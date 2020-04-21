Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:03:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?

 
 
21/04/2020    14:44 GMT+7

Why these Americans protesting during a pandemic - explained.

Across the country, groups of Americans are taking to the streets in protest of lockdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19. Why?

The US now has over 761,000 cases and more than 40,000 deaths, with numbers still rising, though signs have emerged that infection rates are slowing in some states.

Some states are beginning to ease restrictions, re-opening parks, beaches and some small businesses in the coming days, but most of the US remains under some form of stay-at-home order.

In over a dozen states from coast to coast, protesters have taken to the streets, blocking roads and honking car horns.

Why are they protesting?

Those taking to the streets say that the stringent measures restricting movement and businesses are unnecessarily hurting citizens. 

Protesters say the stay-at-home measures imposed by state governments to control the spread of Covid-19 are an overreaction.

Some have also come bearing firearms as gun rights groups have been among the organisers, citing infringements on civil liberties.

Some also say keeping these restrictions in place too long will cause long-term damage to local economies.

Coronavirus: Michigan residents protest governor's stay-at-home orders

As of last week, the total number of unemployment claims in the nation reached over 22 million - overturning decades of US job growth.

Many cite President Trump's caution that the cure cannot be worse than the disease itself.

But not everyone wants to see all restrictions eased immediately: some groups have also called for quarantining just the vulnerable, more testing to get people back to work or redefining "essential" businesses.

Where are these protests happening?

Demonstrations have occurred in over a dozen states:

  • Michigan
  • Ohio
  • North Carolina
  • Minnesota
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Kentucky
  • Wisconsin
  • Oregon
  • Maryland
  • Idaho
  • Texas
  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Montana
  • Washington
  • New Hampshire
  • Pennsylvania

These states are led by both Republican and Democratic governors.

How many people are protesting?

Protests have varied in size across the country - from a few dozen protesters in Virginia and Oregon to rallies of thousands in Michigan and Washington state.

On Sunday, Washington state saw one of the largest demonstrations, with some 2,500 protesters gathering at the capital in Olympia. The state was the early epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in the US.

In Colorado, hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters were met with a counter protest by a few healthcare workers, who, dressed in scrubs, blocked traffic at crossroads.

Hundreds in Arizona took to their cars to create a gridlock around the capitol building in Phoenix. Idaho, Maryland, Texas and Indiana saw similar gatherings of hundreds.

Who are the protesters?

 

The organisers behind these protests have largely been conservative, pro-Trump and pro-gun activists. US media have described many of these demonstrations as reminiscent of Trump campaign events, with pro-Trump banners, t-shirts, and signs aplenty.

Signs calling for freedom over tyranny have also been staples of these protests. Governors have been likened to kings or dictators. "Give me liberty or give me death," a quote harkening back to the American Revolution has also been a popular mantra.

Not all those attending are affiliated to organisations - many are simply frustrated by the lockdown strangling their ability to make a living.

But far-right groups and militias have also made their presence known at some demonstrations.

The rally outside the state capitol in Austin, Texas, was in part fuelled by fans of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was seen shaking hands with protesters. Amid chants of "let us work" were calls to "fire [Dr Anthony] Fauci", the US infectious disease chief on the White House taskforce, the New York Times reported.

As John Roland, a militia leader in Illinois, told the BBC: "Re-open my state or we will re-open it ourselves."

What has Trump said?

President Donald Trump and his White House have expressed seemingly opposing views on the protests.

Last week, Mr Trump and his Covid-19 taskforce unveiled new guidance to begin re-opening state economies.

That guidance recommends three phases of slowly easing restrictions on businesses and social life, with each phase lasting at least two weeks. The recommendations also include maintaining some social distancing, access to testing and contact tracing.

But a day after the administration's plan was announced, the president tweeted the slogans of the "Liberate" protests in several Democratic-run states.

On Sunday, the president offered a conflicting message again, telling reporters "some governors have gone too far", and later specifically calling out Michigan and Virginia.

"Some of the things that happened are maybe not so appropriate," Mr Trump said. "In the end, it's not going to matter because we're starting to open up our states. And I think they're going to open up very well."

Of the protesters, Mr Trump said: "Their life was taken away from them."

"These people love our country, they want to get back to work."

What's the reaction?

While these protests may illustrate the concerns of some Americans, especially those in rural parts of the country, they do not reflect the overall public opinion.

A Pew Research Center survey last week found 66% of Americans are concerned that restrictions will be lifted too quickly, as opposed to 32% who are worried they will not be lifted soon enough. In addition, the survey found most of the country - regardless of party affiliation - believes the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

US public health experts and many state leaders have continued to stress the importance of social distancing, justifying the measures protesters have taken issue with.

On Monday, Facebook announced it would remove event listings for anti-lockdown protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska as they violated state government orders.

State governors have also responded to the protesters and Mr Trump's apparent support.

Washington state's Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said the president was "fomenting domestic rebellion".

Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland also weighed in, telling CNN: "I don't think it's helpful to encourage demonstrations and encourage people to go against the president's own policy." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A policewoman and two frontline coronavirus workers were among the 18 victims who died.

Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A new Government decree has been issued detailing increased fines for agencies that illegally send workers overseas and for workers who overstay their permits.

Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The small but symbolic fall is a "positive development" in the fight against the virus, officials say.

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Recovery from Covid-19 can be a lengthy process, depending on how seriously people get the virus.

Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Kenyans worry about being put into coronavirus quarantine where conditions are said to be like prison.

Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

To 6:00 pm on April 20, Vietnam had not recorded any new case of COVID-19, and 12 more cases were declared cured, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The messages have caught public attention and been widely shared over the last few days.

India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?
India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Experts question if India can effectively fight the outbreak if it will only pay for some tests.

Border soldiers struggle with Covid-19 fighting task
Border soldiers struggle with Covid-19 fighting task
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Border soldiers in the central province of Quang Nam are living in difficult conditions while doing Covid-19 prevention work.

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

Coronavirus journey: The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home
Coronavirus journey: The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The three last cruise ships still sailing with passengers will dock today - and one has had quite the odyssey.

Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 20 (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 20 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Negative results for F1 cases of Samsung Display Vietnam

Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen
Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Residents demand relaxation of infection prevention measures despite signs it is too soon to reopen.

Joint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virus
Joint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virus
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Despite no cases of COVID-19 reported in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak, the area is still on high alert.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 