Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 00:37:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased

 
 
15/04/2020    00:35 GMT+7

Small shops are allowed to open up in Austria, but the worst-hit areas of Italy are holding back.

Thousands of shops have reopened in Austria, as it seeks to ease restrictions brought in to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Garden centres, DIY stores and small shops can open but with strict rules on social distancing.

In Italy, where over 20,000 people have died in the pandemic, a limited number of shops and businesses have been allowed to reopen.

But some of the worst-hit regions have decided to hold off.

Lombardy and other regions in the north will maintain their measures for longer. 

After five weeks under lockdown, shops selling books, stationery and clothes for babies and young children can reopen their doors but with strict rules on customer numbers and hygiene.

Meanwhile, Denmark has said it intends to ease its lockdown faster than originally planned.

The European Commission has urged EU countries to co-ordinate with each other to relax measures gradually.

Fears of a deadly resurgence

An internal document sent by the Commission to EU governments said that even phased measures would "unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases".

Lifting restrictions had to wait for the spread of the virus to be reduced for a significant period, it said, with enough capacity in intensive care units to cope with a second surge in cases and increased testing, along with mass antibody tests.

Businesses, shops and schools should lead the way, followed by limited reopening of restaurants, bars and cafes.

In other developments:

  • Denmark was already opening schools for younger children from Wednesday, but Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says hospital cases are falling so she will talk to other political parties about a further relaxation of the lockdown measures
  • Spain allowed some businesses to return to work
  • Poland will gradually lift restrictions on its economy from Sunday, probably starting with shops
  • Montenegro's authorities are to prevent church services from taking place over Orthodox Easter at the weekend
  • A French court has ordered Amazon to limit deliveries to essential goods, to enable the company to assess the risk of infection to its workers, after unions said it was not doing enough to protect them.

Spain reported its lowest increase in infections since 20 March on Tuesday. There has been a 1.8% increase from Monday to 3,045. The number of deaths has gone up by 567 to 18,056.

President Emmanuel Macron extended France's lockdown for another four weeks until 11 May, as he said current restrictions had slowed the virus but not beaten it.

The head of Germany's Robert Koch public health institute said that while there had been a slowdown it was too early to talk of a clear trend.

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the slowing down of infections in some European countries but warned against lifting restrictions too early, so as not to prompt "a deadly resurgence".

What Austria is doing

Austria was one of the first European countries to follow neighbouring Italy in imposing strict lockdown measures about a month ago, and the government says it has managed to flatten the curve of new infections. It has so far reported about 14,000 cases and 368 deaths.

Last week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz unveiled plans to lift restrictions gradually.

 

From Tuesday, shops under 400 sq m (4,300 sq ft) in size are allowed to reopen, along with hardware stores and garden centres.

But it is also compulsory for people to wear a mask in supermarkets and pharmacies.

"Experience in countries that have handled it well has taught us that we have to move gradually," Economy Minister Margarete Schramböck told Austrian TV.

Larger shops, shopping centres and hairdressers are due to reopen from 1 May, while restaurants and hotels could reopen from mid-May if health conditions allow, Austria's chancellor has said.

What about Italy?

The reopening of bookshops and clothes stores for young children is a glimmer of hope, after Italy saw 20,465 fatalities, second only to the US in the number of deaths officially caused by Covid-19.

The daily death toll is now falling and the number of patients in intensive care has dropped for 10 days in a row, to 3,260.

But Lombardy, where Italy's outbreak began, still saw another 280 deaths declared on Monday, and officials there have decided to allow children's clothing shops to open, but not bookshops.

Also in the north, some of the worst-affected areas of Emilia-Romagna will stay locked down, while in Veneto officials are talking of a "soft lockdown". Bookshops and clothing stores can open for two days a week, says Veneto governor Luca Zaia, and a ban on exercising more than 200m away from home has been lifted. But residents will still need to wear a mask and gloves if they go out.

'New phase' for France next month

In his address on Monday evening, President Macron said the outbreak in France was "beginning to steady... (and) hope is returning".

The daily number of deaths rose slightly, taking the country's total to just under 15,000.

"The eleventh of May will be the start of a new phase," Mr Macron said. "It will be progressive and the rules can be adapted according to our results."

He said schools would gradually reopen after the new extension but restaurants would stay closed and there could be no festivals until mid-July. He said the most vulnerable people should remain in isolation even after the rules were eased.

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute, said on Tuesday that infections were now levelling off, but at a relatively high level. Germany has seen 2,969 deaths, according to RKI figures, although Johns Hopkins University in the US puts the number at almost 3,200.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks on Wednesday with regional leaders on how to exit the country's lockdown.

"We cannot yet conclusively determine whether the number of cases is actually falling," Mr Wieler said. The RKI is aiming to bring down the infection rate from 1.2 per person now to below one.

A nursing home in Rümpel in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein has gone into quarantine after 53 residents and 19 staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have died with the virus in the Netherlands increased by 86 to 2,823 on Monday. The number of confirmed cases rose by almost 1,000.

Cases and deaths also increased in Belgium, which is now among the worst-affected countries in Europe. More than 4,000 people have now died with Covid-19 in the country, officials said. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Aid agencies warn social distancing is impossible in the wake of natural disaster like Cyclone Harold.

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Vo, CEO of Nấm Xanh (Green Mushroom) Farm, has applied his school knowledge to find a stable consumption market. 

Women with strong wills
Women with strong wills
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese
Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Google, the world’s most used search engine, has introduced a page aimed at collecting documents and information relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnamese.

HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry announced on April 14 morning that no new cases of coronavirus had been detected overnight, with the total number of infections nationwide remaining at 265.

Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood
Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held an online event in Hanoi on April 13 to call on the people to join the blood donation drive in response to a letter of President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  13 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Today is another busy day for healthcare workers at the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A COVID-19 fighting-poster featuring two people wearing masks with the slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước (To Stay At Home is To Love Your Country) by artist Le The Hiep has appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian. 

Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

“Life has turned completely upside down!” is the expression I have been hearing the most during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

 Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Women can realise the dream to fly
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

Hundreds of houses and several hectares of vegetable and rice crops in the northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Lao Cai and Lai Chau were reportedly damaged by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms.

Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises
Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

The topics of many graduation theses are coming from the ideas of users or projects ordered by enterprises.

HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam is in an unprecedented war against COVID-19, requiring all resources to join. To show their support to this fight, buildings in Ho Chi Minh City have lit up with heart-melting symbols.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 13
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

One more COVID-19 patient recovers, total hits 145

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 