24/03/2020 01:31:05 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus

 
 
20/03/2020    10:44 GMT+7

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

California has issued a "stay at home" order to residents as it tries to stem the march of the coronavirus across the most populous US state.

Governor Gavin Newsom told Californians they should only leave their homes when necessary during the pandemic.

He earlier estimated more than half of the 40 million people in his state would contract Covid-19 in just the next two months.

The virus has so far claimed 200 lives in the US and infected 13,678 people.

 

Governor Newsom said: "This is a moment we need to make tough decisions. We need to recognise reality." 

His order will allow residents to leave their homes to buy groceries or medicine, or walk a dog or take exercise, but seeks to limit public interactions.

About half of the state's population are already subject to similar stringent measures, including the city of San Francisco.

BBC

 
 

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Australia has claimed her and her brother were attacked on a train because they were both wearing face masks.

First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two Vietnamese Americans have reportedly died of COVID-19 in Washington state, United States.

Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Covid-19 patients and suspected cases in Hanoi will be tracked via an application for public monitoring.

Vietnamese flock home from overseas
Vietnamese flock home from overseas
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.

Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases
Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

China reports no new domestic cases for the first time, but imported cases are growing in the region.

Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5
Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand ban non-residents from entry
Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand ban non-residents from entry
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

The bans come into effect on Friday as both nations escalate their response to coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak
Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two US Navy hospital ships will also be sent to help relieve an expected shortage of sick beds.

Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan
Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam Airlines announced on March 18 that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and Russia, Taiwan (China) from March 19 until further notice from authorities, amid the worsening COVID-19 epidemic.

14 imprisoned for subversive acts against people’s administration
14 imprisoned for subversive acts against people’s administration
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two men and their 12 accomplices on March 18 got prison terms ranging from two years to life for their roles in a case of acting for the subversion of the people’s administration and covering criminals in Dien Bien province.

COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

A restaurant in Hanoi is using flycams to serve customers to mitigate Covid-19 infection risk.

