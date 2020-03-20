Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:31:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?

 
 
20/03/2020    15:57 GMT+7

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

The world is shutting down. Places that were once teeming with the hustle and bustle of daily life have become ghost-towns with massive restrictions put on our lives - from lockdowns and school closures to travel restrictions and bans on mass gatherings.

It is an unparalleled global response to a disease. But when will it end and when will we be able to get on with our lives?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he believes the UK can "turn the tide" against the outbreak within the next 12 weeks and the country can "send coronavirus packing".

But even if the number of cases starts to fall in the next three months, then we will still be far from the end.

It can take a long time for the tide to go out - possibly years. 

It is clear the current strategy of shutting down large parts of society is not sustainable in the long-term, the social and economic damage would be catastrophic.

What countries need is an "exit strategy" - a way of lifting the restrictions and getting back to normal.

But the coronavirus is not going to disappear.

If you lift the restrictions that are holding the virus back, then cases will inevitably soar.

"We do have a big problem in what the exit strategy is and how we get out of this," says Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh.

"It's not just the UK, no country has an exit strategy."

It is a massive scientific and societal challenge.

There are essentially three ways out of this mess.

Each of these routes would reduce the ability of the virus to spread.

Vaccines - at least 12-18 months away

A vaccine should give someone immunity so they do not become sick if they are exposed.

Immunise enough people, about 60% of the population, and the virus cannot cause outbreaks - the concept known as herd immunity.

The first person was given an experimental vaccine in the US this week after researchers were allowed to skip the usual rules of performing animal tests first.

Vaccine research is taking place at unprecedented speed, but there is no guarantee it will be successful and will require immunisation on a global scale.

The best guess is a vaccine could still be 12 to 18-months away if everything goes smoothly. That is a long time to wait when facing unprecedented social restrictions during peacetime.

 

"Waiting for a vaccine should not be honoured with the name strategy, that is not a strategy," Prof Woolhouse told the BBC.

Natural immunity - at least two years away

The UK's short-term strategy is to drive down cases as much as possible to prevent hospitals being overwhelmed - when you run out of intensive care beds then deaths spike.

Once cases are suppressed, it may allow some measures to be lifted for a while - until cases rise and another round of restrictions are needed.

When this might be is uncertain. The UK's chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, said "putting absolute timelines on things is not possible".

Doing this could, unintentionally, lead to herd immunity as more and more people were infected.

But this could take years to build up, according to Prof Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London: "We're talking about suppressing transmission at a level whereby, hopefully, only a very small fraction of the country will be infected.

"So eventually, if we continued this for two-plus years, maybe a sufficient fraction of the country at that point might have been infected to give some degree of community protection."

But there is a question mark over whether this immunity will last. Other coronaviruses, which cause common cold symptoms, lead to a very weak immune response and people can catch the same bug multiple times in their lifetime.

Alternatives - no clear endpoint

"The third option is permanent changes in our behaviour that allow us to keep transmission rates low," Prof Woolhouse said.

This could include keeping some of the measures that have been put in place. Or introducing rigorous testing and isolation of patients to try to stay on top of any outbreaks.

"We did early detection and contact tracing the first time round and it didn't work," Prof Woolhouse adds.

Developing drugs that can successfully treat a Covid-19 infection could aid the other strategies too.

They could be used as soon as people show symptoms in a process called "transmission control" to stop them passing it onto others.

Or to treat patients in hospital to make the disease less deadly and reduce pressures on intensive care. This would allow countries to cope with more cases before needing to reintroduce lockdowns.

Increasing the number of intensive care beds would have a similar effect by increasing the capacity to cope with larger outbreaks.

I asked the UK's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, what his exit strategy was.

He told me: "Long term, clearly a vaccine is one way out of this and we all hope that will happen as quickly as possible."

And that "globally, science will come up with solutions". BBC

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Australia has claimed her and her brother were attacked on a train because they were both wearing face masks.

First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two Vietnamese Americans have reportedly died of COVID-19 in Washington state, United States.

Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Covid-19 patients and suspected cases in Hanoi will be tracked via an application for public monitoring.

Vietnamese flock home from overseas
Vietnamese flock home from overseas
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.

Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases
Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

China reports no new domestic cases for the first time, but imported cases are growing in the region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 