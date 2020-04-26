Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SOCIETY
 
 
Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska lift some restrictions despite warnings that it may be too soon.

Salons and spas were allowed to reopen in Georgia

Three US states have allowed some shops to reopen after measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as the country's death toll passed 51,000.

Salons and spas could reopen in Georgia and Oklahoma while Alaska lifted restrictions on restaurants.

On Friday, President Donald Trump walked out of a shorter than usual briefing, refusing to take questions.

He has faced criticism after suggesting that injecting household disinfectant into patients could be beneficial.

His remarks have been condemned as dangerous by doctors and manufacturers. Disinfectants are hazardous substances and can be poisonous if ingested, and even external exposure can be dangerous to the skin, eyes and respiratory system. 

Mr Trump said on Friday that the comments - made at a news conference one day earlier - were sarcastic and taken out of context.

What is happening in the three states?

Customers visiting the newly reopened businesses in Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska will be expected to continue adhering to social distancing measures. But some cities and areas have decided to keep their lockdowns in place.

In Georgia, which has one of the fastest reopening timetables in the country, bowling alleys, spas, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlours and other personal care businesses will be allowed to resume operations. On Monday, dine-in restaurants and theatres will be allowed to re-open.

With unemployment claims reaching 26 million people - or around 15% of the population - since mid-March, many US states are feeling the pressure to resume trading.

 

But health experts have warned that the steps might be happening too soon, amid fears they could spark another wave of infections. After being criticised by Mr Trump, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tightened some of the sanitation and social distancing requirements for restaurants.

What else happened on Friday?

In the White House briefing that lasted just over 20 minutes, President Trump asked people to continue to follow rules around social distancing and the use of face masks.

Also on Friday, Mr Trump signed a $484bn (£391bn) economic stimulus bill into law, saying he wanted to "rush economic relief to our citizens". It is the fourth Covid-19 relief package passed by Washington, and allocates funds towards greater testing, hospitals and a small business loan programme.

What are the US numbers?

The US has by far the highest death toll and case count in the world - more than 50,000 deaths and 890,000 confirmed cases.

But European countries, including Spain and Italy, have recorded more deaths per capita than the US which has a population of 330 million.

Recent steep rises in the daily US death toll are also partly due to the inclusion of "probable" virus deaths - on 14 April, the US Centers for Disease Control said their case counts would include both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

A probable Covid-19 death is one that meets clinical and epidemiological criteria but has not been confirmed by testing.

It is also important to note that many mild cases remain unreported, so the death rate from confirmed cases is not the same as the disease's overall death rate.

Testing efforts are key to tracking the actual mortality and spread of the disease. Vice-President Mike Pence, the Covid-19 taskforce leader, said the US had conducted 4.9 million tests thus far, and that the government was working with governors to expand testing. BBC

 
 

Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Le Truc Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, is expected to start on May 15.

E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

E-learning models are expected to boom amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the Government searches for new education methods, experts said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 25
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Doctors from the central Hue hospital removed a fish bone fragment that was stuck in a man’s lung on Wednesday.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits
Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Hanoi's People’s Procuracy has approved launching legal proceedings against a man for allegedly selling thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits.

Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City
Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

All taxis and ride-hailing vehicles with fewer than nine seats have been allowed to resume normal operations in HCM City after a three-week suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

Youth volunteers join community work
Youth volunteers join community work
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Youth volunteers in HCM City have been lending a hand to support vulnerable elders in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard. ​

Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

In the days of social distancing, people are leading slow lives and spending time thinking about themselves and about their fragile fate before nature, which is close and gentle but also mysterious and violent.

Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

It’s not uncommon to see random acts of kindness in HCM City. Over the past three weeks of social distancing, when many people have lost their jobs, food and necessities have been seen placed outside houses

