10/08/2020 14:16:19 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Coronavirus: Australia records deadliest day but fewer new infections

10/08/2020    14:14 GMT+7

An outbreak in Victoria has seen over 100 deaths in the past week, but new infections may be slowing.

Victoria's daily cases
Stage 4 lockdown began 3 Aug

Coronavirus: Australia records deadliest day but fewer new infections

Source: Victorian Government

Australia has recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic amid a second wave of infections in Melbourne.

Victoria state - of which Melbourne is the capital - reported 19 deaths on Monday.

Victoria has now seen about two-thirds of Australia's total 314 deaths and approximately 21,400 cases.

But the number of daily infections - though still in the hundreds - has dropped in recent days, prompting hope that a strict lockdown is working.

Melbourne's second lockdown began over a month ago, but residents have been subject to a night-time curfew and stricter requirements since 3 August.

Workers must carry a permit to leave home, and all non-essential businesses have been shut. Mask-wearing in public is also compulsory.

Victoria reported 322 new cases on Monday, down from a high of 725 recorded five days ago. Other states reported few or no cases.

More than 100 deaths have been recorded in Victoria in just the past week as hospital admission rates also rise.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was too early to tell if the state was at a turning point, but "we're certainly seeing some greater stability" following the stricter measures.

"It's always better to be lower than the previous day, but it is only one day's data," he said.

 

Most deaths have been linked to outbreaks in nearly 100 aged care homes in the state.

But a man in his 30s was among last week's victims - prompting authorities to urge young people to take greater care.

In neighbouring New South Wales (NSW), which has seen small virus clusters in Sydney, the state government urged young people to restrict their social activities.

Queensland, which has closed its border to NSW and Victoria, said on Monday it appeared to have avoided an outbreak, two weeks after travellers brought the virus back from Melbourne.

What happened to Australia's early success?

Australia has still fared better than many countries overall due to effective suppression measures early in the pandemic.

But since June - when most Australians emerged from a first lockdown - the outbreak in Melbourne has spiralled.

Infections there make up more than 70% of Australia's total cases since the pandemic began.

The outbreak is suspected to have begun with breaches in hotel quarantine of infected travellers returning from overseas.

In recent days, medical groups have raised alarm over the growing number of healthcare workers falling sick with the virus.

There are now over 700 such cases. A survey of physicians showed 20% of doctors in hospitals were having to source their own protective gear. BBC

 
 

.
HCM City tightens control of rental accommodations to prevent COVID-19
HCM City tightens control of rental accommodations to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has asked authorities in all districts to take measures to control the spread of disease in rental apartments and lodging facilities.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 10
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

 Two more COVID-19 fatalities reported, death toll at 13

Online photo exhibition, conference spotlight AO/dioxin affairs in Vietnam
Online photo exhibition, conference spotlight AO/dioxin affairs in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

An online photo display and a conference took place on August 9, focusing on the Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin disaster in Vietnam and efforts to ease its consequences.

Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and Australia
Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and Australia
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

More than 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Sunday on a repatriation flight run by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Traffic safety must be ensured in face of COVID-19: PM Phuc
Traffic safety must be ensured in face of COVID-19: PM Phuc
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered relevant ministries, authorities and heads of the provincial and centrally-run cities to exert efforts so as to ensure traffic safety in face of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19: Hanoi scrambles to test returnees from Da Nang hotspot
COVID-19: Hanoi scrambles to test returnees from Da Nang hotspot
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi is racing against time to conduct contact tracing and complete the ongoing extensive testing campaign after several COVID-19 patients were detected in the capital.

COVID-19: Vietnam reports 29 new cases, another fatality
COVID-19: Vietnam reports 29 new cases, another fatality
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases and another fatality of the disease, all closely tied to Da Nang outbreak, the Ministry of Health said in its August 9 update at 18.00hrs.

Octogenarian runs charity clinic for pets
Octogenarian runs charity clinic for pets
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Pham Xuan Van, 88, a retired lecturer of the Animal Health Department under Vietnam National University of Agriculture, has run a charity clinic to examine and treat thousands of pets for free for more than seven years.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 9
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

PM orders localities to prepare sufficient materials for COVID-19 tests

Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security
Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Nearly 867,000 12th graders in Vietnam began graduation exams on August 9 in the context of the latest coronavirus outbreak spreading across three regions of the country.

Value harvested from superior salt
Value harvested from superior salt
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Blanketing 110 hectares of one of the longest and most beautiful stretches of coastline in central Vietnam, the Sa Huynh salt fields

Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people
Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnamese citizens quarantined after their repatriations flight back home have only three words to say: “Thank you soldiers.”

Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Money raised by saving 1,000 dong each day by Tran Quang Khai High School’s students has helped build houses, roads and power lines in Khoai Chau District, the northern province of Hung Yen since 2015.

First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2020 

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital have successfully carried out the first online heart surgeries in Vietnam for patients at Phu Tho General Hospital through the Telehealth system developed by Viettel Group.

Charity class gives poor kids an education
Charity class gives poor kids an education
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

On an area of 20 square metres in a narrow alley in HCM City’s District 12, there is a special classroom which gathers dozens of students who try to write letters and repeat the multiplication tables they learned the day before.

COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, who led a ministerial special task force to Da Nang to help with COVID-19, speaks to the press on pandemic prevention and combat work.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 8
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone hits 10 million users

Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Da Nang, the centerpiece of the current coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam, decided to lift a lockdown measure imposed on C Hospital in the city as of 0.00hrs August 8 after the hospital is said to be clear of infection.

Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Heavy rains in the north and the south have caused a great deal of damage, according to the National Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention.

Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

“Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

