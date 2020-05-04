Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 12:37:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?

 
 
04/05/2020    12:34 GMT+7

There are no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease, but work is under way around the world.

More than 227,000 people have died with Covid-19, but there are still no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease.

So how far are we from these life-saving medicines?

What work is being done to find treatments?

More than 150 different drugs are being researched around the world. Most are existing drugs that are being trialled against the virus.

What types of drugs might work?

There are three broad approaches being investigated:

  • Antiviral drugs that directly affect the coronavirus's ability to thrive inside the body
  • Drugs that can calm the immune system - patients become seriously ill when their immune system overreacts and starts causing collateral damage to the body
  • Antibodies, either from survivors' blood or made in a lab, that can attack the virus

What is the most promising coronavirus drug?

The latest clinical trials of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug originally developed to treat Ebola, have been encouraging. 

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) found that remdesivir cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days down to 11. The trials involved 1,063 people at hospitals around the world. Some were given the drug and others were given a placebo (dummy) treatment.

Dr Anthony Fauci who runs NIAID, said that remdesivir had "a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery".

However, although remdesivir may aid recovery - and possibly stop people having to be treated in intensive care - the trials did not give any clear indication whether it can prevent deaths from coronavirus.

It is thought that anti-virals may be more effective in the early stages, and immune drugs later in the disease.

It is one of the four drugs in the WHO Solidarity trial and its manufacturer, Gilead, is also organising trials.

The US data on remdesivir was published at the same time as a trial of the same drug in China, reported in the Lancet medical journal, showed it was ineffective.

However, that trial was incomplete because the success of lockdown in Wuhan meant doctors ran out of patients.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Can HIV drugs treat coronavirus?

There has been much talk, but little evidence, that a pair of HIV drugs - lopinavir and ritonavir - would be effective at treating coronavirus.

There has been some evidence they can work in the laboratory, but studies in people have been disappointing.

The combination did not improve recovery, reduce deaths or lower levels of the virus in patients with serious Covid-19.

However, as the trial was conducted with extremely sick patients (nearly a quarter died) it may have been too late in the infection for the drugs to work.

Can malaria drugs stop coronavirus?

 

Malaria drugs are part of both the Solidarity and Recovery trials.

Chloroquine, and a related derivative, hydroxychloroquine, may have antiviral and immune-calming properties.

The drugs have been thrust into the spotlight as potential coronavirus therapies, largely due to claims made by President Trump, but there is still scant evidence on their effectiveness.

Hydroxychloroquine is also used as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, because it can help regulate the immune system.

Laboratory tests have shown it can inhibit the coronavirus, and there is some anecdotal evidence from doctors saying it appears to help patients.

However, the WHO says there is no definitive evidence of its effectiveness.

What about immune drugs?

If the immune system overreacts to the virus then it can cause inflammation throughout the body. This is helpful for rallying the immune system to fight the infection, but too much can cause collateral damage throughout body and can be fatal.

The Solidarity trial is investigating interferon beta, which is used to treat multiple sclerosis, and lowers inflammation. Interferons are a group of chemicals released by the body when under attack by a virus.

The UK's Recovery Trial is investigating dexamethasone - a type of steroid used to reduce inflammation.

Can survivors' blood treat coronavirus?

People who survive an infection should have antibodies in their blood that can attack the virus.

The idea is you take the blood plasma (the part which contains the antibodies) and give that to a sick patient as a therapy.

The US has already treated 500 patients with what's known as "convalescent plasma", and other countries are getting involved too.

How long until we have a cure?

It is too soon to know when we might have a drug that can treat the coronavirus.

However, we should start to get the results of trials in the next few months. This is much earlier than we will know if a vaccine (which protects against infection rather than treat it) is effective.

This is because doctors are testing drugs that have already been developed and are known to be safe enough to use, whereas vaccines researchers are starting from scratch.

Some completely new, experimental, coronavirus drugs are also being tested in the laboratory but are not yet ready for human tests .

Why do we need a treatment?

The most obvious reason for wanting a treatment is it will save lives, but it could also allow some lockdown measures to be lifted.

Having an effective treatment would, in essence, make coronavirus a milder disease.

If it stopped people who were admitted to hospital from needing ventilation, then there would be less risk of intensive care units being overwhelmed, so controls on people's lives may not need to be as strict.

So how are doctors treating patients now?

If you are infected by coronavirus, then for most people it would be mild and can be treated at home with bed-rest, paracetamol and plenty of fluids.

But some people need more intensive hospital treatment, which involves oxygen support such as ventilation. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A French doctor says tests on samples from patients show the virus was present last year.

HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations
HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The HCM City’s Department of Health has ordered healthcare facilities that offer vaccination services to set up plans to return to normal with strict implementation of infection prevention measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diversity of face masks in Saigon
The diversity of face masks in Saigon
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Social distancing rules during Covid-19 mean that the face mask has become an inseparable part of anyone should he or she want to venture out of the four walls of their house. 

A mobile hospital at sea
A mobile hospital at sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  2 giờ trước 

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 4
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 infection for 18 straight days

61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Russia's cases jump by 10,633 in one day, as Moscow's mayor warns the peak is yet to come.

100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Vietnam. VNS presents a timeline of the pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 3
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam yet to declare itself COVID-19 free: health official

Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

41,000 teachers and employees in HCM City have been laid off temporarily or lost their jobs as private schools face shutdown threat.

Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The prisoners rioted over a lack of food and water, with quarantine measures halting family visits.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam’s relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.

US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.

Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives
Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed tens of thousands of people around the world, Vietnam has been one of the few countries whose approach to containing the pandemic has been undeniably successful.

Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

A Filipino fisherman found exhausted and adrift at sea has been saved by fishermen and border guards of the central province of Binh Dinh.

Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC
Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

A heat wave is expected to soon sweep through northern and central Vietnam next week, with temperatures jumping to 38-40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 2
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases in community for 16 days, total remains at 270

Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities
Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.

Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad
Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnamese people will be banned from doing hazardous jobs while overseas, including massage, under a new decree which will take effect from this month.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 