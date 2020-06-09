Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives

 
 
09/06/2020    20:52 GMT+7

The researchers say the death toll would have been "huge" without a lockdown.

Lockdowns have saved more than three million lives from coronavirus in Europe, a study estimates.

The team at Imperial College London said the "death toll would have been huge" without lockdown.

But they warned that only a small proportion of people had been infected and we were still only "at the beginning of the pandemic".

Another study argued global lockdowns had "saved more lives, in a shorter period of time, than ever before".

The Imperial study assessed the impact of restrictions in 11 European countries - Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK - up to the beginning of May. 

By that time, around 130,000 people had died from coronavirus in those countries.

The researchers used disease modelling to predict how many deaths there would have been if lockdown had not happened. And the work comes from the same group that guided the UK's decision to go into lockdown.

They estimated 3.2 million people would have died by 4 May if not for measures such as closing businesses and telling people to stay at home.

That meant lockdown saved around 3.1 million lives, including 470,000 in the UK, 690,000 in France and 630,000 in Italy, the report in the journal Nature shows.

"Lockdown averted millions of deaths, those deaths would have been a tragedy," said Dr Seth Flaxman, from Imperial.

Their equations made several assumptions, which will affect the figures.

They assume nobody would have changed their behaviour in response to the Covid threat without a lockdown - and that hospitals would not be overwhelmed resulting in a surge in deaths, which nearly happened in some countries.

 

The study also does not take into account the health consequences of lockdowns that may take years to fully uncover.

Only the beginning?

The model also predicted that the outbreak would be nearly over by now without lockdown, as so many people would have been infected.

More than seven in 10 people in the UK would have had Covid, leading to herd immunity and the virus no longer spreading.

Instead, the researchers estimate that up to 15 million people across Europe had been infected by the beginning of May.

The researchers say at most, 4% of the population in those countries had been infected.

"Claims this is all over can be firmly rejected. We are only at the beginning of this pandemic," said Dr Flaxman.

And it means that as lockdowns start to lift, there is the risk the virus could start to spread again.

"There is a very real risk if mobility goes back up there could be a second wave coming reasonably soon, in the next month or two," said Dr Samir Bhatt.

Meanwhile, a separate study by University of California, Berkeley, analysed the impact of lockdowns in China, South Korea, Iran, France and the US.

Their report, also in Nature, says lockdown prevented 530 million infections in those countries.

Just before lockdowns were introduced, they said cases were doubling every two days.

Dr Solomon Hsiang, one of the researchers, said coronavirus had been a "real human tragedy" but the global action to stop the spread of the virus had "saved more lives, in a shorter period of time, than ever before". BBC

 
 

Other News

.
British pilot makes miraculous recovery
British pilot makes miraculous recovery
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A 43-year-old British pilot named Stephen Cameron, also known as Vietnam's COVID-19 Patient No. 91, has made a miraculous recovery.

Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June
Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The North and Central regions are expected to endure the current heatwave for several more days to come, with the extreme heat in the North being likely to recede from June 13, according to the national weather service.

Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has changed the 'big fat Indian wedding'
Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has changed the 'big fat Indian wedding'
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Can simple intimate ceremonies be the new normal in a country obsessed with lavish weddings?

PhD training: higher requirements set on students and instructors
PhD training: higher requirements set on students and instructors
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The number of articles published in international publications by Vietnam’s higher education establishments has increased by three times compared with seven years ago.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 9
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 54 straight days

Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey
Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Eleventh-grade student Tran Huu Phuc is a typical teenager in many ways. Except he's invented a robotic arm, automatic hand washing matching and solar-powered equipment.

George Floyd murder suspect Derek Chauvin has bail set at $1.25m
George Floyd murder suspect Derek Chauvin has bail set at $1.25m
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin is accused of murdering the unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck.

KKK 'leader' charged for attack on Black Lives Matter protesters
KKK 'leader' charged for attack on Black Lives Matter protesters
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A hate crime investigation is underway after a Virginia man allegedly drove his car into protesters.

Farmers in "occupation groups" improve incomes
Farmers in "occupation groups" improve incomes
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A "farmer occupation group model" in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has helped farmers improve income and develop sustainable agricultural production.

Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

A market which specialises in selling rural products is held in HCM City every Sunday morning to raise funds for charitable activities.

Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Hundreds of people are at risk living in deteriorated apartment buildings in Hanoi.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 8
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases, total hits 331

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

A single coal mine in southern Poland accounted for 38% of all new infections on Sunday.

British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Jacob Roberts broke his leg falling into a 4m-deep well while running away from a dog.

Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Thousands of internal migrant workers from nearby provinces’ rural areas have come to Hanoi to earn livings by working tough jobs full of hardships.

George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

The move comes amid protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's death.

Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

