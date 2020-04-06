Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

There are now more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 181 countries and more than 64,000 people have died.

The United States has more confirmed cases than any other single country and more than half of all the cases have been in Europe, with Italy and Spain worst affected.

This series of maps and charts tracks the spread of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year.

How many deaths and recoveries have there been?

The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing - but the majority of people are recovering from the infection.

The country with the highest number of cases is the US, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. With more than 310,000 confirmed cases, it has more than three times the official number recorded in China.

Around 3,300 people have died in China - but the US, UK, Italy, Spain, Iran and France now have higher death tolls.

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

Cases Deaths USA 311,654 8,480 Spain 130,759 12,418 Italy 124,632 15,362 Germany 96,108 1,446 France 89,953 7,560 China 82,602 3,333 Iran 58,226 3,603 UK 47,806 4,932 Turkey 23,934 501 Switzerland 21,100 680 Belgium 19,691 1,447 Netherlands 17,853 1,766 Canada 14,018 234 Austria 11,897 204 Portugal 11,278 295 Brazil 10,360 445 South Korea 10,237 183 Israel 8,018 46 Sweden 6,830 401 Australia 5,687 35 Norway 5,645 66 Russia 5,389 45 Ireland 4,604 137 Czech Republic 4,475 62 Denmark 4,369 179 Chile 4,161 27 Romania 3,864 148 Poland 3,834 84 Malaysia 3,662 61 India 3,588 99 Ecuador 3,465 172 Philippines 3,246 152 Japan 3,139 77 Pakistan 2,897 45 Luxembourg 2,729 31 Saudi Arabia 2,370 29 Indonesia 2,273 198 Thailand 2,169 23 Finland 1,927 28 Mexico 1,890 79 Panama 1,801 46 Peru 1,746 73 Greece 1,673 70 Serbia 1,624 44 South Africa 1,585 9 Dominican Republic 1,578 77 United Arab Emirates 1,505 10 Argentina 1,451 43 Iceland 1,417 4 Colombia 1,406 32 Qatar 1,325 3 Singapore 1,309 6 Ukraine 1,251 32 Algeria 1,251 130 Croatia 1,182 16 Estonia 1,097 15 Egypt 1,070 71 New Zealand 1,039 1 Slovenia 997 28 Morocco 961 69 Iraq 878 56 Armenia 822 7 Lithuania 811 11 Moldova 752 14 Hungary 733 34 Diamond Princess cruise ship 712 11 Bahrain 698 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 641 21 Azerbaijan 584 5 Kazakhstan 569 6 Belarus 562 8 Kuwait 556 1 Cameroon 555 9 North Macedonia 555 18 Tunisia 553 19 Latvia 533 1 Lebanon 527 18 Bulgaria 522 18 Andorra 501 18 Slovakia 485 1 Puerto Rico 452 18 Costa Rica 435 2 Cyprus 426 9 Uruguay 400 5 Taiwan 363 5 Albania 361 20 Afghanistan 337 7 Réunion 334 Jordan 323 5 Burkina Faso 318 16 Uzbekistan 298 2 Oman 298 2 Cuba 288 6 Honduras 268 22 San Marino 266 32 Ivory Coast 245 1 Vietnam 241 Malta 227 Mauritius 227 7 Palestinian Territories 226 1 Nigeria 224 5 Senegal 222 2 Ghana 214 5 Montenegro 203 2 Faroe Islands 181 Sri Lanka 171 5 Georgia 170 2 Bolivia 157 10 Venezuela 155 7 DR Congo 154 18 Kyrgyzstan 147 1 Martinique 145 3 Niger 144 8 Kosovo 140 1 Guernsey 136 2 Brunei 135 1 Guadeloupe 134 7 Mayotte 134 2 Isle of Man 127 1 Kenya 126 4 Jersey 123 3 Cambodia 114 Guinea 111 Paraguay 104 3 Trinidad and Tobago 103 6 Rwanda 102 Gibraltar 98 Guam 93 4 Bangladesh 88 9 Liechtenstein 77 1 Madagascar 70 Monaco 66 1 Aruba 64 El Salvador 62 3 Guatemala 61 2 French Guiana 61 Jamaica 55 3 Barbados 52 Djibouti 50 Uganda 48 Congo 45 5 Ethiopia 43 1 United States Virgin Islands 42 Togo 41 3 Mali 41 3 French Polynesia 40 Zambia 39 1 Bermuda 37 Cayman Islands 35 1 Eritrea 29 Saint Martin 29 2 Bahamas 28 4 Sint Maarten 25 4 Guyana 24 4 Haiti 21 Myanmar 21 1 Gabon 21 1 Tanzania 20 1 Syria 19 2 Maldives 19 Guinea-Bissau 18 Libya 18 1 New Caledonia 17 Equatorial Guinea 16 Namibia 16 Benin 16 Antigua and Barbuda 15 Saint Lucia 14 Dominica 14 Mongolia 14 Grenada 12 Fiji 12 Laos 11 Greenland 11 Curaçao 11 1 Mozambique 10 Liberia 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Angola 10 2 Seychelles 10 Sudan 10 2 Saint Kitts and Nevis 9 Chad 9 Eswatini 9 Nepal 9 Zimbabwe 9 1 MS Zaandam cruise ship 9 2 Northern Mariana Islands 8 1 Central African Republic 8 Cape Verde 7 1 Somalia 7 St Vincent and the Grenadines 7 Vatican 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Sierra Leone 6 Mauritania 6 1 Montserrat 6 Bhutan 5 Turks and Caicos Islands 5 Nicaragua 5 1 Gambia 4 1 Belize 4 Malawi 4 Botswana 4 1 Western Sahara 4 Burundi 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Anguilla 3 Timor-Leste 1 Falkland Islands 1 Papua New Guinea 1 South Sudan 1

