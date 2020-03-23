Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/03/2020 15:04:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days

 
 
23/03/2020    11:50 GMT+7

New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days

The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, warned that "people will die who could have lived otherwise"

The coronavirus outbreak in New York will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city's mayor has said.

"We're about 10 days away from seeing widespread shortages," Bill de Blasio said on Sunday. "If we don't get more ventilators people will die."

New York state has become the epicentre of the outbreak in the US and accounts for almost half of the country's cases.

There are now 31,057 confirmed cases nationwide, with 390 deaths.

On Sunday, the state's Governor Andrew Cuomo said 15,168 people had tested positive for the virus., an increase of more than 4,000 from the previous day. 

"All Americans deserve the blunt truth," Mr de Blasio told NBC News. "It's only getting worse, and in fact April and May are going to be a lot worse."

New York now accounts for roughly 5% of Covid-19 cases worldwide.

On Friday, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the state which gave it access to billions of dollars of federal aid.

However, Mr de Blasio has continued to criticise the administration for what he views as an inadequate response.

"I cannot be blunt enough: if the president doesn't act, people will die who could have lived otherwise," he said. "This is going to be the greatest crisis, domestically, since the Great Depression," he added, referring to the economic crisis of the 1930s.

 

Speaking at a news conference at the White House on Sunday, Mr Trump said he had also approved a major disaster declaration for Washington state and would approve a similar measure for California.

"This is a challenging time for all Americans. We're enduring a great national trial," he said.

President Trump also said a number of medical supplies were being sent to locations nationwide, as well as emergency medical stations for New York, Washington and California, the worst-hit states.

Doctors across New York have reported depleted medical supplies and a lack of protective gear for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the outbreak.

Warnings of such shortages have reverberated across the country as other state governors have pleaded with the federal government to make more supplies available.

In California, officials instructed hospitals to restrict coronavirus testing. Meanwhile, a hospital in Washington state - once the centre of the US outbreak - said it could run out of ventilators by April.

And on Sunday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said states were "competing against each other" for virus supplies.

"We need millions of masks and hundreds of thousands of gowns and gloves," he said. "We're getting just a fraction of that. So, we're out on the open market competing for these items that we so badly need."

An almost $2 trillion (£1.7 trillion) emergency stimulus bill intended to blunt the punishing economic impact of the pandemic failed to pass the US Senate on Sunday.

The bill got 47 votes, falling short of the 60 needed in the 100-member chamber.

Democrats raised objections to the bill with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer saying it had "many, many problems". Democrats accused Republicans of wanting to bail out big businesses.

Talks between Democrats and the White House are continuing. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

Down syndrome children show unconditional love
Down syndrome children show unconditional love
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Ethnic village turns into civilised community
Ethnic village turns into civilised community
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport.

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Lotus dreams
Lotus dreams
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  16 giờ trước 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

Vietnam develops skilled human resources
Vietnam develops skilled human resources
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Human resources are vital for any country and a measure of social progress, equality, and sustainable growth.

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22
Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 