitigate the outbreak.

Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns over lockdown trips
Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns over lockdown trips
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Scotland's chief medical officer quits after visiting her second home despite the lockdown rules.

Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum'
Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum'
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The death of a man in Mumbai's densely-packed Dharavi has sparked a frantic race to trace his contacts.

Coronavirus: Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers
Coronavirus: Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The workers will be paid - but some have complained of overcrowded and dirty conditions.

Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19
Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion ($28.2 million), the first stage, in support of the poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Nearly 7,000 workers at 33 companies in Tan Thuan Processing Zone have become unemployed due to Covid-19.

Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to Ho Chi Minh City from April 6-15 following a request from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese stuck at Thai airport get help

Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  06/04/2020 

The central city of Da Nang quarantines all people coming from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – two COVID-19 affected hubs – for 14 days at quarantine sites starting on April 5.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 