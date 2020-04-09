Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 01:49:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day

 
 
09/04/2020    01:47 GMT+7

More than 1,800 deaths were recorded on Tuesday including that of influential folk singer John Prine.

The US recorded the most coronavirus deaths in a single day with more than 1,800 fatalities reported on Tuesday.

It brings the total number of deaths in the country to nearly 13,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US has more than 398,000 confirmed cases, the highest number in the world. Global cases have exceeded 1.4 million.

However during a press conference President Donald Trump said the US might be getting to the top of the "curve".

Meanwhile the city of Wuhan in China, where the infection first emerged, ended its 11-week lockdown.

The new figures announced on Tuesday are up on the previous record of 1,344 which was recorded on 4 April.

The family of American singer-songwriter John Prine has confirmed his death from complications related to coronavirus.

Known for songs such as Angel from Montgomery and Sam Stone, Prine died in Nashville on Tuesday at the age of 73. His wife tested positive for coronavirus and recovered however Prine was hospitalised last month with symptoms and placed on a ventilator.

A number of musicians including Bruce Springsteen and Margo Price have paid tribute to him.

How hard has New York been hit?

A large proportion of the deaths announced were from New York state. Widely considered the epicentre of the outbreak, it recorded 731 deaths on Tuesday.

It is on the cusp of overtaking the entire country of Italy with its number of confirmed cases.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state appeared to be nearing the peak of its pandemic. Hospital and intensive care admissions were down.

 

The governor urged people to stay inside and continue with social distancing.

"I know it's hard but we have to keep doing it," he said.

New Yorkers have been told to avoid large gatherings as Passover and Easter approaches.

Elsewhere, the state of Wisconsin pressed ahead with an election on Tuesday, despite a state-wide stay-at-home order amid the escalating outbreak.

What did Trump say about the WHO?

During a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Trump said he was reluctant to discuss further but the US might be on track for fewer deaths than projected.

It was thought that as many as 240,000 people in the US could die in the pandemic, according to the president's task force.

He also said the US might be getting to the top of the "curve" of the outbreak.

During the briefing, he also attacked the World Health Organization (WHO), saying it had issued bad advice and had been too focused on China.

"The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric," he said.

He also said the US would be withholding money meant for the WHO.

What's happening elsewhere in the world?

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent his second night in the intensive care unit in hospital
  • Mauro Ferrari, the head of the European Research Council and the EU's top scientist, has resigned citing Brussels' "disappointing" response to the pandemic, the Financial Times reports
  • Coronavirus cases reported in China rose to 62, double Tuesday's total. Asymptomatic cases rose to 137
  • Japan has woken up to its first day under a month-long state of emergency
  • Australia's parliament is set to meet to pass a A$130bn (£65bn; $80bn) wage support package, designed to accommodate about half of Australia's usual workforce
  • France's death toll passed 10,000 after a rise in the number of fatalities at nursing homes

  • BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The bridge would normally have been busy but lockdown measures meant there was little traffic.

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

The great face mask debate rages
The great face mask debate rages
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donation in dire need
Blood donation in dire need
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

For the first time since January, China reports no coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

From Wednesday, exercise outside in the French capital is forbidden between 10:00 and 19:00.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy

How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

More than 2m guns were purchased in March and the FBI conducted 3.7m background checks.

Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

India has said it will release hydroxychloroquine hours after the US president spoke of "retaliation".

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 