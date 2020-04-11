Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 02:41:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns

 
 
11/04/2020    01:32 GMT+7

Countries should be cautious about lifting lockdown measures, the World Health Organization says.

Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns
Easter celebrations have been cancelled across Spain and people encouraged to worship remotely

Lifting coronavirus lockdown measures too early could spark a "deadly resurgence" in infections, the World Health Organization chief has warned.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact.

He said there had been a "welcome slowing" of the epidemics in some European countries.

But there is an "alarming acceleration" in other countries including in Africa.

Globally there are 1.6 million cases of coronavirus and 97,000 deaths. 

Dr Tedros said the WHO was working with countries to form strategies for easing restrictions.

"I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone," he told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

"At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly."

It comes as the government in Spain, one of the world's worst-hit countries, prepares to allow some non-essential workers in sectors including construction and factory production to return to their jobs on Monday.

 

Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll in 17 days on Friday, with 605 people dying. According to the latest figures, Spain has now registered 15,843 deaths related to the virus.

However, the government has urged people to continue to uphold social distancing rules as the country celebrates the Easter weekend.

Elsewhere:

  • Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has announced his country's lockdown measures will be extended until 5 May
  • The UK government is under pressure to explain how curbs could eventually be lifted but says lockdown restrictions will remain until evidence shows the peak has passed
  • South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said late on Thursday that the country's 21-day lockdown would be extended for a further 2 weeks - a move the main opposition party said would cause economic disaster

Speaking on Friday, Dr Tedros welcomed signs that the spread of the virus was slowing in some of the hardest-hit countries in Europe - namely Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

The number of deaths in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from a daily figure of 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed slightly to 3,951 from 4,204.

But Dr Tedros warned that the virus was now spreading rapidly in some other countries and highlighted Africa, where he said the virus had reached rural areas.

"We are now seeing clusters of cases and community spread in more than 16 countries" on the continent, he said.

"We anticipate severe hardship for already overstretched health systems, particularly in rural areas, which normally lack the resources of those in cities." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam, total rises to 257
Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam, total rises to 257
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

On April 10 evening, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam, raising the total in the country to 257, according to the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus: German region eases Baltic coast travel ban
Coronavirus: German region eases Baltic coast travel ban
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Locals in the north-east can now travel after the court said the ban was "disproportionate".

US-Mexico border: Thousands of migrants expelled under coronavirus powers
US-Mexico border: Thousands of migrants expelled under coronavirus powers
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Trump administration is using an emergency public health order to turn back irregular migrants.

New scheme to help end gender-biased sex selection
New scheme to help end gender-biased sex selection
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A new programme dealing with gender-biased sex selection and harmful practices in Vietnam will be carried out from 2020 to 2022, the UN Population Fund and the Norwegian Government announced on April 10.

Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

False health advice, such as eating chicken eggs or marjoram to prevent infection, as well as fabricated information about infected and quarantined people are posted every day to garner hundreds of likes and shares. 

Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 10
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

 Vietnam presents $50,000 for Myanmar’s COVID-19 fight

National foundation funds postdoctoral study
National foundation funds postdoctoral study
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The new investments by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) through the postdoctoral study funding program is expected to improve research capabilities and the academic environment.

Health Ministry sends experts to help Hanoi fight COVID-19
Health Ministry sends experts to help Hanoi fight COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on April 10 sent a special working group to help Hanoi fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

High school student updates Covid-19 information for ex-pats in Vietnam
High school student updates Covid-19 information for ex-pats in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese high school student has launched a fan page on Facebook to update information about the Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam for foreigners living in the country.

Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims
Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a bailout package worth VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.66 billion) to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: New York using mass graves amid outbreak
Coronavirus: New York using mass graves amid outbreak
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Drone footage shows coffins stacked in a pit in the city, as the state logs more cases than any country.

Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A
Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

An urgent announcement has been released by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), calling for blood donations for group O and A.

Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

On the world stage
On the world stage
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.

Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has issued a warning over scammers using fake social media accounts for profiteering related to the purchase of social insurance books in recent days.

Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Photos emerge of workers in hazmat outfits stacking coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

As cases rise in Suifenhe - 1,000 miles from Beijing - people have been ordered to stay indoors.

Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

With cases increasing in tightly-packed dormitories, experts say Singapore offers a salutary lesson.

HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 