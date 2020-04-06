Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/04/2020 01:52:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

 
 
06/04/2020    01:33 GMT+7

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

There are now more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 181 countries and more than 64,000 people have died.

The United States has more confirmed cases than any other single country and more than half of all the cases have been in Europe, with Italy and Spain worst affected.

This series of maps and charts tracks the spread of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year.

How many deaths and recoveries have there been?

The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing - but the majority of people are recovering from the infection.

The country with the highest number of cases is the US, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. With more than 310,000 confirmed cases, it has more than three times the official number recorded in China. 

Around 3,300 people have died in China - but the US, UK, Italy, Spain, Iran and France now have higher death tolls.

Coronavirus global cases, 5 April 2020

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

CasesDeaths
USA311,6548,480
Spain130,75912,418
Italy124,63215,362
Germany96,1081,446
France89,9537,560
China82,6023,333
Iran58,2263,603
UK47,8064,932
Turkey23,934501
Switzerland21,100680
Belgium19,6911,447
Netherlands17,8531,766
Canada14,018234
Austria11,897204
Portugal11,278295
Brazil10,360445
South Korea10,237183
Israel8,01846
Sweden6,830401
Australia5,68735
Norway5,64566
Russia5,38945
Ireland4,604137
Czech Republic4,47562
Denmark4,369179
Chile4,16127
Romania3,864148
Poland3,83484
Malaysia3,66261
India3,58899
Ecuador3,465172
Philippines3,246152
Japan3,13977
Pakistan2,89745
Luxembourg2,72931
Saudi Arabia2,37029
Indonesia2,273198
Thailand2,16923
Finland1,92728
Mexico1,89079
Panama1,80146
Peru1,74673
Greece1,67370
Serbia1,62444
South Africa1,5859
Dominican Republic1,57877
United Arab Emirates1,50510
Argentina1,45143
Iceland1,4174
Colombia1,40632
Qatar1,3253
Singapore1,3096
Ukraine1,25132
Algeria1,251130
Croatia1,18216
Estonia1,09715
Egypt1,07071
New Zealand1,0391
Slovenia99728
Morocco96169
Iraq87856
Armenia8227
Lithuania81111
Moldova75214
Hungary73334
Diamond Princess cruise ship71211
Bahrain6984
Bosnia and Herzegovina64121
Azerbaijan5845
Kazakhstan5696
Belarus5628
Kuwait5561
Cameroon5559
North Macedonia55518
Tunisia55319
Latvia5331
Lebanon52718
Bulgaria52218
Andorra50118
Slovakia4851
Puerto Rico45218
Costa Rica4352
Cyprus4269
Uruguay4005
Taiwan3635
Albania36120
Afghanistan3377
Réunion334
Jordan3235
Burkina Faso31816
Uzbekistan2982
Oman2982
Cuba2886
Honduras26822
San Marino26632
Ivory Coast2451
Vietnam241
Malta227
Mauritius2277
Palestinian Territories2261
Nigeria2245
Senegal2222
Ghana2145
Montenegro2032
Faroe Islands181
Sri Lanka1715
Georgia1702
Bolivia15710
Venezuela1557
DR Congo15418
Kyrgyzstan1471
Martinique1453
Niger1448
Kosovo1401
Guernsey1362
Brunei1351
Guadeloupe1347
Mayotte1342
Isle of Man1271
Kenya1264
Jersey1233
Cambodia114
Guinea111
Paraguay1043
Trinidad and Tobago1036
Rwanda102
Gibraltar98
Guam934
Bangladesh889
Liechtenstein771
Madagascar70
Monaco661
Aruba64
El Salvador623
Guatemala612
French Guiana61
Jamaica553
Barbados52
Djibouti50
Uganda48
Congo455
Ethiopia431
United States Virgin Islands42
Togo413
Mali413
French Polynesia40
Zambia391
Bermuda37
Cayman Islands351
Eritrea29
Saint Martin292
Bahamas284
Sint Maarten254
Guyana244
Haiti21
Myanmar211
Gabon211
Tanzania201
Syria192
Maldives19
Guinea-Bissau18
Libya181
New Caledonia17
Equatorial Guinea16
Namibia16
Benin16
Antigua and Barbuda15
Saint Lucia14
Dominica14
Mongolia14
Grenada12
Fiji12
Laos11
Greenland11
Curaçao111
Mozambique10
Liberia101
Suriname101
Angola102
Seychelles10
Sudan102
Saint Kitts and Nevis9
Chad9
Eswatini9
Nepal9
Zimbabwe91
MS Zaandam cruise ship92
Northern Mariana Islands81
Central African Republic8
Cape Verde71
Somalia7
St Vincent and the Grenadines7
Vatican7
Saint Barthelemy6
Sierra Leone6
Mauritania61
Montserrat6
Bhutan5
Turks and Caicos Islands5
Nicaragua51
Gambia41
Belize4
Malawi4
Botswana41
Western Sahara4
Burundi3
British Virgin Islands3
Anguilla3
Timor-Leste1
Falkland Islands1
Papua New Guinea1
South Sudan1

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Last updated on 5 April 2020, 14:00 BST.

The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March. This is when an infectious disease is passing easily from person to person in many parts of the world at the same time.

The WHO said it took more than three months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, but it took less than a week for the number to double from 500,000 to a million.

The true figure for the number of people with coronavirus is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted. 

