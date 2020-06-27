Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci

 
 
27/06/2020    21:43 GMT+7

The infection is rampant in 16 states, some of which are now freezing their reopening plans.

US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci says the nation has a "serious problem" as 16 states reel from a spike in Covid-19 cases.

At the first White House task force briefing in two months, Dr Fauci said: "The only way we're going to end it is by ending it together."

As health experts said more must be done to slow the spread, Vice-President Mike Pence praised US "progress".

More than 40,000 new cases were recorded across the US on Friday

The total of 40,173, given by Johns Hopkins University, was the highest daily total so far, exceeding the record set only the previous day. 

There are over 2.4 million confirmed infections and more than 125,000 deaths nationwide - more than any other country.

During Friday's briefing, the White House task force also urged millennials to get tested, even if they are asymptomatic.

Mr Pence said the president requested the task force address the American people amid surges in infections and hospital admissions across southern and western states.

In Texas, Florida and Arizona, reopening plans have been paused due to the spike.

While some of the increase in daily cases recorded can be attributed to expanded testing, the rate of positive tests in some areas is also increasing.

Health officials in the US estimate the true number of cases is likely to be 10 times higher than the reported figure.

What was said at the White House briefing?

Dr Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, thanked younger Americans for heeding official guidance on testing.

 

"Whereas before we told them to stay home, now we are telling them to get tested."

She noted this "great change" in testing guidance would allow officials to find "the asymptomatic and mild diseases that we couldn't find before".

Following Dr Birx's presentation of the recent data, Dr Fauci said: "As you can see we are facing a serious problem in certain areas."

He added: "So what goes on in one area of the country ultimately could have an affect on other areas."

Dr Fauci said the current rises were due to everything from regions "maybe opening a little bit too early", to opening at a reasonable time "but not actually following steps in an orderly fashion", to the citizens themselves not following guidance.

"People are infecting other people, and then ultimately you will infect someone who's vulnerable," he said.

"You have an individual responsibility to yourself, but you have a societal responsibility because if we want to end this outbreak, really end it... we've got to realise that we are part of the process."

Dr Fauci added that if the spread was not stopped, eventually even the parts of the country doing well now would be affected.

The vice-president, meanwhile, praised the nation's headway in handling the pandemic, noting "extraordinary progress" in former virus hotspots, like New York and New Jersey.

"We slowed the spread, we flattened the curve, we saved lives," he said.

Mr Pence also appeared to deny any link between states reopening and the increase in cases.

Responding to a reporter's question, he said the southern states that have reopened did so months ago, when new cases and rates were low.

Mr Pence instead blamed much of the rise on positive test results from asymptomatic young people, adding that while they may be at lower risk of serious symptoms, they should "take countermeasures" and listen to state governors' advice. BBC

 
 

.
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to build modern libraries at 16 more high schools under a programme that provides preferential loans.  

HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training and city schools have been training teachers, choosing textbooks, and preparing facilities to carry out a new nationwide training programme in the 2020-21 academic year

Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam has entered the 72nd day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Le Xuan Tien, Deputy Chief Inspector from the Hanoi Public Transport Department, talks on proposed sanctions for heavy and oversized trucks violating traffic laws in Hanoi's inner districts.

Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged Dong Nai Province to speed up the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport and create a “comprehensive plan” to develop smart urban areas around the proposed airport. 

Israel shares experiences with Vietnam in saving water in farming
Israel shares experiences with Vietnam in saving water in farming
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Drip irrigation – an effective Israeli invention that helps save water significantly – could be applied in Vietnam, particularly when part of Vietnam was heavily hit by droughts and saline intrusion, Israel’s agriculture expert said.


A

Indispensable dishes consumed during Doan Ngo festival
Indispensable dishes consumed during Doan Ngo festival
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

With the Doan Ngo festival falling on the fifth day of May in the lunar calendar, the occasion usually kicks off the period of killing insects that harm the crops of farmers, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 26
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam enters 71st day without COVID-19 local transmissions

Vietnamese university among world’s best ‘Golden Age’ rankings 2020
Vietnamese university among world’s best ‘Golden Age’ rankings 2020
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been named among the world’s best ‘Golden Age’ universities for 2020, according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Many people in HCM City quarantined following first diphtheria case
Many people in HCM City quarantined following first diphtheria case
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Sixteen people in HCM City have been quarantined after the city reported its first diphtheria patient.

Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda
Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Two women and a man have been arrested over the last two days in two separate cases of allegedly making, storing, and spreading anti-State material, according to police.

150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport
150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN311 carrying 150 Japanese experts landed at Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 25 afternoon.

Gruesome “Body-in-concrete” case trial opens in Binh Duong
Gruesome “Body-in-concrete” case trial opens in Binh Duong
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Binh Duong Province People’s Court on Thursday opened a trial into four people implicated in a gruesome “corpse-in-concrete” case which happened in May last year. 

Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on June 25 prosecuted 29 people for killing three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Tanzanite: Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire
Tanzanite: Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Saniniu Laizer sold two Tanzanite stones, with a combined weight of 15kg, for £2.4m.

