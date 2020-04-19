Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children

 
 
19/04/2020    13:58 GMT+7

From 27 April children will be able to get some fresh air for the first time since the lockdown began.

 Image copyrightReuters

Spanish children have been kept indoors since 14 March, under strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Now Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez aims to relax the rule on 27 April so they can "get some fresh air".

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, who has young children herself, this week pleaded with the government to allow children outside.

Spain has seen more than 20,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic and almost 200,000 reported cases.

In a televised briefing on Saturday evening, Mr Sánchez said Spain had left behind "the most extreme moments and contained the brutal onslaught of the pandemic". 

But he said he would ask parliament to extend Spain's state of alarm to 9 May as the achievements made were "still insufficient and above all fragile" and could not be jeopardised by "hasty decisions".

Another 565 deaths were reported on Saturday, well down from the peak of the pandemic, and the government allowed some non-essential workers to resume construction and manufacturing last Monday.

However, the main lockdown measures remain in place, with adults only allowed out to visit food shops and pharmacies or work considered essential. Children have been barred from leaving their homes completely.

'These children need to get out'

 

Spain's eight million children have already spent five weeks confined to their homes and there has been growing unease at the risk to their health.

The Spanish Children's Rights Coalition has warned of mental and physical health problems for children as a result of confinement measures and called for boys and girls to be allowed outside to play and do some physical activity.

"These children need to get out," the Barcelona mayor demanded. "Wait no more: Free our children!"

Other countries such as Denmark have begun opening up schools for under-11s while Norway is set to reopen kindergartens on Monday. Germany will reopen some schools on 4 May although the most populous state will begin opening up from Monday.

Sweden has kept its schools open throughout the crisis. However, none of these countries has been as badly hit by the virus as Spain.

From a week on Monday, the prime minister said, children will be allowed out but he added that he had not yet decided how it would be organised and it would have to be "limited and subject to conditions to avoid contagion".

"The proposal is that starting from 27 April they have the opportunity to leave their homes and for a while in the day they get to enjoy fresh air," he said, without specifying for how long that would be.

Mr Sánchez said he would discuss the details of easing the restrictions with regional leaders on Sunday and following the advice of paediatricians. Reports said the relaxation would only apply to under-12s but that has not been confirmed.

He accepted that many children were living in homes of 40-50 sq m (430-540 sq ft) in size and that the youngest would be allowed out in the street. BBC

 
 

Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

A new draft law would make it easier for authorities to financially support Vietnamese workers abroad in times of crisis, but National Assembly deputies are divided over whether to approve it.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 18
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

COVID-19: No new cases in 2 days, only 70 in treatment

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on April 18 to launch a remote medical examination and treatment platform and Bluezone application to help the community in COVID-19 prevention and control.

VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to transport passengers by road, rail, sea and air amid COVID-19 from now until April 30.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities have instructed farmers in the Mekong Delta to sow the summer – autumn rice crop on established schedules to mitigate the damage of drought, saltwater intrusion and disease.

VN needs market of agricultural land
VN needs market of agricultural land
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Agricultural land accumulation for large-scale production has been facing many obstacles, although the Government has pushed up the process by implementing several policies.

Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

To develop a complete startup ecosystem and create favourable conditions for startups to be formed, Can Tho City People’s Committee has carried out a project supporting national innovative startup ecosystem in Can Tho in 2020.

Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

As communities around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and nurses have been on the front lines, working around the clock to help treat patients and contain the spread of the virus.

Technical work no longer elbow grease
Technical work no longer elbow grease
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Enrolling in a vocational school was an easy decision for 23-year-old Truong The Dieu, even though he was under pressure to become an engineer.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 17
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi to conduct quick COVID-19 tests at wholesale markets

School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Many provinces and cities, particularly those at high risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, will continue to keep schools closed, while others have not decided on a date to reopen schools.

Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

With more graves being dug and little testing, Brazil's coronavirus crisis may be worse than figures show.

Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Infections spread like wildfire through a pork factory in South Dakota. Here's how it happened.

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

A group of students from the HCM City Economics and Laws University has found a method to reduce motorcycle emissions by raising an algae species.

Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained
Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Police in northern Thai Binh Province on Thursday detained four officers related to the case of Nguyen Xuan Duong, also known as Duong Nhue, who was arrested on April 9 for assault.

Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist, has become the first doctor in Quebec to pass away as a result of complications relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Canadian health authorities.

