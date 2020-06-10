Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia

 
 
10/06/2020    15:35 GMT+7

China's education ministry issues an advisory, warning of "discriminatory incidents" in Australia.

China has warned students to consider the risks of studying in Australia during the pandemic, aggravating a political row between the nations.

Its education ministry has issued the advisory to students before Australian universities reopen in July.

The ministry cited the threat of Covid-19 and discrimination against Asians as possible risks.

Australia's government and universities have rejected the idea the country is unsafe.

On Tuesday, Beijing said in a statement students should be "cautious"when choosing to go or return to Australia. 

"The spread of the new global Covid-19 outbreak has not been effectively controlled, and there are risks in international travel and open campuses," the ministry said. "During the epidemic, there were multiple discriminatory incidents against Asians in Australia."

In response, Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan said the country was a "successful, multicultural society" which provides a "world-class education".

He also made reference to Australia's success in flattening its virus curve which meant that it was "one of the safest countries in the world for international students to be based in right now".

What are the broader tensions?

The advisory marks the latest escalation in tensions between China and Australia during the coronavirus pandemic.

Relations worsened after Australia echoed the US in calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, first detected in China late last year.

China has dismissed that call as politically motivated. It has since imposed a tariff and blocked shipments of some Australian imports, but has denied this is economic retaliation.

 

Last week, it also warned citizens against travelling to the country, saying there had been a "significant increase" in racist attacks on Asian people in Australia.

Education and tourism are Australia's third and fourth biggest exports overall, and significant contributors to the economy.

Students from China represented 28% of the more than 750,000 international students in Australia last year, government numbers show.

Australia's universities have already faced financial difficulties during the pandemic, as border closures have deterred international students. Several institutions have said they are facing financial crisis.

Australian universities could lose A$12bn ($8.3bn; £6.5bn) over the next two years if Chinese students decide against studying in the country, Prof Salvatore Babones at Sydney University has estimated.

Education 'the pawn in a political game'

Australia's Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said China's assertions about the dangers to tourists had "no basis in fact".

However, government bodies, community groups and media outlets have all catalogued hundreds of racist attacks and abuse on Asian people in Australia since the pandemic began.

In one of several high-profile incidents caught on film, a woman was accused of a racist attack on two students from the University of Melbourne in April.

On Wednesday, a coalition of Australia's leading universities called China's advisory "unjustified". The Group of Eight said they had asked the Chinese embassy in Australia for examples of racism, which were not provided.

"It is concerning that yet again, international education, and particularly with China, is yet again the pawn in a political game that is not of our making," said chief executive Vicki Thomson.

However, Australia's universities have long been accused by researchers of not providing better support to international students.

Surveys of Chinese students in Australia have found many struggle to develop stronger social bonds with their Australian-born peers due to existing prejudices. BBC

 
 

Other News

Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Brazil has restored a website that lists the full data on Covid-19 in the country, just hours after it was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court.

George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The US black man's killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis caused global outrage.

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has announced Vietnam had reported more than 24,000 cases of dengue from the beginning of this year to early this month in 58 out of its 63 provinces and cities.

Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nearly 8,000 households in the northern province of Nghe An’s Do Luong Town are facing a shortage of water after a dam collapsed on Saturday.

Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Pham Hoang Khai may be a humble and poorly-paid builder, but that doesn't stop him giving back to his community.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The researchers say the death toll would have been "huge" without a lockdown.

British pilot makes miraculous recovery
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

A 43-year-old British pilot named Stephen Cameron, also known as Vietnam's COVID-19 Patient No. 91, has made a miraculous recovery.

Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

The North and Central regions are expected to endure the current heatwave for several more days to come, with the extreme heat in the North being likely to recede from June 13, according to the national weather service.

Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has changed the 'big fat Indian wedding'
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Can simple intimate ceremonies be the new normal in a country obsessed with lavish weddings?

PhD training: higher requirements set on students and instructors
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The number of articles published in international publications by Vietnam’s higher education establishments has increased by three times compared with seven years ago.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 9
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 54 straight days

Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

Eleventh-grade student Tran Huu Phuc is a typical teenager in many ways. Except he's invented a robotic arm, automatic hand washing matching and solar-powered equipment.

George Floyd murder suspect Derek Chauvin has bail set at $1.25m
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin is accused of murdering the unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck.

KKK 'leader' charged for attack on Black Lives Matter protesters
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

A hate crime investigation is underway after a Virginia man allegedly drove his car into protesters.

Farmers in "occupation groups" improve incomes
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

A "farmer occupation group model" in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has helped farmers improve income and develop sustainable agricultural production.

Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

A market which specialises in selling rural products is held in HCM City every Sunday morning to raise funds for charitable activities.

Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Hundreds of people are at risk living in deteriorated apartment buildings in Hanoi.

