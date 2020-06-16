Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/06/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Coronavirus: Beijing tightens controls amid spike in local cases

 
 
16/06/2020    16:49 GMT+7

The Chinese capital has seen 100 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, the WHO says.

The Chinese capital Beijing has put more neighbourhoods under lockdown and boosted testing as it tries to contain an outbreak of coronavirus.

There were 27 new cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 106 people over five days.

A Chinese official has described the new outbreak in the capital as "extremely severe".

For more than seven weeks Beijing had only registered cases from people travelling in from abroad.

New clusters of coronavirus are "always a concern", said Mike Ryan, emergencies programme head at the World Health Organization. 

"But what we do like to see is an immediate response to that and comprehensive set of measures," he added.

What do we know about the new cases?

The fresh outbreak has been linked to the city's largest wholesale market, Xinfadi.

Local media reports say the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at the market, prompting major supermarkets in Beijing to pull the fish from their shelves.

The general manager of the market has been dismissed, along with other local officials.

 

In his comments though, the WHO's Mike Ryan was cautious about the source of the outbreak, saying the suggestion it was carried on salmon or its packaging was only a "hypothesis".

Other health experts have pointed to cross-contamination as being a more likely cause.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist of China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the virus strain found in Beijing did not resemble the type circulating across the rest of the country, and the WHO has urged China to share the genetic sequencing.

What's being done to combat the outbreak?

The market was shut early on Saturday and restrictions imposed on nearby neighbourhoods. Residents living near the market have been told they can't leave the city.

All taxis are also now banned from driving beyond the city limits.

By Monday Beijing had set up nearly 200 testing sites and contacted about 200,000 people who had visited the market since the end of May, state news outlet Xinhua reported.

Volunteers at security checkpoints tested residents' temperatures.

The lockdown has also been extended to 21 residential compounds close to the market.

Indoor sporting and entertainment venues across Beijing have been ordered to close, as have many schools.

The concerns over a second outbreak come as Beijing attempts to return to normal life. China reported the first coronavirus cases last year, but new cases and infections have dropped drastically as hotspots have developed elsewhere in the world. BBC

 
 

Other News

Coronavirus: US withdraws emergency use of hydroxychloroquine
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

President Trump defends promoting hydroxychloroquine as the FDA says there is no evidence it works.

He Xiangjian: China arrests five after attempt to kidnap billionaire
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Five people have been arrested after an attempt to kidnap He Xiangjian, one of China's richest men.

Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Food Administration said there were 48 instances of food poisoning this year by the end of May, in which 22 people died.

Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts affirmed that with low costs, medical schools will not be able to produce high-quality doctors.

Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of VND2 billion ($86,784) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.

National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

You won’t find Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the fields growing potatoes, but the President of the of Farmers’ Association of Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is known among friends as ‘potato’. 

Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Transport to put Hanoi's long-delayed first metro route into service this year.

Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

A company in Hai Phong City has been found using wastewater from a local canal for bottled water production.

Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

