01/05/2020 16:19:19 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Coronavirus: Los Angeles offers free virus testing to all residents

 
 
01/05/2020    14:53 GMT+7

It is the first major US city to offer free testing to all, even if people are showing no symptoms.

Los Angeles is the first major US city to offer free Covid-19 testing to all residents

Image copyrightReuters


Los Angeles is offering free coronavirus tests to all residents, regardless of whether they are displaying any symptoms.

Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement just hours after Los Angeles County reported its largest daily increase in new Covid-19 cases.

Until now, only essential workers and those displaying symptoms could receive tests due to a scarcity of kits.

Meanwhile, California ordered all beaches in Orange County to close.

California is the most populous state in the US, and while some of its beaches have been closed for weeks, others have remained open with social distancing rules in place. 

Over the weekend, photos of crowded beaches in the county, which is south of Los Angeles, led state governor Gavin Newsom to warn that the behaviour of some sun-seekers threatened to undo weeks of work to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

What's going on in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles County currently accounts for almost half of California's confirmed coronavirus cases. The state has so far reported over 48,000 cases and more than 1,900 deaths.

On Thursday, Mr Garcetti urged all of the city's residents to get swabbed after earlier tweeting that "LA is now the first major city in America to offer free Covid-19 testing".

Meanwhile, US media had expected Governor Newsom to sign an executive order to close all beaches and parks in the state after a memo circulated to the state's police chiefs indicated as much.

However, he restricted his order on Thursday to beaches in Orange County, saying "we are going to do a hard close in that part of the state".

The beaches would be closed until further notice, although he added that he hoped he would not have to maintain the order for too long.

 

California was among the first US states to bring in blanket restrictions, issuing a "stay at home" order to residents last month in an effort to stem the march of the coronavirus.

Mr Newsom recently said that he was still weeks away from lifting some restrictions.

A grim milestone

By Sophie Long, BBC News, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's announcement of free testing for all came hours after a grim milestone - LA County saw it's largest increase in new Coronavirus cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began, though the rate of hospitalisations and percentage of people testing positive have remained stable.

Eric Garcetti urged all Angelenos to get swabbed. "You can't put a price on the peace of mind of knowing you can't infect someone around you" he said. California's leaders have long characterised expanding Covid-19 testing as one of a number of critical milestones that need to be met before stay at home orders can be modified.

While Los Angeles County, which is home to nearly 10 million people, continues to be the coronavirus hotbed of California, accounting for nearly half of the States' nearly 50,000 confirmed cases, that milestone could now be in sight.

In other US developments:

  • Federal social distancing measures expire on Thursday. US President Donald Trump has said he will not renew them because governors can make decisions for individual states
  • New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the state would start a "massive" contact tracing effort, hiring between 6,400 and 17,000 tracers
  • Subways in the New York City area will shutdown for cleaning every night between 01:00 and 05:00 - one of the few times the 24-hour service has been halted. Essential workers who need to travel during those hours will be given free Uber and Lyft rides
  • In the past week, 3.8 million more people filed for unemployment benefits in the US, meaning at least 30 million Americans have lost their jobs since mid-March
  • The state of Georgia is temporarily allowing 16-year-olds to get drivers' licences without a road test during the pandemic
  • Mr Trump stepped up his criticism of China over the outbreak, saying the country "will do anything they can" to make him lose in his re-election bid

BBC

 
 

.
Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation
Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Tan Phu Dong, an islet district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, has developed specialised farming areas to enable local farmers to adapt to climate change.

Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor
Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre for Zone 3 in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province said on April 30 that two of its rescue boats are searching for the remaining Indonesian sailor

COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets
COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A leading charity in Hanoi says there has been a threefold increase in the number of children living on the streets, forced from their homes in search of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 30
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Two test positive for COVID-19 after previously being given the all-clear

Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc My has never forgotten the moment she volunteered to climb on top of the tank and led Vietnamese soldiers to US troops in Cu Chi District, contributing to the liberation of Sai Gon on April 30, 1975.

Online payments for traffic violations
Online payments for traffic violations
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

HCM City authorities plan to establish a steering committee on the creation of a “city within a city” that will include districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee. 

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar on April 28 to connect Canadian friends with the overseas Vietnamese community, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

Criteria set for schools to ensure COVID-19 prevention
Criteria set for schools to ensure COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has set higher standards for schools to ensure they meet the requirements of COVID-19 prevention.

Vietnam’s schools to carry out digital transformation
Vietnam’s schools to carry out digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Though they have complained about the challenges of organizing online training, schools agree that now is the right time to digitize university education.

HCM City offers COVID-19 relief to struggling foreigners
HCM City offers COVID-19 relief to struggling foreigners
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

HCM City has provided relief to struggling foreigners living in the city to help them overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi bans non-essential services from early morning opening
Hanoi bans non-essential services from early morning opening
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Non-essential services like clothes and cosmetics shops have been barred from opening earlier than 9am in Hanoi to reduce morning traffic density, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on April 29.

Poverty still a major concern for Vietnamese people: PAPI report
Poverty still a major concern for Vietnamese people: PAPI report
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Nearly a quarter of 14,138 randomly-selected citizens across 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam said poverty was their greatest issue of concern last year.

It’s time to revise 2013 Land Law: expert
It’s time to revise 2013 Land Law: expert
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Dang Hung Vo, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about the need to revise the 2013 Land Law.

Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays
Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Measures to ensure safety during the upcoming holidays were discussed at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 29.

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Vietnamese community abroad has actively collaborated with local authorities and people in both Vietnam and their host countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Did you go out to have a bowl of phở right after the Government’s decision to ease social distancing measures?

HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.

WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige
WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnam has taken drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and these have helped enhance the country’s prestige in the international arena, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

