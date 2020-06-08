Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 20:31:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine

 
 
08/06/2020    18:45 GMT+7

A single coal mine in southern Poland accounted for 38% of all new infections on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine

Testing facilities have been established in some mines, including in Katowice in Silesia

Image copyrightEPA


A single coal mine in Poland's Upper Silesia region is behind a record spike in the country's confirmed coronavirus cases, the health ministry says.

Over the weekend 1,151 new infections were recorded nationally.

An outbreak among miners and their families at the Zofiowka colliery in southern Poland accounted for two-thirds of that figure.

The global number of deaths from coronavirus has now passed 400,000. There have been 6.9 million infections.

Poland introduced a strict lockdown early in March, and has avoided the comparatively large number of deaths seen in Western Europe. 

In Poland, 1,157 people have died from Covid-19 and 26,561 have been infected but the stubborn persistence of cases in Upper Silesia mean the country has not passed its peak.

Most EU countries recorded fewer new cases than Poland on Sunday.

 

Upper Silesia is Poland's industrial heartland with more than a dozen active mines where workers toil in humid conditions at close quarters.

More than 4,000 people in the region have tested positive for the virus. Of Sunday's new infections, 57% were recorded in Upper Silesia.

Coal company JSW says it has reduced output at a mine in Pniowek, and PGG, another company, closed some mines temporarily in May, reports Reuters.

Despite the persistent infections in Upper Silesia, Poland began to ease restrictions on 20 April when parks were allowed to reopen. Some school children returned to school at the end of May.

The spread of infection in confined workplaces has also been seen in mines and factories in South Africa and the US.

Operations at South Africa's Mponeng mine, the world's deepest gold mine, were halted after 164 cases of coronavirus were detected there in late May.

In the US, there have been 20,400 infections in 216 meat processing factories and at least 74 people have died, according to the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Jacob Roberts broke his leg falling into a 4m-deep well while running away from a dog.

Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Thousands of internal migrant workers from nearby provinces’ rural areas have come to Hanoi to earn livings by working tough jobs full of hardships.

George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The move comes amid protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's death.

Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 7
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The World Health Organization changes its guidance saying masks can help stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.

Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The Vatican's £160m ($200m) purchase of a London apartment block is under investigation.

Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

A rally by extremists and football fans over the government's response ended in clashes with police.

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam is thinking about renewing its regional zoning through dividing the north-central and central coastal region into two new regions: north-central region and south-central region.

Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The officers filmed pushing a man, 75, to the ground have been charged with second degree-assault.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 6
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 