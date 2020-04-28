Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 07:48:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases

 
 
28/04/2020    07:41 GMT+7

Simple cloth masks are now mandatory on public transport and in shops within most states.

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases

Masks are on sale at markets such as here in Berlin

Image copyrightReuters

Germans have started wearing facemasks outside the home as new rules come into force to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The use of cloth masks is now mandatory on public transport and, in most regions, within shops.

The rules vary among the 16 German states - Bavaria being the strictest, while in Berlin shoppers do not have to wear masks.

But the authorities are moving very cautiously in easing the lockdown.

Across the world countries are coming up with their own guidance on mask-wearing. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) advice suggests people should wear protective masks only if they are sick and showing symptoms, or if they are caring for people suspected to have Covid-19. 

It says masks are not recommended for the general public because they can be contaminated by coughs and sneezes, and might offer a false sense of security.

German media report that mask-wearing is now required in school corridors and when children go on breaks, but not in the classroom. Students sit in class spaced apart and there is more frequent cleaning with disinfectant.

Students preparing for their school leaving exams are also back in class. Most German schoolchildren are still at home under lockdown.

The German authorities require mask-wearing at stations and on buses and trains, but not yet on long-distance trains.

Home-made cloth masks are acceptable; people are not expected to wear hospital-style intensive care masks. These are now on sale in station vending machines and at markets.

Monday also saw some further easing of the lockdowns in the Czech Republic and Switzerland, while Italy has set out a detailed plan for easing its lockdown which remains one of the strictest in Europe.

Face-masks have become the new toilet paper, quipped one German newspaper commentator, as people across Germany scramble to buy nose-and-mouth coverings.

To plug the gap, signs are popping up in shop windows advertising self-made, brightly coloured cloth masks, typically costing around 10 euros.

In the hipper parts of town, patterned face-masks are a style accessory. Faces may be covered but Berliners are still keen to show their individuality.

"If I talk to the shop assistant — and if I have the virus without knowing — then it means that I don't pass it on to her," said Florian, a graphic designer, who was wearing a simple cloth mask while coming out of a shop. "It's about being aware and protecting other people."

But Christine, a special needs teacher, who wasn't wearing a mask and uses a scarf around her mouth and nose in shops, worried that mask-wearing is more about virtue-signalling than safety. "The situation is really confused," she said. "Some people wear masks, some people don't. It makes the whole thing absurd. I think it's a bit of a placebo."

Either way the new rules are having a visible impact. Until recently face-masks were a rarity in Germany, and would attract stares. Now they are suddenly a normal part of daily life.

 

Germany has reported 5,750 deaths from Covid-19 - a much lower toll than in Italy, Spain, France or the UK.

Its large-scale testing and strict, early lockdown are believed to have kept the rate of infection down.

Last week the eastern state of Saxony became the first to make mask-wearing compulsory. It is also compulsory in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, for shoppers and public transport users.

And in the Nigerian capital, Lagos, face masks must be worn in public from Monday. The state's governor said it was firmly in the community transmission phase of the pandemic and there was a need for more precautions.

In the United States people are advised to wear "cloth face coverings" in supermarkets and pharmacies, while in Canada, air passengers must wear a non-medical mask or a face covering.

But internationally expert opinion is divided on the effectiveness of home-made masks in curbing Covid-19. Many argue that masks help prevent the wearer spreading infection, but frequent hand-washing and social distancing are deemed essential too.

In most German states children under six years old do not have to wear masks. And Schleswig-Holstein will not require mask-wearing until Wednesday.

The new rules have created huge demand for masks, so faced with a growing shortage the government is planning to manufacture millions of them in Germany.

In Bavaria, people still going mask-free can be fined €150 (£131; $163), but the fine for any shopkeeper who breaks the rules can be €5,000, Süddeutsche Zeitung reports.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has accepted that regional variations in the lockdown rules are acceptable because some places are virus hotspots, and others not.

What's happening elsewhere?

Spain - the European country with the highest number of deaths after Italy - reported its lowest daily death toll in more than five weeks on Sunday, with 288 new fatalities. On Sunday, children could go outside for the first time in six weeks.

In Switzerland, garden centres and hairdressers are opening their doors, followed by schools and shops selling items other than food in two weeks' time.

But gatherings of more than five people remain banned until 8 June, and it is unclear when bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen.

The Czech capital Prague has deployed ticket inspectors on public transport for the first time since its lockdown was imposed in mid-March. Bus and train services were increased over the weekend. And on Monday, the country opened its borders to business visitors and students, but not tourists.

Meanwhile, UKPrime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work, after recovering from the virus. Mr Johnson spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care, after being admitted on 5 April. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-Level People’s Court on April 27 upheld the life imprisonment for former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who committed wrongdoings in the MobiFone-AVG deal.

Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive again

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Despite the novel coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) brought under control in Vietnam, a second wave of the virus is likely to break out at any time if a complacent attitude creeps into public behaviour, warns a senior health expert.

Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.

Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Plans to monitor driving tests with CCTV cameras may be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A crash between a car and a motorbike in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Tam Dao District has left four dead.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-level People’s Court will open an appeal trial on May 4 for a case of acquiring State-owned land illegally in the central city that involved two former top leaders of Da Nang and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu.

Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,

Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 26
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

Easing of social distancing wins public support

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR,

Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

No evidence people who develop antibodies after recovering are protected against a second infection.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 