Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 02:03:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again

 
 
05/04/2020    00:52 GMT+7

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures in the country until 25 April.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the country is "close to passing the peak of infections" as the number of coronavirus deaths fell for the second day in a row.

Mr Sánchez also extended lockdown measures until 25 April, saying the restrictions were "saving lives".

The toll of 809 deaths in one day is the lowest in Spain for a week.

Meanwhile, officials are trying to get masks for all citizens as part of plans to eventually ease restrictions.

Face masks are currently almost impossible to get hold of in Spain. The government had previously said they served little purpose outside hospitals. 

However, views on wearing masks appear to be shifting in Western countries, with US health authorities on Friday recommending their use in public. Austria, the Czech Republic, Israel and Turkey have also mandated the use of masks in various public places.

Globally, more than 60,000 people have died in the pandemic and more than 1.1 million have been infected, Johns Hopkins University in the US says.

What is the latest from Spain?

Officials say 7,026 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Spain in the past 24 hours - down from Friday's figure of 7,472.

A total of 11,744 people have died, while the total number of cases - 124,736 - is now higher than in Italy.

Addressing the nation, Mr Sánchez said extending the lockdown for two weeks was necessary to give the health service time to recover.

 

"These are the most difficult days of our lives," he said.

Once the number of new infections was under control a "progressive return to a new normal" would get under way to rebuild the economy, he said. New hygiene, detection and tracing measures would be in place.

He also called for European unity to tackle the economic consequences of the pandemic. "Europe must not fail this time," he said.

"It is clear that the Spanish economy will have to go into debt and we will have to take resources from future generations to tackle the pandemic," he added.

So far the EU has been unable to agree on a plan to share out coronavirus-incurred debt in the form of special bonds - dubbed coronabonds - despite pleas from Spain, Italy, France and others.

The Madrid region has been Spain's worst affected area. Care homes have seen large-scale outbreaks leading to a collapse in staffing. In two facilities alone there are reports of almost 90 deaths linked to the crisis.

Last month the military was called in to help at retirement homes and found elderly patients abandoned and, in some cases, dead in their beds.

What is happening in the rest of the world?

  • The UK saw a record number of deaths in a day - 708 - but the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases fell. The total number of people who have died in hospitals is now 4,313
  • France says 6,507 people have died from the virus, including more than 1,400 people in care homes. The area worst affected is the Grand Est region near the German border, where two-thirds of care homes have been caught up in the pandemic
  • In the Netherlands the number of deaths has risen by 164 to 1,651. Germany's Robert Koch health institute has designated it an international risk area, along with other neighbours Austria and Switzerland and several other countries including the UK
  • Belgium has seen a rise of 140 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total there since the outbreak began to 1,283
  • China observed a three-minute silence in remembrance of more than 3,000 people who died of coronavirus in the country. In Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, all traffic lights turned red temporarily
  • Kuwait has recorded its first death, and a 79-year-old woman has become the first person to die of coronavirus in Georgia
  • US President Donald Trump said he would defy a recommendation by health officials to wear a mask in public, saying he did not want to be seen in one
  • In New York state, ventilators will be taken from certain hospitals and redistributed to the worst-hit parts of the state

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest Coronavirus News
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Social distancing is an important solution in containing the spread of COVID-19, members of the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 said.

Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

A total of 30 checkpoints aimed at detecting cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been set up in Hanoi on April 2 with people entering the capital having their body temperatures checked.

Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice to trace all people in close contact with the 237th COVID-19 patient, a 64-year-old Swedish man, who was reported infected with the coronavirus on April 1 after being hospitalised for a accident.

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Some teachers have lost their jobs as schools and foreign language centers have closed, while others have managed to find other jobs to overcome the difficult period.

Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vast and far-flung, Indonesia faces a unique struggle against the virus - many fear it is on the losing side.

Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A day of mourning is held for the 3,300 people who died in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Berlin officials say 200,000 masks have been diverted to the US under a law invoked by Donald Trump.

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
PHOTOSicon  03/04/2020 

Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Mathéo Vergnolle, a 19-year-old French university student with great passion for mathematics, is working as a teacher in Vietnam.

Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.

Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Some places are yet to record a case - but what will they do if and when it arrives?

Thailand temporarily blocks entry
Thailand temporarily blocks entry
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.

Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), initially scheduled for April 13-16, will be suspended due to the COVID-19 concern.

Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Outrage over a Muslim congregation that led to new Covid-19 cluster turns hateful.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 