Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record

 
 
04/05/2020    00:23 GMT+7

Russia's cases jump by 10,633 in one day, as Moscow's mayor warns the peak is yet to come.

Russia has recorded 10,633 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since the outbreak began in the country.

The increase brings Russia's total number of coronavirus cases to 134,686, the seventh highest tally in the world.

But Russia's mortality rate remains low relative to other countries, such as the US, Italy and Spain.

On Sunday, a further 58 coronavirus-related deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,280 in Russia.

Moscow has been hit particularly hard by the virus, leaving its healthcare system struggling to cope. 

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday cautioned against complacency, saying the capital was not past the peak of its coronavirus epidemic.

The mayor said around 2% of residents in the city - around 250,000 people - had tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, Moscow's total number of cases jumped by 5,948 to a total of 68,606.

A strict lockdown has been imposed in Moscow, where its 12 million residents have been ordered to stay at home with few exceptions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said situation remains "very serious", warning Russians to brace for a "gruelling phase of the pandemic" in the weeks ahead.

Earlier in the week Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, confirmed he had been diagnosed with Covid-19, the first senior minister in the country to do so.

Mr Mishustin, who was appointed as PM in January, was still being treated in hospital on Sunday. His spokesman said he was feeling fine, enabling him to work from hospital.

 

On Friday, Russia's housing minister, Vladimir Yakushev, became the second senior minister to be confirmed to have Covid-19.

Russia puts big rise down to testing

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases here is rising steadily each day. The Russian authorities put that down to a big increase in testing - over 40,000 people a day, in Moscow alone.

They also say up to half of the new cases are people without symptoms - including those detected through screening, like healthcare workers.

Still, the virus is spreading more quickly now in Russia's regions - where hospital facilities are far worse than in the capital and where medics have been complaining they don't have the masks and protective clothing to keep them safe.

And even here, in Moscow, some 1,700 people are being admitted to hospital each day, increasing the strain on the system.

President Putin has extended a nationwide non-working period until 11 May, saying "the peak is not behind us".

Beyond that, the president said his government will consider gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions from 12 May, depending on the region.

Last week, Mr Putin admitted there was a shortage of protective kit for medics on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.BBC

 
 

100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Vietnam. VNS presents a timeline of the pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 3
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam yet to declare itself COVID-19 free: health official

Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

41,000 teachers and employees in HCM City have been laid off temporarily or lost their jobs as private schools face shutdown threat.

Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The prisoners rioted over a lack of food and water, with quarantine measures halting family visits.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam’s relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.

US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.

Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives
Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed tens of thousands of people around the world, Vietnam has been one of the few countries whose approach to containing the pandemic has been undeniably successful.

Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A Filipino fisherman found exhausted and adrift at sea has been saved by fishermen and border guards of the central province of Binh Dinh.

Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC
Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

A heat wave is expected to soon sweep through northern and central Vietnam next week, with temperatures jumping to 38-40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 2
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases in community for 16 days, total remains at 270

Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities
Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.

Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad
Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnamese people will be banned from doing hazardous jobs while overseas, including massage, under a new decree which will take effect from this month.

Severe heat wave to hit Vietnam's northern region
Severe heat wave to hit Vietnam's northern region
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

A severe heat wave is forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from May 2 according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Bailout package reaches people in need
Bailout package reaches people in need
VIDEOicon  01/05/2020 

Many people across Vietnam have been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting the government to release a bailout package worth VND62 trillion ($2.66 billion) in early April. The package has since been reaching needy people.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian May 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian May 1
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

PM orders investigation of Covid-19 testing equipment procurement

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
FEATUREicon  01/05/2020 

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spread
HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

An apartment building at 1A-1B on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 has been locked down after a recovered coronavirus patient who lives there retested positive.

Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday
Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others.

War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland
War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland
VIDEOicon  01/05/2020 

It has been over 40 years since the American War came to an end but unforgettable memories of historic days fighting for the liberation of the motherland still flood back to war veterans whenever they visit old battlefields.

