03/04/2020 14:54:19 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million

 
 
03/04/2020    14:51 GMT+7

The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.

More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University - another grim milestone as the world grapples with the spreading pandemic.

Nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the US university's figures.

The US has the most cases, and more than 1,000 died there in the past day.

The disease, Covid-19, first emerged in central China three months ago.

Though the tally kept by Johns Hopkins records one million confirmed cases, the actual number is thought to be much higher. 

It took a month and a half for the first 100,000 cases to be registered. A million was reached after a doubling in cases over the past week.

Nearly a quarter of cases have been registered in the United States, while Europe accounts for around half.

The pandemic is taking a huge economic toll: an extra 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefit last week.

What's the latest?

The US has reported 1,169 deaths in 24 hours - the highest daily death toll of any country so far.

Earlier, Spain said 950 people had died in a day, which is a record number for Europe in this outbreak.

The number of confirmed Spanish cases rose from 102,136 on Wednesday to 110,238 - an 8% rise that is similar to the rate recorded in previous days. Authorities believe the virus is now peaking and say they expect to see a drop in figures in the days ahead.

"We continue with an increase of around 8%. This points, as we have already seen, to a stabilisation in the data that we're registering," said María José Sierra, from the Spanish health ministry's emergency co-ordination unit.

Spain, the second-worst hit nation after Italy in terms of deaths, has also lost nearly 900,000 jobs since mid-March.

In other developments:

 
  • The commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been removed after saying the US Navy was not doing enough to halt a coronavirus outbreak on board the aircraft carrier
  • The Zaandam cruise ship, with dozens of ill passengers on board, docked in Florida after several South American countries refused to accept it
  • New York mayor Bill de Blasio urged all of the city's residents to cover their faces when outside and near others, with a scarf or bandana, rather than a surgical mask, as medics need the latter
  • The World Bank approved a plan to disburse $160bn (£130bn) in emergency aid over 15 months to help countries stricken by the pandemic
  • The French authorities have boosted police checks to prevent anyone trying to go on holiday this weekend ahead of Easter
  • UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the aim was 100,000 tests a day in England by the end of April amid criticism of the government's plans
  • A 4,000-bed emergency field hospital at London's ExCel centre is due to open later

How did we get here?

In China at the end of December, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist named Dr Li Wenliang tried to send a message to other medics warning them about a new virus in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.

He was later visited by the police and accused of scaremongering. Dr Li died on 6 February after contracting the virus while treating patients in Wuhan.

China first informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about cases of pneumonia with unknown causes on 31 December.

On 3 January, the BBC wrote its first news report about a "mystery virus" in Wuhan. At the time, 44 cases had been confirmed, 11 of which were considered severe.

Many feared there would be a repeat of the 2003 Sars outbreak that killed 774 people. By 18 January the confirmed number of cases had risen to around 60 - but experts estimated the real figure was closer to 1,700.

Just two days later, as millions of people prepared to travel for the lunar new year, the number of cases more than tripled to more than 200 and the virus was detected in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

On 23 January, Wuhan went into lockdown. At that point, 18 people had died and 570 others had been infected, including in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.

Ten days later, a 44-year-old man in the Philippines died of the virus - the first death reported outside of China.

A week later, an 80-year-old tourist died in France - Europe's first coronavirus death. The virus appeared in Iran five days later - two people died within hours of their diagnosis being announced. Iran would later become a hotspot for the virus.

Italy saw a major surge in cases on 23 February, and 10 towns in Lombardy went into lockdown, later extended to the whole of Italy.

On 23 March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a three-week lockdown in the UK.

Three days later, on 26 March, the US officially overtook China as the country hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 86,000 confirmed cases. By 2 April, this had risen to more than 217,000 - almost double the number of cases in Italy.

On the same day the US hit another grim milestone. Media reports put the death toll between Wednesday and Thursday at about 1,000, the highest yet of any country in a single 24-hour period. BBC

 
 

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total reaches 233
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total reaches 233
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported six new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases during the night of April 2, which raised the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 233 as of 6am on April 3.

11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year
11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Eleven minor earthquakes have occurred in Vietnam since the beginning of this year, according to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing
Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

About 70 percent of Thais understand and are engaging in the "social distancing" campaign, which is a major strategy to curb the transmission of COVID-19, the latest survey conducted by Thailand’s Department of Mental Health showed.

Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Most of the streets he passes are empty as citizens practise social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but for a delivery driver like Nguyen Van Thang, being outside is a must.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as the coronavirus spreads.

Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK
Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on a piloting scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea.

Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department.

10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a report to the Prime Minister, proposing a reduction in the prices of electricity for three months to help ease difficulties facing production and business in the context of the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held an incense offering ceremony on April 2 to commemorate the country’s legendary founders at the Hung Kings relic site in the province.

Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Both Spain and the US also announced huge spikes in the number of jobless on Thursday.

Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

With new nationwide social distancing regulations to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic coming into force today, life as we know it has changed across the country.

Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Countries are adopting movement restrictions ranging from the extreme to the relaxed to the creative.

VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed education departments to cut curricula taught in primary, secondary and high schools due to the prolonged school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese health authorities on Wednesday insisted that the standard, slower COVID-19 testing method remains the most reliable, while less accurate quick testing is more suitable if the case number gets drastically higher.

75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  02/04/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A Facebook user has been fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for spreading fake news, incorrectly claiming a COVID-19 patient had died in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the US has gone above 5,000, while confirmed cases worldwide are close to reaching one million.

Latest news

