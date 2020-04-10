Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 15:06:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country

 
 
10/04/2020    13:39 GMT+7

Photos emerge of workers in hazmat outfits stacking coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country

Mourners attend a funeral in Brooklyn, New York, as the city's coronavirus death toll hit a record high for a third day

New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any other country outside the US, according to latest figures.

The state's confirmed caseload of Covid-19 jumped by 10,000 on Thursday to 159,937, placing it ahead of Spain (153,000 cases) and Italy (143,000).

China, where the virus emerged last year, has reported 82,000 cases.

The US as a whole has recorded 462,000 cases and nearly 16,500 deaths. Globally there are 1.6 million cases and 95,000 deaths.

While New York state leads the world in coronavirus cases, its death toll (7,000) lags behind Spain (15,500) and Italy (18,000), though it is more than double the official figure from China (3,300). 

Photos have emerged of workers in hazmat outfits burying coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

Drone footage showed workers using a ladder to descend into the huge pit where the caskets were stacked.

The images were taken at Hart Island, off the Bronx, which has been used for more than 150 years by city officials as a mass burial site for those with no next-of-kin, or families who cannot afford funerals.

Burial operations at the site have ramped up amid the pandemic from one day a week to five days a week, according to the Department of Corrections.

Prisoners from Rikers Island usually do the job, but the rising workload has recently been taken over by contractors.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated earlier this week the city's public cemetery might be used for burials during the pandemic. 

"Obviously the place we have used historically is Hart Island," he said.

The number of coronavirus deaths in New York state increased to 799 on Wednesday, a record high for a third day.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo took heart from the fact that the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to New York hospitals dropped for a second day, to 200.

He said it was a sign social distancing was working. He called the outbreak a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11".

Another glimmer of hope was heralded on Thursday as official projections for the nationwide death toll were lowered.

Dr Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, told NBC News' Today show on Thursday the final number of Americans who will die from Covid-19 in the outbreak "looks more like 60,000".

In late March, Dr Fauci estimated "between 100,000 and 200,000" could die.

 

The 60,000 projection would match the upper estimate for total flu deaths in the US between October 2019 to March 2020, according to government data.

But Vice-President Mike Pence stressed on Thursday that Covid-19 is about three times as contagious as influenza.

The White House has previously touted estimates that 2.2 million Americans could die from coronavirus if nothing was done to stop its spread.

Stay-at-home orders have in the meantime closed non-essential businesses in 42 states, while drastically slowing the US economy.

New data on Thursday showed unemployment claims topped 6 million for the second week in a row, bringing the number of Americans out of work over the last three weeks to 16.8 million.

Chicago meanwhile imposed a curfew on liquor sales from 21:00 local time on Thursday to stop the persistent violation of a ban on large gatherings.

The measure, due to remain in place until 30 April, comes after health officials this week said black Chicagoans account for half of all the Illinois city's coronavirus cases and more than 70% of its deaths, despite making up just 30% of the population.

"We are putting this curfew in place because too many individuals and businesses have been violating the stay-at-home order," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday.

Gun violence in Chicago on Tuesday left seven dead and 14 injured, which city officials said was unforgivable given the virus crisis.

"Every one of those ER beds taken up by a gunshot victim could be somebody's grandmother, somebody with pre-existing conditions, somebody that is in danger of losing their lives because of the pandemic," Supt Charlie Beck said. 

Figures from Louisiana, Mississippi, Michigan, Wisconsin and New York reflect the same racial disparity in coronavirus infections.

Presumptive Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden joined growing calls on Thursday for the release of comprehensive racial data on the pandemic.

He said it had cast a spotlight on inequity and the impact of "structural racism".

Meanwhile, a court has blocked parts of Texas' temporary abortion ban, which the state announced last month citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The order against "medically unnecessary" procedures was introduced to reserve valuable medical resources for those treating Covid-19 only, the state's Republican attorney general said in March.

But Judge Lee Yaekel, a George W Bush appointee, granted a temporary restraining order against the ban on Thursday.

"As a minimum, this is an undue burden on a woman's right to a previability abortion," he wrote in his ruling.

Alabama, Iowa, Ohio and Oklahoma have introduced similar abortion bans.

While there is still no vaccine for Covid-19, America's culture wars have proved similarly incurable.

Legal battles have also ensued over whether guns shops should be closed during the pandemic, and if religious services should be exempt from state orders that ban large gatherings. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

As cases rise in Suifenhe - 1,000 miles from Beijing - people have been ordered to stay indoors.

Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

With cases increasing in tightly-packed dormitories, experts say Singapore offers a salutary lesson.

HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Parents fear that first graders may lose literacy skills and that students in higher grades may suffer from depression.

A man builds houses to help migrant workers
A man builds houses to help migrant workers
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Tran Quang Duy always wanted to do something to help poor and migrant labourers in his hometown in the central highlands province of Kon Tum.

Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Europe's Easter celebrations are extraordinarily constrained by the pandemic.

Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official
Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

About 9,000 people connected to Bach Mai Hospital, a COVID-19 hotspot in Hanoi, will be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Monday, adding to the more than 17,200 people that have been tested in the last 10 days.

Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh
Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A woman gave birth to twins in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Hospital for Obstetrics and Pediatrics, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on Wednesday.

Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has officially launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of position and power to appropriate assets at the State-run PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) and OceanBank, along with two former PVOil officials.

VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Vietnamese universities have devised flexible plans to ensure final-year students can graduate despite the extended school closure due to COVID-19.

Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

The changing seasons' weather brings a high risk of disease outbreaks to the winter-spring rice crop in the northern provinces, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 9
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi's suburban village sterilised after COVID-19 cases reported

Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.

International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Many international students have decided to stay in Vietnam during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies
Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Linda Tripp, who disclosed Bill Clinton's White House affair with Monica Lewinsky dies, aged 70.

Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Ngo Khac Vu, a teacher in central Quang Ngai Province, has a special way of spreading updated information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to those with limited internet access.

Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread nationwide, it’s safer if human-to-human contact is minimised.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 