China says it has now all but stopped the spread of the disease and the authorities have started to allow some access to Wuhan, the city in Hubei province where the outbreak began.

South Korea, where a major outbreak began in February, has also seen its number of cases fall in the last couple of weeks.

But badly affected countries like Italy, Spain and the US are still ramping up measures to try to slow down the spread of the virus.

Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home.

Europe struggling to slow the spread

European countries have seen steep rises in infections and deaths.

Italy has the highest toll of any single country in the world, with more than 15,000 deaths so far.

Spain has reported more than 12,400 deaths - the second highest of any country. There are now more than 130,700 confirmed cases in Spain, but data shows the rate of new cases is falling.

Spain saw 674 people die in the 24 hours up to 11:00 BST on Sunday, the lowest daily death toll in over a week, and a fall of 135 from the previous day's toll of 809.

 

The Spanish government, which declared a state of emergency on 14 March, has further tightened its lockdown telling non-essential workers to stay at home for two weeks.

In Italy, there are cautious hopes that the country may have started to turn a corner, with data in recent days suggesting that the infection rate is slowing.

The majority of deaths have occurred in the northern Lombardy region, which contains the city of Milan. Hospitals there are reportedly at breaking point and retired doctors and nurses have been asked to return to work.

In Germany, where there have been over 96,000 cases and 1,400 deaths, a leading health scientist has suggested that "immunity certificates" could be given to people who have recovered.

In the UK, there have been more than 38,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,600 deaths. The country's first emergency field hospital, built in London's ExCel Centre, was opened on Friday. The NHS Nightingale hospital, as it has been called, has space for 4,000 intensive care beds. Others are planned across the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a clampdown on 23 March, urging people to stay at home to avoid unnecessary transmission of the disease. Mr Johnson himself is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus on 27 March.

In Spain and the UK, deaths grew rapidly at first, doubling faster than every two days. That rate of increase has now slowed to doubling between every second and third day.

Italy's death rate has also slowed, while that of the US is continuing in roughly a straight line, doubling about every three days at present.

Cases rising quickly in the US

With more than 310,000 cases - more than 110,000 in New York state alone - the US has more confirmed infections than any other country.

The number of deaths in the US has now passed 8,400, more than double China's official figure of around 3,320.

Nearly all Americans are now living under some form of lockdown as states increase efforts to curb the outbreak. There are only five states with no restrictions in effect, and every state has now reported more than 100 confirmed cases.

President Donald Trump has said federal coronavirus guidelines, such as social distancing, will be extended across the country until at least 30 April. He had previously said they could be relaxed in mid-April.

Nationwide measures mean people must continue to avoid non-essential travel, going to work, and eating at restaurants or bars. Gatherings are limited to groups of under 10 people. Stricter restrictions apply to millions in some of the worst-hit states.

The outbreak is having a major economic impact, with figures showing the number of people without jobs surging to a record high of nearly 6.6 million in the week ending 28 March. That is nearly double the week earlier, which was also a new record. The previous record was set in 1982, when unemployment claims hit 695,000.

American Airlines, one of the world's richest carriers, has said it will apply for $12bn (£9.7bn) in government aid.

Millions are living under restrictions

India is one of the latest countries to enforce a lockdown, meaning its 1.3 billion residents are now forbidden from leaving their homes for a few weeks at least.

That means at least a quarter of the 7.8 billion people in the world are now living under some form of restrictions on their movement and social contact due to the coronavirus.

People in major cities like London, Barcelona and New York are now moving around far less than they were a few weeks ago, according to data from the travel app Citymapper.

The data also shows that while Milan in northern Italy has been locked down for several weeks now, many other cities have only been restricting movement in recent days.

While movement is also down in the South Korean capital Seoul, the city hasn't ground to a halt like European capitals despite facing huge numbers of coronavirus cases - a sign of the country's decision to focus on widespread testing and contact tracing rather than social distancing.

In Russia, the Kremlin had insisted that there was "de facto no epidemic" in the country but earlier this week President Putin urged people to stay at home, which explains the significant drop in movement in Moscow. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Dialysis patients at Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital have seen their difficulties increase in recent days, because not only do they have to self-quarantine but also follow medical treatment and take measures to avoid the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam today
Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam today
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health at 6pm, April 4 announced one new case of Covid-19 infection in Vietnam, raising the total number to 241.

Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.

Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Passengers from the Ruby Princess disembarked in Sydney without knowing the coronavirus was on board.

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April
Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

580 overseas Vietnamese students, overseas Vietnamese and workers returning to Vietnam late March completed their 14-day quarantine period at a housing area for students in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi on April 4.

Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The ability to order food online will help people limit the amount they go out during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, with Ho Chi Minh City being home to a number of fantastic restaurants that provide shipment services.

Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
VIDEOicon  18 giờ trước 

Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has signed a decision to set up 62 posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control throughout the city.

Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Two tourists from Ireland have displayed their sincere thanks to Vietnamese medical workers for the assistance provided to the pair during their compulsory 14-day quarantine period in Nghe An which came about as a result of COVID-19 epidemic.

Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

A man is in custody after shoppers were attacked in the south-eastern town of Romans-sur-Isère.

Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims
Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

A child with underlying health conditions is among 708 people whose deaths were reported in the past day.

Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures in the country until 25 April.

Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
PHOTOSicon  04/04/2020 

Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest Coronavirus News
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Social distancing is an important solution in containing the spread of COVID-19, members of the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 