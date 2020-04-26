Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/04/2020 11:09:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?

 
 
26/04/2020    09:47 GMT+7

The strategy devised by scientists was to keep large parts of society open but not everyone is convinced.

Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?

Sweden's schools have remained open while neighbouring countries shut theirs for weeks

Sweden's strategy to keep large parts of society open is widely backed by the public. It has been devised by scientists and backed by government, and yet not all the country's virologists are convinced.

There is no lockdown here. Photos have been shared around the world of bars with crammed outdoor seating and long queues for waterfront ice cream kiosks, and yet it is a myth that life here goes on "as normal".

On the face of it little has shut down. But data suggests the vast majority of the population have taken to voluntary social distancing, which is the crux of Sweden's strategy to slow the spread of the virus.

Usage of public transport has dropped significantly, large numbers are working from home, and most refrained from travelling over the Easter weekend. The government has also banned gatherings of more than 50 people and visits to elderly care homes.

Around 9 in 10 Swedes say they keep at least a metre away from people at least some of the time, up from seven in 10 a month ago, according to a major survey by polling firm Novus. 

How serious is Sweden's outbreak?

Viewed through the eyes of the Swedish Public Health Agency, the way people have responded is one to be celebrated, albeit cautiously.

The scientists' approach has led to weeks of global debate over whether Sweden has adopted a sensible and sustainable plan, or unwittingly plunged its population into an experiment that is causing unnecessary fatalities, and could fail to keep the spread of Covid-19 under control.

In Stockholm, the epicentre of the virus so far, cases have largely plateaued, although there was a spike at the end of this week, put down partly to increased testing.

There is still space in intensive care units and a new field hospital at a former conference venue is yet to be used.

"To a great part, we have been able to achieve what we set out to achieve," says state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell. "Swedish healthcare keeps on working, basically with a lot of stress, but not in a way that they turn patients away."

In contrast with other countries where political leaders have fronted the national response to the crisis, Dr Tegnell has led the majority of news conferences.

His tone is typically matter of fact, with a strong focus on figures, and few mentions of the emotional impact of the crisis on victims and their families.

But the Swedish Public Health Agency has maintained high approval ratings throughout the pandemic.

Why Sweden chose a different path

Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?

Sweden's decision to leave larger parts of society open than most of Europe came after Dr Tegnell's team used simulations which anticipated a more limited impact of the virus in relation to population size than those made by other scientists, including those behind a major report by Imperial College, London.

That report apparently swayed the UK government to introduce a lockdown.

In addition, the Swedish Public Health Agency pushed the idea early on that a large proportion of cases were likely to be mild.

But it denied its strategy was based on the overall goal of herd immunity.

A core aim was to introduce less stringent social distancing measures that could be maintained over a long period time. Schools for under-16s have remained open to enable parents to keep working in key areas.

All other Nordic countries opted for stricter temporary restrictions, although some of these have since been relaxed.

What do the numbers tell us?

Sweden, with a population of 10 million, remains amongst the top 20 in the world when it comes to the total number of cases, even though it mostly only tests those with severe symptoms. More widespread checks on key workers are now being introduced.

It has higher death rates in relation to its population size than anywhere else in Scandinavia.

Unlike in some countries, Sweden's statistics do include elderly care home residents, who account for around 50% of all deaths. Dr Tegnell admits that is a major concern.

Foreign residents, particularly those from Somalia who are more likely to live in multi-generational households, are also overrepresented in the figures.

"There are too many people dying," says Claudia Hanson, an epidemiologist based at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden's largest medical research facility. She is critical of the government's approach and argues more of society should have been temporarily shut down in March while officials took stock of the situation.

 

Dr Hanson is among 22 scientists who wrote a damning piece in Sweden's leading daily last week, suggesting "officials without talent" had been put in charge of decision-making.

The man leading Sweden's response

But chief state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell is broadly popular in Sweden. An experienced scientist with more than 30 years in medicine, he is known for his relaxed demeanour and preference for pullovers.

"He's a low-key person. I think people see him as a strong leader but not a very loud person, careful in what he's saying," reflects Emma Frans, a Swedish epidemiologist and science writer. "I think that's very comforting for many."

She argues that many national and international media have been "searching for conflict" within the scientific community, whereas she believes there is a consensus that Anders Tegnell's approach is "quite positive", or at least "not worse than other strategies".

Will Swedes develop immunity?

History will judge which countries got it right. But the latest scientific discussion is focused on the number of Swedes who may have contracted the virus without showing any symptoms.

This is important because many scientists here believe Swedes may end up with much higher immunity levels compared with those living under stricter regulations.

A public health agency report this week suggested around a third of people in Stockholm will have been infected by the start of May.

That was later revised down to 26% after the agency admitted a calculation error. But several high-profile scientists have offered even greater numbers.

Prof Johan Giesecke, ex-chief scientist of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), believes at least half of all Stockholmers will have caught the virus by the end of the month.

It could even be up to half the population of Sweden, suggests Stockholm University mathematician Tom Britton.

And until a vaccine is developed, epidemiologist Emma Frans says immunity will "probably be important" for Sweden.

"When it comes to studies and other types of coronaviruses, they have shown that people get immune. Maybe not long-term immunity, but even if we only get this kind of short-term immunity, it may be enough to stop this pandemic," says Dr Frans.

Why not enough is yet known

The Swedish Public Health Agency believes it is still "too early to say" how much of an impact asymptomatic infection rates will have on protecting the general population.

"We don't know that much about immunity yet," says Dr Tegnell's deputy, Anders Wallensten. "We will know more as more people are tested for antibodies, but also the more time goes on, and if more accounts of re-infection etcetera are reported."

This uncertainty means there is no guarantee Swedes in areas with high infection rates will see social distancing recommendations lifted any time soon, he says.

Is this Swedish 'exceptionalism'?

What happens next in Sweden may largely depend on people carrying on with social distancing.

Some Swedes have responded with an "outburst of nationalism" and a "sense of pride, for Sweden deviating from the European norm", says Prof Nicolas Aylott, a political scientist at Stockholm's Södertorn University.

"It sort of chimes with a rather deep seated sense of Sweden's specialness."

That may encourage some Swedes to follow the recommendations but the country is by no means united.

On social media there has been vocal dissent from some foreign residents championing tougher measures.

Meanwhile, there are signs that others living in Sweden believe the worst of the crisis is over.

Mobile phone data suggests Stockholm's residents are spending more time in the city centre than a fortnight ago, and last weekend police raised concerns about overcrowding in nightlife hotspots.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has warned it is "not the time to relax" and start spending more time with friends and family.

But with spring weather arriving after Sweden's notoriously long, dark winter, that may be easier said than done. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Close to 5 million local workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Close to 5 million local workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused approximately 5 million workers to either lose their jobs or stop work until further notice, therefore bringing the number of employed people during Q1 to a ten-year record low.

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The sombre milestone is reached with 2.8 million infections, Johns Hopkins University figures say.

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000
Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska lift some restrictions despite warnings that it may be too soon.

Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Le Truc Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, is expected to start on May 15.

E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

E-learning models are expected to boom amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the Government searches for new education methods, experts said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 25
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Doctors from the central Hue hospital removed a fish bone fragment that was stuck in a man’s lung on Wednesday.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits
Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Hanoi's People’s Procuracy has approved launching legal proceedings against a man for allegedly selling thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits.

Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City
Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

All taxis and ride-hailing vehicles with fewer than nine seats have been allowed to resume normal operations in HCM City after a three-week suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 