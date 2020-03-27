Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 21:24:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south

 
 
27/03/2020    13:11 GMT+7

As the worst-hit northern region sees improvements, concerns are growing over poorer southern areas.

Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south

Italy is the worst-hit European country by the coronavirus outbreak

The Italian region hardest hit by coronavirus has seen a steep decline in the number of deaths and infections but worries are growing that the country's south could become the next hotspot.

Recent numbers from the northern region of Lombardy suggested the epidemic might be slowing at its epicentre.

But poorer southern parts are seeing a sharp rise in deaths, raising fears the health service could be overwhelmed.

Italy has reported 8,215 deaths from coronavirus and 80,539 confirmed cases.

A four-day trend of a slight decline in the number of cases ended on Thursday when both infections and deaths rose compared to the previous 24-hour reporting period. 

Italy is the worst-affected in Europe where almost everything has been closed for over two weeks and people told to stay at home.

What is happening in Italy's south?

Contagion and deaths are far less widespread there, but worrying signs are coming from regions such as Campania around Naples and Rome's Lazio where the health system is considered much less equipped than in the rich north.

So far there have been 74 deaths in Campania and 95 in Lazio.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Vincenzo De Luca, president of the Campania region, complained that the central government had not provided promised ventilators and other life-saving equipment.

"At this point there is the real prospect that Lombardy's tragedy is about to become the south's tragedy," he said. "We are on the eve of a major expansion of infections which may not be sustainable."

 

On Thursday, Mr Conte told the Italian Senate that all of Europe would be hit by a "hard, severe" recession following the coronavirus emergency, and that "extraordinary and exceptional measures" were needed to face the shock.

With analysts predicting that the strict measures will result in Italy sliding into its deepest recession in a generation, Mr Conte promised a second stimulus package worth at least €25bn (£23bn; $27bn).

What else is happening in Europe?

In Spain, the second-worst hit European country, the daily death toll fell for the first time in a week, according to the health ministry. There were 655 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 4,089.

On Wednesday, the country's death toll surpassed that of China, where the outbreak began. Meanwhile, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Spain soared to 56,188 from 47,610, a new daily high.

Nursing homes, whose elderly residents are highly vulnerable to the disease, have been particularly hard hit by Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. A report by Cadena Ser radio network suggested at least 397 deaths had occurred in such places.

Earlier on Thursday, the Spanish parliament extended the restrictions on people's movements until at least 12 April, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez saying: "I'm convinced that the only efficient option to counter the virus is social isolation."

In other developments:

  • Russia said it would suspend international flights from Friday, and Moscow would close all shops except for pharmacies and grocery stores from Saturday

  • Germany's relatively low death rate was largely due to the high number of tests being carried out, said Christian Drosten, head of the Charite University Hospital's Institute of Virology in Berlin

  • In France , where 1,331 deaths have been reported, President Emmanuel Macron said he would call on the army to help the country while a government spokeswoman said the 15-day lockdown measures could be extended, with a final decision expected "in the coming days"

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 26 evening announced five new cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number in the country to 153.

Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Barbers and hairdressers have been allowed to remain open, despite coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

From Saturday, foreigners will not be allowed into China - even if they have visas.

PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The grim milestone came as Donald Trump predicted the US would get back to work "pretty quickly".

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.

VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: expert
Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: expert
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Used cloth masks and disposable medical masks can be reused if they are sprayed with disinfectant and microwaved at 800W for a minute, the director of the Institute for Occupational Safety and Environmental Health has said.

Overseas students: stay put or return home
Overseas students: stay put or return home
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

"Go home please, people are rushing home and so should you!"

VN Health Ministry urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
VN Health Ministry urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health has urged people to stay at home and only leave their homes for a handful of special reasons.

Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19
Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnamese people living abroad have been advised to stay calm, practice social distancing and exercise preventive measures against the COVID-19, an official told the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.

HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300
HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.

Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports
Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health has called on units to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.

VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closure
VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closure
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The curriculum will be streamlined in the second semester of the 2019-20 school year but will ensure students received fundamental knowledge.

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't
Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Step outside without a face mask in Hong Kong and you'll get looks. That's not true elsewhere. Why?

Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
VIDEOicon  26/03/2020 

A Hanoi takeaway is making burgers with a twist. The burder buns are crafted to look like the coronavirus.

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

Bamboo Airways carries European citizens home
Bamboo Airways carries European citizens home
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The first direct flight between Vietnam and the Czech Republic carried 204 Czech and 82 other European passengers home and tens of tonnes of medical equipment and materials to support COVID-19 prevention and control in the European country.

Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam
Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 148 after the Ministry of Health confirmed seven more cases, including five Vietnamese, one South African and one French, on March 26 morning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 