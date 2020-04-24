Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/04/2020 06:02:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Harvard rejects Trump demand to pay back aid

 
 
24/04/2020    00:01 GMT+7

The US president says he is unhappy that the ultra-wealthy college has received stimulus money.

Harvard University has pushed back against US President Donald Trump after he demanded it pay back nearly $9m (£7.3m) in coronavirus relief aid.

The president said he was unhappy that the ultra-wealthy Ivy League college had received stimulus money.

But the university said the funds would help students facing "urgent financial needs" because of the pandemic.

Harvard is rated the world's wealthiest university with an endowment fund valued at $40bn.

At Tuesday's coronavirus briefing, Mr Trump told a journalist: "I want Harvard to pay that money back, OK? If they won't do that, we won't do something else. 

"They have to pay it back, I don't like it. This is meant for workers, this isn't meant for one of the richest institutions, not only, far beyond schools in the world. They got to pay it back."

In a statement that followed, Harvard acknowledged receiving its $8.6m through the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (Cares) Act that Mr Trump signed last month.

But Harvard did not say it would pay the money back.

The college tweeted: "Harvard has committed that 100% of these emergency higher education funds will be used to provide direct assistance to students facing urgent financial needs due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

 

The university said it had already provided financial assistance to students with travel, living expenses and online education amid the pandemic.

But Harvard disputed the president's suggestion that it had received aid through the Payment Protection Program, a fund intended as a lifeline for businesses struggling amid the pandemic.

Harvard said it had instead benefited from the stimulus bill's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which disburses money based on an institution's overall number of students and how many lower-income students are enrolled.

The Cares Act reserved $12.5bn in federal aid to about 5,000 colleges and universities.

Harvard was not the only elite university to receive a windfall under the stimulus. Princeton, which has a $26bn endowment, is getting $2.4m, while Yale - endowment $30bn - is receiving $6.9m.

The US Senate on Tuesday approved another $330bn of emergency relief funds to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic after the original aid package of $350bn ran out of money last week.

The PPP was designed to help so-called mom-and-pop stores keep staff on the payroll during the coronavirus emergency that has left 22 million American workers claiming unemployment benefits.

But instead of going towards such small businesses, nearly $250bn of the initial stimulus went to publicly traded companies with market values topping $100m, according to analysis from Morgan Stanley, an investment bank. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on April 23 began a four-day appeal trial for the case involving the MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of 95 percent of shares in the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam
Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

All public buildings, coffee shops, restaurants and taxi services in the central city of Da Nang officially resumed operation as the social distancing order was eased on Thursday morning.

Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4
Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

High schools and universities in Hanoi plan to reopen from May 4, head of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on Wednesday. 

Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns
Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The head of the UN health agency warns most of the world's population "remains susceptible".

Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Scientists map ancient underwater landslides in the region chosen for Jakarta's replacement.

Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hail and strong winds on Wednesday damaged houses, crops and infrastructure in northern provinces including Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Vinh Phuc.

Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand are expected to begin within the next four months, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of the country.

Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.

Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Ha Giang on April 23 decided to lift the lockdown order on Dong Van township and Ta Kha hamlet in Pho Bang township in Dong Van district, based on positive developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines
Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The municipal Party Committee of Hanoi has approved a plan to build two new metro lines.

Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased
Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Transport Service Corporation (Transerco) resumed operations of 104 bus routes on April 23 after the capital city began easing social distancing.

Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread
Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed Hanoi and relevant municipal departments to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreign airline crews as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 spread.

More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

There have been no new COVID-19 cases detected in Vietnam for a whole week, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 23 morning.

Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Nghiem Xuan Huy, Director of Institute for Education Quality Assurance, a member of Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) talks about the benefits of online education and how it's here to stay.

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

With hair salons shut due to the social distancing measures, mobile hairdressers are seeing growth in business as residents seek to tackle their luscious locks. 

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Six officials along with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control have been detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Hanoi Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will open an appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on April 23.

Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.

Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Hanoi authorities have prepared scenarios to promote socioeconomic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 