Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/04/2020 22:10:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?

 
 
12/04/2020    21:03 GMT+7

The reasons for the disparity are complex, mainly related to health and inequality, and disinformation too.

To a lot of Americans, the racial disparities shown in the number of people dying of coronavirus-related causes have sadly been unsurprising.

The cities of Chicago, New Orleans, Las Vegas and states of Maryland and South Carolina are among those now starting to report data based on race, and show an over-representation of victims who are black.

While some of this could be due to the long-standing inequality issues in the US that we have become familiar with, other reasons are perhaps more unexpected and could potentially have been dealt with.

Here are the experiences of three people affected by the crisis in different ways - their stories explore why black Americans appear to be more at risk.

'It's ravaging my community'

"My sister Rhoda was the matriarch of our family. She was the first in our family to go to college, got a degree and became a public school teacher," says Reverend Marshall Hatch of Chicago. 

"She was just a very warm and friendly person. Very, very genuine. Pure in her personality and very generous."

Reverend Hatch had been extremely close to his elder sister who had often played the organ in his church. But 73-year-old Rhoda Hatch passed away on 4 April after spending eight days on a ventilator.

Two days earlier Reverend Hatch's best friend, Larry Harris, also died. He was 62. Both had contracted Covid-19.

In fact, four people close to him have now died from it and he talks of it utterly ravaging the mainly African American neighbourhood of West Garfield Park in which he lives.

"We have been trying to find a grave for my sister for a Saturday burial, but it has been harder than ever," says the Reverend.

"But it's almost like we could have predicted that when a plague like this came along, that it would disproportionately affect people who are already under siege of economic violence."

According to census data, West Garfield Park already had a life expectancy a full 16 years lower than a predominantly white neighbourhood of Chicago just three miles away.

The data released so far shows 68% of the coronavirus deaths in the city have been of African Americans, when they make up around 30% of the population.

People in Reverend Hatch's area are less likely to have health insurance and more likely to live in overcrowded accommodation as compared to the general population.

Young black men have also posted on social media that they have been harassed by security guards in shops or even told to leave if they use a cloth covering for their mouth and nose.

'If I get sick, I'm still working'

"The customers who are coming up in there, you never know who's got something."

Twenty-four-year-old Clarionta Jones from New Orleans is scared of catching the virus, but feels she has few options. She works in a shop and as such is considered essential.

"I've got the only income that's coming into our house and even with everybody getting laid off, they have still told us we have to come up with April's rent," Clarionta tells me.

"And honestly, if I'm sick I'm just going take something for it and go to work. I don't want to miss my check, I have two kids. This is not a choice."

Clarionta tells me her managers have even told staff they cannot wear gloves and masks when interacting with customers. She did not feel she could argue for fear of losing her job.

 

In countries around the world we are seeing essential and service workers, often with low incomes, in the line of Covid-19's fire. In the US, "low income" disproportionately means "black" or "brown".

But then Clarionta said something surprising.

"First I heard black people weren't affected by the coronavirus. I mean there aren't really black people in China and when it started here it was a lot of other races affected."

This was not just misinformation in New Orleans but was widespread in communities across the country.

In mid-March, Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka appeared on a radio show and said: "Minorities can't catch coronavirus. Name one. It doesn't touch them soul food folks."

In retrospect, some health experts feel more could have been done to fill a vacuum in knowledge about the virus much earlier.

'Structural racism is to blame'

As health commissioner in a city where nearly 40% of the residents are black, this misinformation was something Dr Jeanette Kowalik dealt with on a daily basis in her work in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

But just as her department was forming strategies to counter the narrative that the virus was something associated with foreign travel, Covid-19 struck her city.

"In the first week, there were maybe 80 cases in the city, and 70% of them were black," Dr Kowalik tells me.

She lays bare what she thinks is the major reason why African Americans are at a disadvantage when it comes to Covid-19.

