13/07/2020 10:59:07 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299

13/07/2020    09:23 GMT+7

Florida has registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours - around a quarter of all of the United States' daily infections.

The state, with just 7% of the US population, surpassed the previous daily record held by California.

Florida, which began lifting coronavirus restrictions in May, has proved vulnerable due to tourism and an elderly population.

Its figures eclipse the worst daily rates seen in New York in April.

Florida also registered an additional 45 deaths. 

The state would rank fourth in the world for new cases if it were a country, according to a Reuters analysis. More than 40 hospitals in Florida say their intensive care facilities are at full capacity.

Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299

Intensive care units at many Florida hospitals are reaching capacity

    The latest figures were released a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida reopened, but with safety measures including mask-wearing and widespread use of sanitiser.

     

    The caseload in Florida has continued to rise despite Republican Governor Ron DeSantis ordering some bars to close again last month.

    The top adviser on the White House coronavirus taskforce, Dr Anthony Fauci, had criticised lockdown easing in the state, saying the data on infections did not support the move. Mr DeSantis has also declined to make mask-wearing obligatory.

    The issue of masks has become highly politicised in the United States, with opponents saying having to wear them encroaches on personal freedom. There have been demonstrations against masks and other coronavirus measures in several states.

    But on Saturday, President Donald Trump appeared wearing a mask in the public for the first time after previously casting doubt on their usefulness. He was visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, where he met wounded soldiers and health care workers.

    "I've never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place," he said as he left the White House.

    The United States overall has been exceeding new daily totals of 60,000 cases for the past few days. Other states including Arizona, California and Texas continue to see a rising cases.

    Since the pandemic hit the US, more than 134,000 people there have died with Covid-19. BBC

     
     

    Other News

    .
    High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched
    High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched
    SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

    A new high-speed boat service between HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Duong Province was launched last Friday.

    COVID-19: Recovered British pilot leaves Hanoi for hometown
    COVID-19: Recovered British pilot leaves Hanoi for hometown
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    British pilot Stephen Cameron, the most severe coronavirus case in Vietnam, boarded Vietnam Airlines’ Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in Hanoi at midnight July 11 on a special flight to his hometown in the UK.

    Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.
    Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    The runway extension project at Con Dao Airport will reclaim 120 metres from the sea and cost VND2.3trn (US$99m).

    Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River
    Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    A design plan for the Tran Hung Dao Bridge that spans the Red River and connects Hoan Kiem and Long Bien districts have just been revealed.

    Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp
    Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 11 announced the search for four foreigners who had fled a medical quarantine camp established to gather those entering Vietnam for medical surveillance against the COVID-19.

    HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts
    HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    An official in Ho Chi Minh City said it was not fair if the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) did not allow students to continue attending because of conflicts with their parents.

    Former minister of industry and trade investigated
    Former minister of industry and trade investigated
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

    Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien
    Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.

    No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital
    No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    No new case of COVID-19 was reported overnight, leaving the total number at 370 as of 6am on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

    Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims
    Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    Merle Ratner, Coordinator of the US-based Vietnam Agent Orange (AO) Relief and Responsibility Campaign, highlighted certain achievements in the fight for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims during an interview with the VNA.

    Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market
    Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market
    SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

    Truong Anh Dung, directorate of Vocational Education and Training Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, talks on his department’s resolve to create a diverse occupational education network to meet labour market needs.

    Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19
    Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19
    SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

    Vietnam has fallen one place to 89th on a list compiled by the Haley Passport Index 2019 which details the world’s most powerful passports.

    Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum
    Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum
    SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

    At least five people were killed and 30 were injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 11.

    Vietnam to reopen some international air routes
    Vietnam to reopen some international air routes
    SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

    Vietnam will implement a pilot scheme of reopening international air routes to several regional countries to bring back Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas due to COVID-19, 

    Vietnamese concerned about new US visa policy for students
    Vietnamese concerned about new US visa policy for students
    SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

    The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) has announced changes in the visa policy applied to international students planning to attend online courses for the 2020 autumn semester in the US.

    COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital
    COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital
    SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

    Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mid-March, was finally discharged from hospital in HCM City on July 11 after undergoing a battle against the deadly virus in Vietnam for a total of 115 days.

    Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
    Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
    SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

    Officials at Thu Duc jail have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

    Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning
    Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning
    SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

    A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 370.

    30.8 million workers affected by COVID-19 in Vietnam
    30.8 million workers affected by COVID-19 in Vietnam
    SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

    Some 30.8 million people aged over 15 in Vietnam have been left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic, with 897,500 losing their jobs, a meeting in Hanoi on July 10 heard.

    VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
    VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
    SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

    The Ministry of Education and Training has said that it will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide appropriate and timely support for Vietnamese students in the US as the US adjusts its visa regulations.

