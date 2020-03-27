Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 21:24:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise

 
 
27/03/2020    12:56 GMT+7

From Saturday, foreigners will not be allowed into China - even if they have visas.

China has announced a temporary ban on all foreign visitors, even if they have visas or residence permits.

The country is also limiting Chinese and foreign airlines to one flight per week, and flights must not be more than 75% full.

Although China reported its first locally-transmitted coronavirus case for three days on Friday, almost all its new cases now come from abroad.

There were 55 new cases across China on Thursday - 54 of them from overseas.

What are the new rules?

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was "suspending the entry of foreign nationals" because of the "rapid spread of Covid-19 across the world". 

The suspension applies to people with visas and residence passes, but not to diplomats or those with C visas (usually aircraft crew).

People with "emergency humanitarian needs" or those working in certain fields can apply for exceptions.

 

Although the rules seem dramatic, many foreign airlines had already stopped flying to China - and a number of cities already had restrictions for arrivals.

Last month, for example, Beijing ordered everyone returning to the city into a 14-day quarantine.

What is the coronavirus situation in China?

Although the virus emerged in China, it now has fewer cases than the US and fewer deaths than Italy and Spain.

There have been 81,340 confirmed cases in China and 3,292 deaths, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

In total, 565 of those confirmed cases were classed as "imported" - either foreigners coming into China, or returning Chinese nationals.

In Hubei - the province where the outbreak began - there were no new confirmed or suspected cases on Thursday.

The lockdown in provincial capital Wuhan, which began in January, will be eased on 8 April. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The grim milestone came as Donald Trump predicted the US would get back to work "pretty quickly".

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.

VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: expert
Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: expert
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Used cloth masks and disposable medical masks can be reused if they are sprayed with disinfectant and microwaved at 800W for a minute, the director of the Institute for Occupational Safety and Environmental Health has said.

Overseas students: stay put or return home
Overseas students: stay put or return home
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

"Go home please, people are rushing home and so should you!"

VN Health Ministry urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
VN Health Ministry urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health has urged people to stay at home and only leave their homes for a handful of special reasons.

Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19
Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnamese people living abroad have been advised to stay calm, practice social distancing and exercise preventive measures against the COVID-19, an official told the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.

HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300
HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.

Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports
Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health has called on units to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.

VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closure
VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closure
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The curriculum will be streamlined in the second semester of the 2019-20 school year but will ensure students received fundamental knowledge.

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't
Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Step outside without a face mask in Hong Kong and you'll get looks. That's not true elsewhere. Why?

Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
VIDEOicon  26/03/2020 

A Hanoi takeaway is making burgers with a twist. The burder buns are crafted to look like the coronavirus.

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

Bamboo Airways carries European citizens home
Bamboo Airways carries European citizens home
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The first direct flight between Vietnam and the Czech Republic carried 204 Czech and 82 other European passengers home and tens of tonnes of medical equipment and materials to support COVID-19 prevention and control in the European country.

Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam
Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 148 after the Ministry of Health confirmed seven more cases, including five Vietnamese, one South African and one French, on March 26 morning.

Outstanding and potential young faces in 2019 honoured
Outstanding and potential young faces in 2019 honoured
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 25 to honour 10 Outstanding Young Faces and 10 Potential Young Faces in 2019.

Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad
Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the suspension of international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens to the Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport starting from 0:00am on March 26.

Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19
Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/03/2020 

Authorities in Hanoi have ordered the temporary closure of bars, massage parlours, karaoke clubs and cinemas to avoid large crowds.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 