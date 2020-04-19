Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system 'break down' as cases surge

 
 
19/04/2020    14:23 GMT+7

It comes as coronavirus cases in the country surge, leaving its doctors and hospitals stretched.

Doctors in Japan have warned that the country's medical system could collapse amid a wave of new coronavirus cases.

Emergency rooms have been unable to treat some patients with serious health conditions due to the extra burden caused by the virus, officials say.

One ambulance carrying a patient with coronavirus symptoms was turned away by 80 hospitals before he could be seen.

Japan, which initially appeared to have the virus under control, passed 10,000 confirmed cases on Saturday.

More than 200 people have now died with Covid-19 and the capital Tokyo remains the worst-affected area.

Groups of doctors at GP surgeries in the city are assisting hospitals with the testing of potential coronavirus patients in order to ease some of the pressure on the health system, officials say.

"This is to prevent the medical system from crumbling," Konoshin Tamura, the deputy head of an association of GPs, told Reuters news agency.

"Everyone needs to extend a helping hand. Otherwise, hospitals would break down," he added.

Japan's virus response criticised

Analysis by Michael Bristow, BBC World Service Asia editor

This is a stark warning.

Two medical associations said the coronavirus outbreak was reducing the ability of Japan's hospitals to treat other, serious, medical emergencies.

Hospitals are already turning away patients, and all this while the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains relatively low compared with other countries.

Doctors have complained of a lack of protective equipment, which suggests Japan has not prepared well for the virus. This is despite the fact it was the second country outside China to record an infection, way back in January.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been criticised for not introducing restrictions to deal with the outbreak sooner for fear they could harm the economy.

His government has argued with the governor of Tokyo, who wanted tougher measures introduced more quickly.

Only on Thursday did Mr Abe extend a state of emergency to the whole country.

 

The government is also working to increase the rate of testing by introducing drive-through facilities. In recent weeks, Japan has conducted far fewer tests than in other countries and experts say this has made it more difficult to track the spread of the disease.

Last month it conducted just 16% of the number of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that South Korea did, according to data from Oxford University.

And unlike South Korea - which has brought its outbreak largely under control through a programme of large-scale testing - the Japanese government said that carrying out widespread testing was a "waste of resources".

Testing is also governed by local health centres, not on the national government level - and some of these local centres are not equipped to carry out testing on a major scale.

But, on Friday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicated that the government was shifting its policy on testing and rolling it out more widely.

"With help from regional medical associations, we will set up testing centres," he told a news conference.

"If home doctors have decided testing is necessary, test samples are taken at these centres and sent to private inspection firms" he said. "Thus, the burden on public health centres will be lessened."

His comments came shortly after he announced a nationwide state of emergency due to the worsening outbreak.

The move allowed regional governments to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force. It will remain in force until 6 May.

After the initial state of emergency came into force on 8 April, a number of other regional governors called for the measures to be extended to their areas, saying that cases were growing and their medical facilities were overwhelmed.

Japan's two emergency medical associations also issued a joint statement warning that they were "already sensing the collapse of the emergency medical system".

And the mayor of Osaka appealed for people to donate their raincoats, so they could be used as personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers whom he said were being forced to fashion PPE out of rubbish bags.

In other global developments:

  • Singapore's health ministry confirmed 942 more coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new daily record. Singapore has been praised for its handling of the outbreak, but case numbers have recently risen
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) advised countries to plot a cautious path out of lockdown rather than relying on antibody tests
  • US President Donald Trump defended tweets that appeared to encourage protesters to "liberate" states - run by the opposition Democrats - where stringent lockdown measures are in place
  • The UK death toll reached 14,576 as 847 new death were reported in hospitals
  • And as world coronavirus deaths passed 150,000, more than 4.5 billion people are now living under containment to slow the pandemic

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
India coronavirus: Navy says 21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base
India coronavirus: Navy says 21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

Twenty-one personnel at one of India's key naval bases have tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children
Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

From 27 April children will be able to get some fresh air for the first time since the lockdown began.

Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

A new draft law would make it easier for authorities to financially support Vietnamese workers abroad in times of crisis, but National Assembly deputies are divided over whether to approve it.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 18
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

COVID-19: No new cases in 2 days, only 70 in treatment

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on April 18 to launch a remote medical examination and treatment platform and Bluezone application to help the community in COVID-19 prevention and control.

VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to transport passengers by road, rail, sea and air amid COVID-19 from now until April 30.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities have instructed farmers in the Mekong Delta to sow the summer – autumn rice crop on established schedules to mitigate the damage of drought, saltwater intrusion and disease.

VN needs market of agricultural land
VN needs market of agricultural land
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Agricultural land accumulation for large-scale production has been facing many obstacles, although the Government has pushed up the process by implementing several policies.

Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

To develop a complete startup ecosystem and create favourable conditions for startups to be formed, Can Tho City People’s Committee has carried out a project supporting national innovative startup ecosystem in Can Tho in 2020.

Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

As communities around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and nurses have been on the front lines, working around the clock to help treat patients and contain the spread of the virus.

Technical work no longer elbow grease
Technical work no longer elbow grease
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Enrolling in a vocational school was an easy decision for 23-year-old Truong The Dieu, even though he was under pressure to become an engineer.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 17
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi to conduct quick COVID-19 tests at wholesale markets

School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Many provinces and cities, particularly those at high risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, will continue to keep schools closed, while others have not decided on a date to reopen schools.

Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

With more graves being dug and little testing, Brazil's coronavirus crisis may be worse than figures show.

Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Infections spread like wildfire through a pork factory in South Dakota. Here's how it happened.

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

A group of students from the HCM City Economics and Laws University has found a method to reduce motorcycle emissions by raising an algae species.