The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.

The WHO said it took more than three months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, but it took less than a week for the number to double from 500,000 to a million.

The true figure for the number of people with coronavirus is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted.

China says it has now all but stopped the spread of the disease and the authorities have started to allow some access to Wuhan, the city in Hubei province where the outbreak began.

South Korea, where a major outbreak began in February, has also seen its number of cases fall in the last couple of weeks.

But badly affected countries like Italy, Spain and the US are still ramping up measures to try to slow down the spread of the virus.

Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home.

Europe struggling to slow the spread

European countries have seen steep rises in infections and deaths.

Italy has the highest toll of any single country in the world, with more than 15,000 deaths so far.

Spain has reported more than 12,400 deaths - the second highest of any country. There are now more than 130,700 confirmed cases in Spain, but data shows the rate of new cases is falling.

Spain saw 674 people die in the 24 hours up to 11:00 BST on Sunday, the lowest daily death toll in over a week, and a fall of 135 from the previous day's toll of 809.

The Spanish government, which declared a state of emergency on 14 March, has further tightened its lockdown telling non-essential workers to stay at home for two weeks.

In Italy, there are cautious hopes that the country may have started to turn a corner, with data in recent days suggesting that the infection rate is slowing.

The majority of deaths have occurred in the northern Lombardy region, which contains the city of Milan. Hospitals there are reportedly at breaking point and retired doctors and nurses have been asked to return to work.

In Germany, where there have been over 96,000 cases and 1,400 deaths, a leading health scientist has suggested that "immunity certificates" could be given to people who have recovered.

In the UK, there have been more than 38,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,600 deaths. The country's first emergency field hospital, built in London's ExCel Centre, was opened on Friday. The NHS Nightingale hospital, as it has been called, has space for 4,000 intensive care beds. Others are planned across the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a clampdown on 23 March, urging people to stay at home to avoid unnecessary transmission of the disease. Mr Johnson himself is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus on 27 March.

In Spain and the UK, deaths grew rapidly at first, doubling faster than every two days. That rate of increase has now slowed to doubling between every second and third day.

Italy's death rate has also slowed, while that of the US is continuing in roughly a straight line, doubling about every three days at present.

Cases rising quickly in the US

With more than 310,000 cases - more than 110,000 in New York state alone - the US has more confirmed infections than any other country.

The number of deaths in the US has now passed 8,400, more than double China's official figure of around 3,320.

Nearly all Americans are now living under some form of lockdown as states increase efforts to curb the outbreak. There are only five states with no restrictions in effect, and every state has now reported more than 100 confirmed cases.

President Donald Trump has said federal coronavirus guidelines, such as social distancing, will be extended across the country until at least 30 April. He had previously said they could be relaxed in mid-April.

Nationwide measures mean people must continue to avoid non-essential travel, going to work, and eating at restaurants or bars. Gatherings are limited to groups of under 10 people. Stricter restrictions apply to millions in some of the worst-hit states.

The outbreak is having a major economic impact, with figures showing the number of people without jobs surging to a record high of nearly 6.6 million in the week ending 28 March. That is nearly double the week earlier, which was also a new record. The previous record was set in 1982, when unemployment claims hit 695,000.

American Airlines, one of the world's richest carriers, has said it will apply for $12bn (£9.7bn) in government aid.

Millions are living under restrictions

India is one of the latest countries to enforce a lockdown, meaning its 1.3 billion residents are now forbidden from leaving their homes for a few weeks at least.

That means at least a quarter of the 7.8 billion people in the world are now living under some form of restrictions on their movement and social contact due to the coronavirus.

People in major cities like London, Barcelona and New York are now moving around far less than they were a few weeks ago, according to data from the travel app Citymapper.

The data also shows that while Milan in northern Italy has been locked down for several weeks now, many other cities have only been restricting movement in recent days.

While movement is also down in the South Korean capital Seoul, the city hasn't ground to a halt like European capitals despite facing huge numbers of coronavirus cases - a sign of the country's decision to focus on widespread testing and contact tracing rather than social distancing.

In Russia, the Kremlin had insisted that there was "de facto no epidemic" in the country but earlier this week President Putin urged people to stay at home, which explains the significant drop in movement in Moscow.