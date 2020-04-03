Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 02:04:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims

 
 
05/04/2020    00:58 GMT+7

A child with underlying health conditions is among 708 people whose deaths were reported in the past day.

Michael Gove: "People must, at every stage, respect these guidelines"

A five-year-old child with underlying health conditions is among those with coronavirus whose deaths were reported in the past day, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said.

The latest figures show 4,313 people with the virus have now died in the UK - up by 708 on Friday's figure.

Mr Gove said hundreds of ventilators were being manufactured every day and more had been sourced from abroad.

People have been warned to stay at home despite the warm weather this weekend.

Speaking alongside Mr Gove at the government's daily briefing, NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said: "The sun might be out, but that does not mean you should be out." 

He said there is some evidence that social distancing measures are reducing transmission, and that the latest figures suggested new cases had begun to "stabilise".

However, he stressed that there was "no room for complacency".

During the briefing, Mr Gove paid tribute to one of the youngest victims of the outbreak.

"Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old with underlying health conditions who has tragically died," he said.

Analysis

By Robert Cuffe, BBC News Head of Statistics

The recent trends in deaths (doubling roughly every 3.5 days) would have predicted about 800 deaths today.

Remember that doubling every few days means that we should expect to see record new highs regularly.

Scientists remind us to look for evidence that the growth is slowing down - the first step on the journey to falling numbers of deaths.

 

So, compared to that projection, there is a potential silver lining to these figures - if the pattern continues.

But one day of below-trend growth is far too soon to know for sure.

It takes over three weeks from infection to death to being reported in these figures.

So while we can hope to see the effects of pre-lockdown social distancing soon, it will take longer for the effect of the lockdown, announced on 23 March, to become apparent.

There are now 41,903 confirmed cases in the UK, the Department of Health said.

The latest deaths in the UK include a further 46 people in Scotland, 13 people in Wales and eight more in Northern Ireland. There were 212 deaths in the Midlands, more than in London, where there were 127.

Mr Gove said seven healthcare professionals have now died.

Prof Powis said people were adhering to social distancing measures, and that public transport use remains "extremely low".

School attendance was down as low as 2%, Mr Gove added.

However, Prof Powis added that people must "resist the temptation" to go out in the warm weather. Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted on Saturday that too many people were meeting up with friends on the seafront, making social distancing "impossible".

Also in the briefing, Mr Gove said that ventilators - in addition to those being made in the UK - had been sourced from abroad, including 300 that arrived from China on Saturday.

He branded conspiracy theories spread on social media blaming new 5G masts for the spread of Covid-19 "dangerous nonsense".

In other developments:

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who remains in self-isolation in Downing Street after testing positive for coronavirus, has written to opposition party leaders inviting them to a briefing next week
  • They include Sir Keir Starmer, who has been elected as the new leader of the Labour Party, with members learning the outcome via e-mail after a specially planned conference was cancelled
  • Up to 4,000 prisoners in England and Wales could be released from jails in England and Wales early because of the coronavirus, the prison service said
  • Thirteen residents at a Glasgow care home have died in one week following a suspected outbreak of coronavirus
  • Mobile phone masts in Birmingham and Merseyside have been set on fire over false claims linking coronavirus to 5G
  • Aldi has said it will lift purchase restrictions on almost all of its products from Monday - with the exception of hand wash, shower gel and UHT milk
  • An NHS trust has been told it will have to pay almost £10,000 a month to provide families with free phone callsduring the pandemic
  • An increasing number of councils are instructing dog owners to ensure their pets are always on a lead in parks and open spaces
  • Official data on testing in hospitals suggests that England is lagging behind Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
  • The British Embassy in Manila has announced a plan to repatriate about 600 UK nationals stuck in the Philippines, after thousands of Britons became stranded around the globe amid the pandemic
  • The Queen is due to make a rare special address to the nation on TV, radio and social media at 20:00 BST on Sunday

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures in the country until 25 April.

Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest Coronavirus News
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Social distancing is an important solution in containing the spread of COVID-19, members of the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 said.

Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

A total of 30 checkpoints aimed at detecting cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been set up in Hanoi on April 2 with people entering the capital having their body temperatures checked.

Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice to trace all people in close contact with the 237th COVID-19 patient, a 64-year-old Swedish man, who was reported infected with the coronavirus on April 1 after being hospitalised for a accident.

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Some teachers have lost their jobs as schools and foreign language centers have closed, while others have managed to find other jobs to overcome the difficult period.

Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vast and far-flung, Indonesia faces a unique struggle against the virus - many fear it is on the losing side.

Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A day of mourning is held for the 3,300 people who died in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Berlin officials say 200,000 masks have been diverted to the US under a law invoked by Donald Trump.

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
PHOTOSicon  03/04/2020 

Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Mathéo Vergnolle, a 19-year-old French university student with great passion for mathematics, is working as a teacher in Vietnam.

Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.

Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Some places are yet to record a case - but what will they do if and when it arrives?

Thailand temporarily blocks entry
Thailand temporarily blocks entry
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.

Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), initially scheduled for April 13-16, will be suspended due to the COVID-19 concern.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 