Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry

A fresh coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control in the northern province of Hai Duong which has so far registered 13 cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

August 23 is the fourth consecutive day Hai Duong, some 60km from Hanoi capital, has recorded no new cases, the ministry said in its update.

Deputy Minister of Health inspects living conditions of those in concentrated quarantine facilities in Hai Duong province.

Thirteen cases have been confirmed since the outbreak was detected at a restaurant on Ngo Quyen street in Hai Duong City, the capital of the province of the same name.

All have come into contact with COVID-19 patients and there have been no secondary infections in the community, said the ministry.

The provincial healthcare sector has detected 13 positive cases after tracking down and testing 6,551 people. An additional 4,148 people are awaiting the testing results.

On August 24 Hai Duong is scheduled to carry out the COVID-19 testing campaign, the second phase, using the ELISA technique, a serum test for antibodies, for those returning from Da Nang from July 1 to July 20, and those coming to the restaurant on Ngo Quyen Street from July 15 to July 20.

At a working session with provincial authorities, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said the outbreak in the locality has basically been kept under control. As the virus is evolving in a comp0lex manner, he recommended that the province continue to take drastic preventive measures, including stepping up contact tracing and testing, in order to early detect and quarantine suspected cases.

VOV

