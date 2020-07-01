Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 12:10:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks

03/07/2020    12:03 GMT+7

Warning of some intensive care units nearly full, Greg Abbott says the outbreak is "getting worse".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered face coverings to be worn in public as coronavirus cases rocket in the state.

The directive applies to counties with 20 or more Covid-19 cases, which covers most of Texas' 254 counties.

Texas hit a record of more than 8,000 virus cases in a day on Wednesday, up from about 2,400 two weeks ago.

Americans are about to mark the Fourth of July weekend, with some beaches coast to coast shut and fireworks displays cancelled.

There have now been 2.7 million recorded infections nationwide and more than 128,000 deaths since the pandemic began. 

What did the Texas governor say?

"Wearing a face covering will help us to keep Texas open for business," Mr Abbott said, announcing the order.

After an initial warning, those who refuse will face a fine up to $250.

"Let me be clear: no-one can ever be put in jail for violating this safe practice," the governor said.

"Covid-19 is not going away," Mr Abbott, a Republican, said on Thursday. "In fact it's getting worse."

Warning that some hospital intensive care units were almost full, he added: "We are now at a point where the virus is spreading so fast there is little margin for error."

The order includes a series of "common sense" exemptions, including children who are 10 years old or younger, those who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, people who are eating or drinking and those who are exercising outdoors.

Texas is now one of 21 states that require mask wearing in public, according to Masks4All, a volunteer advocacy group.

 

But the move by Mr Abbott was described as "far too little, far too late" by the Texas Democratic Party.

How did we get here?

Texas led the charge in US states loosening lockdown measures that were meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Abbott allowed his initial stay-at-home order to expire on 30 April, with almost all businesses operating to at least 50% capacity by early June.

But as the virus surged, Mr Abbott began to walk back his state's reopening last week, ordering all bars shut and cutting restaurant capacity from 75-50%.

Mr Abbott had initially resisted a state-wide order on masks, going so far as to ban local governments from requiring facial coverings.

What's the national picture?

Infection rates are rising in 40 of the 50 states, reports the Associated Press, and not all the increases can be explained by expanded testing.

Recent reopenings fuelled job creation at a record pace of 4.8 million in June, according to the US Department of Labour, but employment remains 14.7 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

Also on Thursday:

  • For the first time, Florida reported over 10,000 new daily cases - more than any European country at the height of their outbreaks, according to Reuters news agency
  • Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extended that state's public health emergency for another 90 days - making it set to expire on 9 September.
  • Chicago city officials announced that travellers to the Illinois city from 15 of the worst-hit states will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The death toll from a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Myanmar’s Kachin state has climbed to 113 as more bodies were recovered on July 2, according to a statement by the country’s Information Ministry.

Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

When she logged into an internal management app on her smartphone to check out after a four-hour shift, Nguyen Thi Luan was shocked to find her schedule was blank. 

Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

If adopted, an increase in the region-based minimum wage for non-state employees next year will further pressurise local businesses, almost all of which are making efforts to deal with the aftermath of the global health crisis.

Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Batches of crocodile-shaped bread weighing a hefty 1.5kg with a length of 60cm are being sold at a store in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, provoking a buzz on social media in recent days.

Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Stone paving for pavements along streets will be closing supervised following a request from the chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on July 2 handed down a death sentence on a Taiwanese citizen charged with trafficking an extremely large amount of heroin from Vietnam to Taiwan.

Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi will adjust 16 bus routes due to repairs being conducted on Thang Long Bridge this month.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian July 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian July 2
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Four more COVID-19 patients recover, total hits 340

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22 giờ trước 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Traffic safety situation in Vietnam had improved greatly in the first half of this year, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and two new laws, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Doctors at the University Medical Centre in HCM City have performed liver transplants for 11 patients two years after being trained in the procedure by doctors from South Korean’s ASAN Medical Centre.

Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Two people in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang have been found dead in a local cave.

International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Three student teams at International University from the space engineering programme under the Vietnam National University-HCM City won prizes at the 10th University Physics Competition.

Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

A 31-year-old man from Indonesia suspected of having COVID-19 has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.

Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Le Thanh Tung, deputy head of the Department of Plant Cultivation, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaks on the need to develop a long-term plan to cope with drought in the south-central region.

HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Twenty to 25 years ago, when the Internet was not as well developed as it is now in Vietnam, a bookbinder was still a famous high-paying job.

Cliff fall turns into fight for survival
Cliff fall turns into fight for survival
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

For many people, chances of survival are slim after a fall off a cliff. But something extraordinary happened to a man named Đ.B.B., hailing from northern Quang Ninh Province.

What’s in a name?
What’s in a name?
SOCIETYicon  01/07/2020 

Recent news of a maths professor at a US community college asking one of his students to “Anglicise” her name made headlines around the world, while the offending email was widely shared on social media.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 