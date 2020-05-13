Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/05/2020 18:44:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28

 
 
13/05/2020    17:37 GMT+7

Shobushi, aged 28, was the first sumo wrestler diagnosed with Covid-19 and died of organ failure.

A 28-year-old Japanese sumo wrestler infected with the virus has died, the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) has announced, the first in the sport to fall victim to the virus.

Shobushi, whose real name is Kiyotaka Suetake, died from multiple organ failure caused by the virus.

He had been the first sumo wrestler to test positive for the virus on 10 April, said Kyodo News.

His condition quickly worsened and he entered intensive care nine days later.

"I can only imagine how hard it must have been, battling illness for over a month, but like a wrestler he endured it bravely and fought the disease until the end," JSA Chairman Hakkaku told Kyodo News. 

"I just want him to rest peacefully now."

According to a report by Yomiuri News, around 1,000 members of the JSA will have to undergo a virus antibody test - the first large-scale testing event to be held in the Japanese sporting world.

Last month, the JSA announced that a stablemaster and five other sumo wrestlers had tested positive for the virus.

'A wonderful young wrestler'

Shobushi first suffered from a 38C fever on 4 April.

His stablemasters - highly respected sumo coaches - have said they initially struggled to get through to the public health office on the phone, or to get a hospital to treat him.

 

He was eventually admitted to hospital in Tokyo on 8 April, after his fever would not subside and he started coughing blood. A virus test came back negative.

The next day, his condition worsened and he was transferred to another hospital.

On 10 April, he finally tested positive for the virus. Nine days after this, his condition deteriorated and he was brought into intensive care.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old died in hospital at midnight. It is not known if he suffered from any underlying health conditions.

According to Yomiuri quoting the health ministry, Shobushi is likely the first person in their 20s to have died from the virus in Japan. A large majority of virus victims in Japan are above age of 50.

Shobushi, who made his professional debut in 2007, ranked 11th in the sport's fourth-tier division, known as Sandanme.

Tributes have now poured in for the young wrestler.

We must not forget that no matter how young or strong you are, you could die from the coronavirus," another said.

Another questioned whether or not he might have survived if he had got help quicker.

A Reuters report earlier this week found that more than 90% of hospital beds secured for Covid-19 in Tokyo had already been occupied. It quoted Japan's Health Ministry as saying that 1,832 beds were already full, out of a maximum 2,000 beds.

Japan has recorded 15,968 virus cases and 657 deaths.

Doctors in Japan had earlier last month warned the medical system could collapse amid a new wave of cases. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of the southeastern province of Dong Nai has petitioned Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to approve the widening of the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to 10-12 lanes from four lanes.

Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The country, which is at the centre of the Latin American outbreak, registers 881 deaths in a day.

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A flight took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12, bringing home over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia. It is expected to land in Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province on May 13 morning.

'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Government has asked the Ministry of Public Security to study and add recreational nitrous oxide balloons – also known as funky balls – to the list of drugs and precursor substances for strict management and supervision.

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has set very strict requirements for universities to organize entrance exams of their own.

Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Hanoi High-level Court on Tuesday upheld the jail sentence for a former Da Nang City’s leader Tran Van Minh and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu for illicit deals involving State land and property, rejecting their appeal.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 13
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

People with disabilities among those most affected by COVID-19

Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Concerns related to information security, complex administrative procedures and lack of transparency in processing applications mean many individuals and organisations are still reluctant to use online public services in HCM City, authorities said.

Flower village to revive production
Flower village to revive production
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Like other residents of Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District, Nguyen Huy Ha rejoiced when their life seemed to be returning to normal after the lockdown period was lifted on May 6.

The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

It took Phuong Linh, a twelfth grader at Hanoi-based Yen Hoa High School, a couple of days to digest the bitter reality before pulling herself together and preparing for the coming graduation examination in August.

Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The municipal authority of Hanoi has agreed to further relax social distancing restrictions on public transport, including on planes, trains, buses and boats, after 25 days of no community transmission cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam.

Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Police on Monday said they have arrested and launched an investigation against a senior leader of the State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) for violations in handling a key project in central Vietnam.

Fishing villages co-exist with development
Fishing villages co-exist with development
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened to the public from Tuesday (May 12) after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23, according to the board.

Scott Johnson death: Australian man arrested in gay hate killing cold case
Scott Johnson death: Australian man arrested in gay hate killing cold case
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

US scholar Scott Johnson was found dead at the bottom of beach cliffs in Sydney in 1988.

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Police in Ky Son District in the central province of Nghe An announced on Saturday they have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking 20 bricks of heroin, 60kg of methamphetamine and 4kg of ketamine.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 12
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnamese returning from Malaysia test negative for SARS-CoV-2

Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

A woman in the northern province of Tuyen Quang is using traditional music to help local people understand more about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Wuhan has proposed an ambitious battle plan to test its entire population in just 10 days.

Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The 13 localities the North-South Expressway runs through have sped up land clearance to hand over land for the project before June 30.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 