"African-Americans have more of the underlying health conditions associated with fatality (among those with coronavirus); the heart disease, diabetes, asthma, obesity," says Dr Kowalik.

She also talks of more subtle ways in which the health of African Americans may be compromised, pointing to studies that suggest that prolonged raising of stress hormone levels like cortisol lead to premature aging of the body, and that some of that "weathering" has been tied to encountering racism.

"These are all things that can be tied back to the structural racism, the policies and practices that have been in place in this country for a very long time," she says.

Dr Kowalik says the way African Americans are being impacted by this crisis and the difficulties that remain in getting a coronavirus test in low-income communities has left people feeling they are being neglected yet again.

Additional reporting by Eva Artesona

The story behind the myth - BBC Disinformation Team

Rumours that people with dark skin may be immune to Covid-19 have been circulating on social media since late January.

The speculation was apparently initially fuelled by the absence of coronavirus cases reported in Africa and the successful recovery in China of a Cameroonian student infected with the virus.

Several posts circulated on Facebook in mid-February wrongly claimed that the 21-year-old had been cured of the disease "because of his black skin".

But of course, there is no evidence that his recovery had anything to do with his complexion.

Nonetheless, the inaccurate claims were picked up by several English-language news websites and spread on social media in a number of African states, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Zambia.

The immunity myth has also been widely circulated online in the African American community, where it has featured in memes and viral jokes. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The United States now has more than 20,000 deaths and more than half a million cases.

Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Over the past five years, thousands of fishing boats in central Vietnam have returned to shore safe and sound thanks to weather updates broadcast live from a small radio station.

Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.

Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

New York City paramedic Anthony Almojera details 24 hours in the world's coronavirus hotspot.

List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A list of all foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam is being collated so the authorities can help organise their transport home.

Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Le Van Dinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIT) has proposed the Prime Minister consider support for businesses involved in information – communications and press activities.

Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

India has decided to extend a strict nationwide lockdown imposed last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top official says.

Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

America now has half a million confirmed coronavirus cases but the outbreak may soon begin to level off.

Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown
Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The sudden imposition of a 21-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of the coronavirus has thrown the lives of millions of children into chaos.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 11
SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

On April 10 evening, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam, raising the total in the country to 257, according to the Ministry of Health.

Organic rice zone emerged in central Vietnam
Organic rice zone emerged in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

Farmers and businesses in rural communes of Dien Ban Town in the central province of Quang Nam have been working to develop low-yield rice fields as the first ever sustainable source of organic rice in central Vietnam since 2017.

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat
Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat
PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.

Electronic technology will help improve fisheries management in VN
Electronic technology will help improve fisheries management in VN
SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

While using technology to supervise fishing vessel operations has proven an effective way to manage fisheries in Vietnam, several localities are struggling to use the technology, experts have said.

It’s not time to let our guards down yet
It’s not time to let our guards down yet
SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

We’re only entering the tenth day of a two-week nationwide social distancing order in this tough fight against microbial enemies, which are totally new and unpredictable.

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop
Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop
PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

Despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion, the Mekong Delta harvested a record output of about 7.3 million tons of rice in the Winter-Spring crop 2019-2020.

Making a dream come true, leading surgeon grafts a hand
Making a dream come true, leading surgeon grafts a hand
SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

Dr Nguyen The Hoang, Deputy Director of Surgery at Central Military Hospital 108, led a team of four top surgeons to successfully graft a left forearm for a man, who lost his hand in an accident at work four years ago.

Major traffic construction projects accelerated amid COVID-19
Major traffic construction projects accelerated amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

Major transport construction projects are carrying on as scheduled across the country despite social distancing measures to deal with COVID-19.

VN railway operator requests $2.5 million bailout to support local routes
VN railway operator requests $2.5 million bailout to support local routes
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Government for a bailout of VND60 billion (US$2.5 billion) to support three local routes suffering devastating drops in travel demand due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns
Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns
SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

Countries should be cautious about lifting lockdown measures, the World Health Organization says.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 